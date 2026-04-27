Court Reminder: Camping World May 11 Legal Deadline in Securities Class Action is Approaching – Investors with Losses Urged to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drops resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Camping World, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/camping-world-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Camping World ($CWH) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

May 11, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Misrepresentations about its inventory management and the level of retail demand it experienced and/or reasonably expected

Misrepresentations about its inventory management and the level of retail demand it experienced and/or reasonably expected Largest Alleged Stock Decline: October 29, 2025 – 24.8% Stock Drop

October 29, 2025 – 24.8% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Illinois

U.S. District Court for the District of Illinois Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Investors have until May 11, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Camping World securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Illinois. It is captioned Siverd v. Camping World Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-02710.

Why is Camping World Being Sued For Securities Fraud?



Camping World sells recreational vehicles, or RVs, and related products and services in the United States. During the relevant period, Camping World stated it was “confident” in its ability to deliver growth “in excess of low-double digits in used units and low single digits in new units” and “vehicle gross margins within our historical range.”

Camping World also stated it was “laser focused” on balancing inventory supply and demand, and demand required “record levels of used inventory.” What’s more, Camping World stated it was able to “surgically manage [] inventory” including using data analytics to “put the right inventory on the ground at the right time and the right price.”

As alleged, in truth, Camping World was not “surgically manag[ing] [its] inventory” to optimize profit and the company overstated the level of demand it experienced and/or reasonably expected.



Why did Camping World’s Stock Drop?



On October 28, 2025, Camping World released its Q3 2025 financial results, reporting that new vehicle revenue was $766.8 million for the quarter, “a decrease of $58.1 million, or 7.0%,” “average selling price of new vehicles sold decreased 8.6%,” and new vehicle gross margin decreased “81 basis points, driven primarily by the 8.6% decrease in the average selling price per new vehicle sold.”

This news caused the price of Camping World stock to drop $4.17 per share, or 24.8%, from a closing price of $16.82 per share on October 28, 2025, to $12.65 per share on October 29, 2025.

Then, February 24, 2026, Camping World released its Q4 2025 financial results, reporting that it had “implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives to structurally improve [its] turnover rates” and that “effectively immediately,” it would be pausing its quarterly cash dividend.

This news caused the price of Camping World stock to drop $1.79 per share, or 16.5%, from a closing price of $10.85 per share on February 24, 2026, to $9.06 per share on February 25, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/camping-world-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Camping World, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/camping-world-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/camping-world-class-action-lawsuit

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