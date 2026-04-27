Conference to focus on how artificial intelligence can dramatically reduce workplace injuries

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third annual New Horizons in Safety Summit - From Outputs to Outcomes - to be hosted by 4S Consulting will be held on May 7th.. The conference will bring together experts from across Canada to move the workplace health and safety conversation from measuring activity to what is truly reducing workplace risk.

Presentations will cover initiatives including the emergence of Artificial Intelligence to enable real-time monitoring of workplace hazards, identify and address risks proactively and enhance preventive measures through predictive analytics.

Ron Kelusky, former Chief Prevention Officer for Ontario, says computer vision in manufacturing can detect unsafe behaviours or missing guards in real time. In construction, where risks change daily, AI tools such as drones and image recognition can identify hazards like missing guardrails or unsafe scaffolding much faster than periodic inspections. Increasingly more sophisticated AI applications will reshape the landscape of future workplace health and safety monitoring and accident prevention.

“The opportunity lies in the shift from reaction to prevention. Historically, the system has responded after an incident occurs. AI allows us to analyze patterns in near misses, inspections, and fatigue trends before those signals become injuries,” Kelusky says.

Sabesh Kanagaretnam, president of 4S Consulting Services, co-sponsor of the conference with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIC), adds that most organizations already collect safety data, so the challenge is connecting it.

“AI turns fragmented data into usable insight. It allows safety leaders to move from reporting incidents to actively predicting and preventing them. Artificial intelligence enabled compliance is also an emerging technology,” he says.

The conference comes at a time when the WSIC has committed $85M for a multi-pronged 10-year research program in emerging technologies including AI along with advancing solutions for chronic pain, musculoskeletal and mental health disorders. Together, they signal a shift toward outcome-driven, evidence-based safety strategies and workplace applications.

“We are moving away from the traditional health and safety conference with booths selling training to focus on research outcomes and innovation, showcasing the best that Canada and its academic institutions can off,” Sabesh Kanagaretnam says.

The event will host five New Horizons Safety Awards recognizing individuals and organizations advancing innovative approaches to workplace health and safety.

For more information

https://www.4sconsult.com/new-horizons-in-safety/

Manisha Thakur

manisha.thakur@4sconsult.com

(647) 201-7629