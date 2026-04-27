Total number of voting rights and share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S as of April 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 22-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

27 April 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth & Co. A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.

Referring to Company Announcement no. 21-2026 dated 27 April 2026, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S as per 27 April 2026.

Number of shares (including treasury shares) Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of votes Shares before the capital reduction

57,650,000

1,153,000,000

1,153,000,000 Shares after the capital reduction 57,650,000 115,300,000 1,153,000,000

Each share of DKK 2 entitles the holder to 20 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of FLSmidth & Co A/S.





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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