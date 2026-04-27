UK Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Several New Entrants are Expanding Their Presence to Address the Increasing Demand for Data Center Infrastructure

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.12% from 2025 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed breakdown of UK data center market investments, categorized across IT infrastructure, power systems, cooling solutions, and general construction services, with accompanying market sizing and forecasts. It also includes a comprehensive analysis of the latest industry trends, growth rates, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and overall market outlook. In addition, the report profiles major participants in the sector, offering business overviews and product insights for leading IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure vendors, and investors active in the UK data center industry.

The UK consists of around 243 operational third-party data centers, of which around 74 data centers are located in the Greater London County. The country is also witnessing the development of around 82 new data centers, which are either in planned or under construction stages. The cloud market in the UK is projected to experience strong growth over the forecast period, driven by the continuous investments from major global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent. For instance, in December 2025, Amazon Data Services, a subsidiary of Amazon Web Services, acquired a former coal plant site in the UK from RWE for approximately $265 million to develop a new data center.

The rack density of traditional data center racks is inadequate for supporting modern AI and high-performance computing workloads. Therefore, data center operators are shifting toward high-density infrastructure, deploying racks exceeding 100 kW to efficiently handle advanced computing requirements. For example, the KLON-03 facility being developed by Kao Data in Harlow is designed to support rack power densities of over 130 kW per rack.

In the UK, data protection and privacy compliance are regulated by the Information Commissioner's Office, which ensures that data center operators and cloud providers strictly follow legal frameworks such as the UK's General Data Protection Regulation to implement robust data privacy standards. Following Brexit, the UK developed its own independent data protection framework, based on the Data Protection Act 2018.

In the UK, several data center operators are connecting data centers to the district heating networks to repurpose the waste heat generated in data centers to enhance sustainability across the nation. For example, In July 2025, Deep Green, the data center operator planned to develop two-story data center in Bradford, West Yorkshire that will be connected to the Yorkshire's district heating network to repurpose data center's waste heat.

In January 2026, insurance providers in the UK, such as, FM Global and Aon, expanded their coverage offerings to support the growing data center sector. During the same period, Advanced Technology Assurance introduced an AI-focused insurance facility, which has been designed to support risks such as system failures, data loss, performance issues, and liabilities associated with AI operations in UK data centers

In January 2026, parliaments in the UK established the Data Centres APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Group), a cross-party initiative to enhance understanding of the data center sector and evaluate its role in driving economic growth, strengthen digital infrastructure resilience, and support the country's net zero sustainability objectives

UK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The UK has the presence of major global cloud service providers, including, Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, OVHcloud, and other cloud companies. The cloud companies have been expanding their service offerings across the UK to address increasing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. In September 2025, Google inaugurated a new data center in Hertfordshire, the UK to enhance UK's cloud infrastructure.

The colocation companies account for majority of data center investments in the country. The UK has the presence of multiple local and global colocation service providers, including, Ark Data Centres, AtlasEdge, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, Datum Datacentres, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, Equinix, Global Switch, Global Technical Realty, Green Mountain, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, Lunar Digital, nLighten, NTT DATA, Pure Data Centres Group, Telehouse, Vantage Data Centers, VIRTUS Data Centres, Yondr Group, and others.

Several new entrants are expanding their footprints in the UK data center market to address the increasing demand for data center infrastructure in the nation. Some of the new entrants in the UK include, Ada Infrastructure, SWI Group, Apatura, Caineal LLP, CloudHQ, Corscale Data Centers, Deep Green, Digital Reef, Drax Group, EID LLP, Greystoke, Latos Data Centres, Northtree Investment Management, Nscale, Pinewood Group, QTS Data Centers, SineQN, Valore Group, Wilton International, Wycombe Film Studios, and others.

The UK has the presence of multiple local, as well as global support infrastructure providers that supply power, cooling, and general infrastructure components to data centers. Some of the prominent support infrastructure providers operating in the UK include, ABB, AF Switchgear, Airedale, Alfa Laval, AVK, Baudouin, Caterpillar, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Hitachi Energy, Honeywell, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Trane, Vertiv, Submer, and others.

The country hosts multiple construction contractors that provide construction, installation, commissioning, designing, architectural, and engineering services for the construction of data centers. Some of the prominent construction contractors in the UK data center market include, 2bm, AECOM, Acies Civil and Structural, Arup, AtkinsRealis, BladeRoom Data Centres, Future-tech, JCA Engineering, JSM Group Services, Kirby Group Engineering, Laing O'Rourke, Mace, Mercury, Ramboll, RED Engineering Design, Skanska, STO Building Group, studioNWA, Sweet Projects, Turner & Townsend, and McLaren Construction Group.

The UK consists of multiple IT infastructure providers that offer servers, storage systems, and networking equipment to data centers. Multiple IT infrastructure providers, including Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, and other companies have a strong presence across the UK.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and UK colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in UK by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across counties in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UK data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UK Facilities Covered (Existing): 243 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 81 Coverage: 34+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in UK Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the UK data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across UK during 2026-2031?

Which all geographies are included in UK data center market report?

What factors are driving the UK data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $54.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered United Kingdom

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the UK Market

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in UK

Investment Opportunities in UK

Digital Landscape in UK

Government Support for Data Centers

Government Rules & Regulations

Market Investment by Area

Market Investment by Power Capacity

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

2bm

Acies Civil and Structural

AECOM

ARC:MC

Arup

AtkinsRealis

BladeRoom Data Centres

Bouygues Construction

Collen Construction

Colliers

Deerns UK

Flynn

Future-tech

HDR

H&MV Engineering

INFINITI IT

JCA Engineering

John Paul Construction

JSM Group Services

Kirby Group Engineering

Laing O'Rourke

Mace

Mercury

MiCiM

Ramboll

RED Engineering Design

Skanska

Dalkia UK

STO Building Group

studioNWA

Sudlows

Sweet Projects

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Morson Praxis

McLaren Construction Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

AF Switchgear

Aggreko

Airedale

Alfa Laval

AVK

Baudouin

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Dew Point Systems

Eaton

Hitachi Energy

Honeywell

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Submer

Castrol

ENGIE

Flex-Tek

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

Ark Data Centers

AtlasEdge

Castleforge & Galaxy Data Centers

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

DataVita

Datum Datacentres

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

Equinix

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty

Google

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain

Kao Data

Lunar Digital

Microsoft

Netwise

nLighten

NTT DATA

Pure Data Centres Group

SUB1 Data Centres

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

Yondr Group

New Entrants

Ada Infrastructure

AI Pathfinder

SWI Group (AiOnX platform)

Anglesey Land Holdings

Apatura

Caineal LLP

Era4 (Carbon3.ai)

CloudHQ

Corscale Data Centers

Dante Group

Deep Green

Digital Reef

Digital Land & Development

Drax Group

EdgeNebula

EID LLP

Elite UK REIT

Greenweaver

Greystoke

ILI Group

Kennedy Wilson

Latos Data Centres

Link Park Heathrow

MSAI - Media StreamAI

Northtree Investment Management

Norwich Research Park

Nscale

Origin Energy Services & Woodlands Investment Management

Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE)

PATRIZIA SE

Pinewood Group

QTS Data Centers

SEGRO plc

Shelborn

SineQN

Teesworks

Tritax Big Box

Truman Estates

Valore Group

WESTERN BIO-ENERGY

Wilton International

Wycombe Film Studios

SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Greater London

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx1m05

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