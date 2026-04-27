Egypt Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - ECC Solutions, e& Egypt, GPX Global Systems, Orange Business, Raya Data Center, and Telecom Egypt

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Egypt data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.97% from 2025- 2031

This report analyses the Egypt data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and Tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In Egypt, data center operations are regulated by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority under the Telecommunications Law No. 10 of 2003, and the companies, which aim to offer data center services like colocation, cloud, or server hosting, must secure an official approval from the authority before starting their operations.

Egypt is expanding its digital economy through the ICT 2030 Strategy, which encourages investments to improve digital infrastructure, build technology parks, and increase the contribution of the ICT sector to the country's overall economic growth. Egypt consists of approximately 13 operational colocation data centers, of which nine facilities are in Cairo alone. Most of the data center facilities in Egypt are being designed to meet Tier III specifications of the Uptime Institute in every infrastructure. The nation is witnessing the development of around nine colocation data centers, which are either in planned or under construction stages.

The enforcement of Egypt Personal Data Protection Law No. 151 of 2020 is leading to increase data center investments in Egypt by building more trust among customers to store their data in data centers and cloud platforms, as this law clearly sets rules on how personal data should be collected, stored, and used, and also requires data center and cloud service providers to follow stringent security measures to keep data safe and within the country.

The data center firms are sourcing funds from various financial institutions to expand data center service offerings across Egypt. For example, in September 2025, Khazna Data Centers secured a fund of around $2.62 billion from a consortium of firms to expand data center service offerings across North Africa and Middle Eastern nations.

Egypt is witnessing gradual surge in digitalization accounting for approximately 121 million active cellular mobile connections as of early 2026 with an internet penetration standing at around 82.7% during the same period. The rising digitalization across the country is slated to increase the need for data centers in the forecast period.

Several businesses across diverse industries in Egypt are transitioning towards cloud platforms to host their IT infrastructure and workloads in cloud platforms for better efficiency. For example, in December 2024, Al Dahra, the Egyptian agriculture services provider migrated the company's IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS), to enhance operational efficiency and reduce operational costs by 60%. The rise in enterprise cloud migration across multiple sectors is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

EGYPT DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the Egypt data center market, IT infrastructure providers play a vital role in advancing data center infrastructure by introduced advanced servers, storage systems and networking infrastructure. Some of the prominent IT infrastructure providers in the Egypt data center market include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and NVIDIA.

Most of the data center investments in the Egypt data center market are generated by the colocation companies, such as, ECC Solutions, e& Egypt, GPX Global Systems, Orange Business, Raya Data Center, Telecom Egypt, among others.

Egypt houses several global cloud service providers that increases the demand for data center infrastructure in the country. The global cloud service providers are prioritizing to invest in Egypt data center market to address the rising demands for cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and other digital services across the nation. For example, in April 2024, Huawei Technologies, in collaboration with Orange Business launched Huawei Cloud service offerings in Egypt to provide the enterprises across the market with an access to advanced cloud computing services.

Egypt has the strong presence of global and local support infrastructure providers, such as, ABB, Baudouin, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Trane, Vertiv, and others.

Egypt is experiencing the entry of several new entrants, such as, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Otech, NEOIX, and others to address the rising demands for data center infrastructure across the country.

The companies like Orascom Construction, Raya Network Services, REDCON Construction, Reno Design and Finish, Shaker Consultancy Group, Sterling and Wilson, Summit Technology Solutions, United for Technology Solutions, and others offer various architectural, commissioning, construction, designing, engineering, and installation, services for the construction of data centers in Egypt data center market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Egypt colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Egypt by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Egypt data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Egypt data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt Facilities Covered (Existing): 13 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09 Coverage: 5+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Egypt Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Egypt data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Egypt during 2026-2031?

How big is the Egypt data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Egypt?

Who are key investors in the Egypt data center market?

What factors are driving the Egypt data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $305 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $865 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Egypt

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractor

Orascom Construction PLC

Raya Network Services

REDCON Construction Co. S.A.E

Reno Design and Finish

Shaker Consultancy Group

Sterling and Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

United For Technology Solutions

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Baudouin

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

ECC Solutions

e& Egypt

GPX Global Systems

Orange Business

Raya Data Center

Telecom Egypt

New Entrants

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

Otech

NEOIX

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Cairo

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Cairo

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE



The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d3eka

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment