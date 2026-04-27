OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) (“OwlTing” or the “Company”), the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025 after the U.S. market closes on April 29, 2026.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the full year 2025 financial results and recent business developments.

Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date and time: 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2026

Webcast link:

https://events.zoom.us/ev/AnOTyvG3Y9wQqw7yacA9VQjKvLWbbWYm6dO2hlF57YILSooj7yYh~AjSbMXMkTEdNEL9hjRr-jVwZlMzSmshcyR15pmhcS5fKI_HPnegU4EWM2A

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.owlting.com/ .

About OwlTing Group

OwlTing Group (NASDAQ: OWLS) is the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company founded in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2026, OwlTing was named to the Financial Times and Statista “High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026” list, ranking No. 226 among the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the region with a 42% CAGR. In 2025, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players for the "Enterprise & B2B" category in the digital currency sector by CB Insights statistics. The Company’s mission is to use distributed ledger technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent the global flow of funds for businesses and consumers, and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding digital currency economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

OwlTing Group Investor Relations OwlTing Group Media Relations Henry Fan, Investor Relations Director Michael Hsu, Public Relations Director ir@owlting.com pr_office@owlting.com The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations Jack Wang, Managing Director OwlTing@BlueshirtGroup.co



