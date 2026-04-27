The Weather Network / MétéoMédia rank top 5 most reputable brands in Canada, only media brand in top 10

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelmorex’s flagship brands, The Weather Network / MétéoMédia , have been ranked the #5 most reputable brand in Canada in Leger’s 2026 Reputation Study — and are the only media brand to earn a place in the top 10 among 334 organizations evaluated.



The ranking positions The Weather Network / MétéoMédia among Canada’s most trusted organizations and reinforces its standing as a leading media brand in the country’s reputation landscape.

“Reputation is built on trust. In a media landscape shaped by concerns around misinformation, credibility and consistency matter more than ever,” said Maureen Rogers, President & CEO, Pelmorex. “For more than 35 years, Canadians have relied on us for accurate weather information and alerts, and we remain committed to providing a trusted, brand-safe environment for audiences and partners.”

The ranking places The Weather Network / MétéoMédia alongside global leaders such as Sony and Toyota, and ahead of major digital platforms including YouTube and Google – standing as Canada’s only media brand in the top 10.

A sustained track record of trust

This recognition builds on consistent performance across leading national trust studies, reinforcing The Weather Network / MétéoMédia’s position as a trusted source of information for Canadians:

#5 Most Reputable Brand in Canada (Leger, 2026)

#1 Most Trusted News Source in Canada (Pollara Strategic Insights, 2025)

#1 Most Trusted Weather Brand in Canada (BrandSpark International, 2025)





Together, these results highlight the brand’s consistent top ranking across reputation, news and weather in Canada.

About the study

Leger’s 29th annual Reputation Study is the most comprehensive corporate reputation study in Canada. It is based on responses from more than 38,000 Canadians and evaluates 334 organizations across six pillars: financial performance, social responsibility, honesty and transparency, quality of products and services, innovation and emotional attachment.

2026 top 10 most reputable companies in Canada:

Dollarama

Samsung

Costco

Sony

The Weather Network / MétéoMédia

Toyota

Canadian Tire

Lindt

Google

YouTube





For more information, please contact:

Madelaine Lapointe

mediainquiry@pelmorex.com

About Pelmorex

Pelmorex is the company behind the well-known trusted weather brands, The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo, Otempo and Clima. Its mission is to provide fast, accurate weather forecasts, personalized insights and critical weather alerts, empowering people, communities and businesses worldwide to make informed decisions amidst the changing weather. This core intelligence is extended through Pelmorex Weather Source, its enterprise division, which helps companies turn weather uncertainties into strategic advantages. Pelmorex is also a key public safety partner and operates Canada’s National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

To learn more, visit Pelmorex.com and follow us on LinkedIn.