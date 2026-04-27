Frozen Bakery Market to Reach USD 34.61 Billion by 2030 Amidst Rising Demand for Convenience Foods - Cakes & Pastries Poised for Significant Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type, Distribution Channel, Specialty Type, Form of Consumption, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global frozen bakery products market is expected to grow from USD 26.80 billion in 2025 to USD 34.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The market expansion is driven by consumer demand for convenience and quality, with innovations in freezing technologies enhancing product shelf life, texture, and freshness.

As retail and foodservice sectors grow in emerging economies, the market is witnessing increased adoption. Companies are focusing on enhancing distribution channels and diversifying their product range, making this a rapidly evolving segment in the bakery industry.

The cakes & pastries subsegment is poised for notable growth

Driven by the global appetite for indulgent, ready-to-serve items, the cakes & pastries segment is anticipated to experience significant growth. Frozen products like croissants, pies, tarts, and muffins offer extended shelf lives and reduced waste, making them attractive across retail, cafes, and quick-service settings. Product innovations, including artisanal doughs and specialty offerings like gluten-free and reduced-sugar options, are contributing to this segment's dynamism.

The foodservice provider channel is projected to sustain robust growth

Foodservice providers, including HORECA operators, continue to rely on frozen bakery products for consistent quality, reduced labor costs, and minimized waste. This channel benefits from easy storage solutions and extended product shelf life. As global foodservice expands and the demand for ready-to-bake solutions rises, this segment is expected to maintain strong growth. Improvements in cold-chain logistics and an increasing range of premium products further bolster this sector's development.

Europe holds a major share of the frozen bakery products market

Europe's strong bakery traditions and developed retail infrastructure position it as a leading market for frozen bakery products. With a wide availability of frozen breads, pastries, and viennoiseries, the region supports both retail and foodservice operators. Continuous product development and innovation by European manufacturers enhance this market. The focus on clean-label, gluten-free, and reduced-sugar options caters to evolving consumer preferences, ensuring Europe's significant market share.

Research Coverage

The report covers growth drivers, restraints, and industry challenges. It provides insights into key players' strategies, emerging startups, and market dynamics. Leading companies in the market include Grupo Bimbo, ARYZTA AG, Europastry, Lantmannen Unibake, and Vandemoortele, with others like Bridor, Cargill, and Dawn Food Products actively participating.

The report helps leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates and competitive landscape insights, enabling better business positioning and strategy planning.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Convenience and Ready-To-Eat Foods Shifting Consumer Preference Toward Clean-Label, Organic, and Specialty Products

Challenges Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Price Volatility Strict Regulatory Compliance Requirements

Opportunities Growing E-Commerce Grocery Adoption Product Innovation and Premiumization Adoption of Microencapsulation Technology to Improve Shelf Life



Company Profiles

Grupo Bimbo

Aryzta AG

Europastry

Lantmannen

Vandemoortele

General Mills

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Le Duff Groupe

Panamar Bakery Group

Rich Products Corporation

La Lorraine Bakery Group

Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Sunbulah Group

Aspire Bakeries

Dr. Oetker

Alpha Baking Company, Inc.

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery

Monbake

Flowers Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Brazi Bites

Bakers Circle

Doughlicious

The Northern Dough Co.

Goodlove Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pidzwc

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