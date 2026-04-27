ArenaPlus becomes the NBA’s first Official Betting Partner in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArenaPlus, a leading PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook, today announced a multiyear collaboration that makes ArenaPlus the NBA’s first Official Betting Partner in the Philippines. This marks a significant milestone for ArenaPlus and strengthens its position as a leader in the country’s evolving sports entertainment landscape.

As a global sports and media organization, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories and has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. In the Philippines, where basketball is deeply embedded into everyday culture, the NBA continues to inspire one of its most passionate fan bases worldwide.

Through this collaboration, ArenaPlus will integrate NBA marks across its online gaming platforms, execute local activations, and be featured across the NBA’s localized social and digital platforms in the Philippines. In addition, ArenaPlus and the NBA will promote responsible gambling and best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA games.

ArenaPlus will further engage fans in the Philippines through NBA-themed free-to-play games and promotions that will offer participants the opportunity to win special prizes, culminating each season with an NBA Playoffs bracket game. This includes ArenaPlus’ “Playoffs MVP: Battle for the Most Valuable Predictor”, a free-to-play contest launched on March 21, 2026 that allows participants to submit their picks for the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

“Becoming the Official Betting Partner of the NBA in the Philippines is a landmark moment for ArenaPlus,” said Erick Su, Head of ArenaPlus. “The NBA represents the highest standard in global sports, and its connection with Filipino fans is unmatched. Through our collaboration, we aim to elevate how fans experience basketball – bringing them closer to the action in ways that are more immersive and engaging and built around how they follow the game today.”

“Sport continues to be a driving force in the Philippines’ rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape, and our collaboration with ArenaPlus reflects our commitment to engaging fans across the country in new and creative ways,” said Kuljeet Sindhar, NBA Head of International Gaming and Data Distribution. “We look forward to working together to deliver an authentic gaming experience that responsibly channels the passion of Filipino fans and deepens their connection to the league.”

As ArenaPlus expands its presence in the Philippine sports ecosystem, the collaboration ushers in a new chapter in local basketball fandom, bridging the NBA’s global reach with an innovative digital experience built for today’s Filipino fan.

Fans can download the ArenaPlus app or visit www.arenaplus.ph for more information.

About ArenaPlus

ArenaPlus is the No. 1 PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, providing a secure and engaging sports betting and streaming experience. Launched in 2023, ArenaPlus features live streams of local and international sports.

Press Contact Name: Fraulein Olavario

Press Contact Email: fraulein.olavario@digiplus.com.ph

Press Contact Phone: (+63) 2 8637 5291-93