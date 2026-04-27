GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 111 Existing & 72 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 by Key Locations, White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

Explore the comprehensive GCC Data Center Market Database, designed for industry insiders seeking detailed insights into colocation data centers. Covering Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, the database offers in-depth analysis on 111 existing and 72 upcoming data centers. Key highlights: Saudi Arabia leads with 60% of upcoming power capacity, while the UAE dominates the current market with 400+ MW of capacity. Leading operators include Khazna Data Centers and Gulf Data Hub. This resource is essential for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultancy firms targeting the GCC's growing data infrastructure market.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GCC hosts around 111 existing data centers, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia having a strong presence in the region.

Saudi Arabia is shaping the future of GCC data infrastructure, capturing over 60% of the region's upcoming data center power capacity. The UAE stands as the powerhouse of the current GCC data center market, with 400+ MW of capacity and over 45% of total operational IT power, led by companies like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.

Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company, and Gulf Data Hub lead the GCC data center market, accounting for 50%+ of total IT power capacity across the six GCC countries.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 111 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 72 upcoming data centers
  • Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (111 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (72 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  1. About the Database
  2. Scope & Assumptions
  3. Definitions
  4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  5. Existing Data Center Database
  6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
  7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  8. Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26emrw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Center Power
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 