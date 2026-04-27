North America Building Envelope Tapes Market Forecast Report 2026-2031, Profiles of Prominent Vendors - 3M, Avery Dennison, DuPont, Henkel, Sika

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Building Envelope Tapes Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America building envelope tapes market is expected to reach a value of $728.74 million by 2031 from $538.1 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.18%

The North America building envelope tapes market features a fragmented landscape. There is significant competition among the regional and national players in the market. In this market, the leading companies are moving away from just selling tapes towards offering systematic bundling. The leading players are leveraging their wide range of product portfolios to offer entire building envelope solutions. It's making it difficult for small players in this market, as builders mostly prefer the liability protection with a single source of warranty.

The manufacturers are competing for their certified tapes as per architectural specifications and building codes. If the product is not certified, it is directly barred from major commercial projects. The removal of legacy chemicals, such as PFAS, is becoming a high-stakes competitive hurdle. There is a huge competition among vendors to launch PFAS-free tapes that can maintain weather and UV resistance without the use of hazardous chemicals.



The North America building envelope tapes market is growing significantly, driven by several factors, including the adoption of structural glazing, radon mitigation mandates, increasing focus on extreme weather resilience, rising demand for prefabricated construction, stricter energy compliance requirements, the residential renovation boom, and technological advancements in adhesives.



North America has a substantial ageing building stock, further supporting demand. The U.S. market is the largest in the region and is characterized by mandatory energy performance testing and a strong shift toward building science practices. With the widespread implementation of IECC 2024 and its mandatory air leakage testing, the need for reliable sealing solutions, such as building envelope tapes, is expected to remain strong and recurring.



In recent years, U.S. energy regulations have become increasingly stringent, driven by the need for standardized nationwide mandates to achieve broader environmental and sustainability goals. According to Architecture 2030, the combined residential and commercial building sectors account for nearly 40% of total energy consumption in the U.S. Optimizing building envelopes with advanced adhesive tapes offers a practical and effective approach to meeting modern efficiency standards while minimizing overall environmental impact.



NORTH AMERICA BUILDING ENVELOPE TAPES MARKET TRENDS

Shift Towards High-Performance Air & Weather Barrier Tapes



The shift toward high-performance air and weather barrier tapes is a key trend in the North America building envelope tapes market. This industry-wide transition is moving the market away from generic, commodity-grade products toward highly engineered sealing systems designed to ensure long-term structural durability.



Increasingly stringent standards for weatherproofing and airtight building envelopes are driving the demand for premium tapes, particularly in critical applications such as roofing and window installations. While tapes were once selected primarily for their initial adhesion, they are now recognized as essential components for air and moisture control. Modern high-performance solutions are expected to maintain their integrity throughout the building's lifecycle, extending well beyond the initial construction phase.



Advanced Acrylic and Hybrid Chemistries



The adoption of advanced acrylic and hybrid chemistries is a key trend in the North America building envelope tapes market. Modern construction is rapidly transitioning from traditional asphalt, rubber, and butyl-based adhesives toward advanced acrylic formulations and STPE (silyl-terminated polyether) hybrids. These next-generation chemistries are becoming the industry standard for high-performance building envelope sealing, offering superior environmental resistance and long-term bond stability compared to legacy materials.



Advanced acrylics, in particular, provide enhanced UV resistance, maintain flexibility even in freezing temperatures, and continue to strengthen their bond over time. As a result, the industry is moving beyond basic adhesion toward high-performance sealing systems that function as environmental barriers. These systems play a critical role in preserving structural integrity, improving indoor air quality, and protecting buildings against increasingly unpredictable climate conditions.



This shift is expected to drive strong demand for building envelope tapes based on advanced acrylic and hybrid chemistries in the North American market during the forecast period.



NORTH AMERICA BUILDING ENVELOPE TAPES MARKET DRIVERS

Strong Push Towards Energy Efficiency & Building Codes



The stricter energy efficiency & building codes require better thermal performance and lower envelope leakage, which require reliable joint sealing and continuous air barriers. Strong push towards energy efficiency & building codes is a major driver in the North America building envelope tapes market. It is driven by several factors that include labour shortage, precision, and sustainability goals. Frameworks like the IECC, ASHRAE 90.1, etc., have established stricter benchmarks for exterior shell integrity, requiring builders to transition from basic materials to validated, high-performance sealing technologies.

Implementing comprehensive airtightness assessments establishes quantifiable benchmarks for structural performance. When a project is required to hit specific leakage targets, builders shift away from estimation, opting instead for materials with proven, lab-verified performance data. By formally introducing whole-building airtightness testing as a path to compliance, the NECB 2020 has created a direct surge in the necessity for high-reliability sealing tapes to ensure these rigorous standards are met.



Rise of Prefabrication & Modular Construction



The rise of prefabrication & modular construction is fundamentally transforming the North American building envelope market. By centralizing construction in factory settings, developers can achieve a level of precision and quality control that is rarely attainable on traditional, open-air jobsites. Modular units often endure significant mechanical stress, including wind loads and high-frequency vibrations, during long-distance transport.

Unlike rigid liquid sealants that may fracture under these conditions, high-performance structural tapes offer a flexible, permanent bond that maintains an airtight seal throughout the journey. In a factory environment, tapes are the ideal choice because they are significantly faster to apply than traditional caulking and require zero curing time, allowing for rapid movement through the assembly line.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Competition from Alternative Solutions



Despite the expansion of the building envelope tape sector, it encounters rigorous competition from liquid-applied membranes, mechanical fasteners, spray polyurethane foam, sealants/caulks, etc. This competitive landscape presents a major hurdle, as tape producers must demonstrate their effectiveness compared to "monolithic" alternatives marketed as more resistant to installation mistakes.

Although the North American building envelope tape sector is seeing growth driven by net-zero mandates and more rigorous energy regulations, it is under constant pressure from integrated alternative options. These alternative technologies gain a competitive edge by addressing the widespread shortage of skilled tradespeople and the potential for "seam failure" often associated with manual tape application. Thus, it may hinder the growth of the building envelope tapes market during the forecast period.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the North America building envelope tapes market?

What is the growth rate of the North America building envelope tapes market?

Which application segment has the largest share in the North America building envelope tapes market?

Which construction type segment provides more business opportunities in the North America building envelope tapes market?

Which country holds the largest share in the North America building envelope tapes market?

What are the key trends in the North America building envelope tapes market?

Who are the major players in the North America building envelope tapes market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $538.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $728.74 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered North America



Recent Developments in the North America Building Envelope Tapes Market

In December 2025, 3M introduced two digital advancements aimed at streamlining the customer design process. The first is Ask 3M, an AI-driven assistant designed to help users navigate 3M's extensive catalog of tapes and adhesives to find the ideal technical solutions for their specific engineering challenges.

In October 2025, TYPAR, a prominent player in advanced weather-protection systems, introduced FlangeFlash, a groundbreaking double-sided flashing adhesive designed for enhanced resilience and streamlined application.

In April 2025, Avery Dennison Performance Tapes launched its Flashing and Seaming Portfolio, featuring a series of pressure-sensitive adhesive solutions designed for diverse building envelope substrates.

Key Company Profiles

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

DuPont

Henkel

Sika AG

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Amcor plc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

GAF Materials LLC

H.B. Fuller Company

Holcim

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

Nitto Denko Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Tesa SE

Tremco CPG Inc.

Huber Engineered Woods LLC.

American Biltrite Inc.

Dorken AG

ECHOtape

Franklin International

INDEVCO North America, Inc.

ISOCELL GmbH & Co KG

John Manville

L&L Products

Magnera

MAPEI S.p.A.

Owens Coring

Pro Clima

Scapa Industrial

Soudal Group

Tarco

VaproShield

Segmentation by Application

Walls & Ceilings

Windows & Doors

Roofing & Attic Solutions

Others

Segmentation by Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality

Healthcare Facilities

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America U.S. Canada



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqcu7r

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