France Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Major Could Operators - AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud, and OVH

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France data center market is expected to reach a value of $9.19 billion by 2031 from $3.19 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.31%

France plays a significant role in the European data center market, and it also play a significant role in the European undersea cable infrastructure. The country continues to witness growth in connectivity, with further upcoming investments in submarine cables. In October 2025, Orange Business announced the first landing of the Medusa submarine cable in Marseille. The cable will link Marseille to Bizerte in Tunisia. It helps to enhance the Europe-Africa digital infrastructure, increasing bandwidth and high-speed communications across the region.

In France, we observed that there are some brownfield projects developed by a data center operator, for instance, in February 2026, a former sugar factory in Cagny, near Caen, France, was redeveloped into an AI data center. In February 2025, the French government announced the creation of AI, a global public- private partnership designed to transform the AI industry. This initiative program was introduced at the AI action summit in Paris, and it includes an initial investment of $400 million.

In France, we observe that the data center operator or investor develop an AI- ready data center. For instance, In February 2025, G42, an AI & cloud computing company based in Abu Dhabi, and DataOne signed a partnership deal to develop an AI data center in Grenoble, France, powered by AMD hardware. We believe that the demand for AI-ready data centers will steadily increase in the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of AI across various industries, expansions of HPC workloads, and investment coming from both public and private sectors.

Data center operators in the country have started taking measures to improve the sustainability of their data center facilities. For instance, in December 2025, nLighten announced that it had signed a new renewable energy supply agreement with Axpo, the largest power producer in Switzerland, and an independent power producer (IPP), for all its French data center sites.

FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Colt Data Centre Services, DATA4, DataOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Etix Everywhere, Global Switch, Nation Data Center, OPCore, Telehouse, Penta Infra, are some major colocation providers in France.

France data center market has a presence of several major cloud operators, which include AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud, and OVH continue to expand their presence in France. For instance, in June 2025, Google announced plans to establish its first self-built data center campus in France.

The France data center market has the presence of several major IT infrastructure vendors including, Arista Networks, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, HPE, Inspur, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, and others.

In December 2025, HPE announced that it had signed a partnership deal with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of AI-ready data centers. They are launching a new AI Factory Lab in Grenoble, France.

The France data center market has the presence of global as well as local data center construction contractor & sub-contractors, including APL Data Center, Arup, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, CapIngelec, Eiffage, Equans Data Centers, EYP MCF, JERLAURE, Mercury, Reid Brewin Architects among others.

In February 2025, CapIngelec is likely to be involved in providing design and construction services to the new VIL3 datacenter of the Centre de Calcul de l'IN2P3 (CNRS/IN2P3-CC), located on the Doua campus, France.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and France colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing France data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France Facilities Covered (Existing): 146 Facilities Identified (Upcoming):24 Coverage: 40 Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in France Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

France data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the France data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across France during 2026-2031?

Which all geographies are included in France data center market report?

What factors are driving the France data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered France



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

APL Data Center

Artelia

Arup

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Energies & Services

CapIngelec

Egis

Eiffage

Equans Data Centers

Exyte (M+W Group)

EYP MCF

JERLAURE

LPI Group

Mercury

Reid Brewin Architects

TPF Ingenierie

VINCI Energies Building Solutions

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Eaton

ebm-papst

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

GS Yuasa International

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Lennox

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AZUR DATACENTER

CloudHQ

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

DATA4

DataOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Global Switch

Google

Microsoft

Nation Data Center

OPCore

Penta Infra

SFR Business

Telehouse

New Entrants

Evroc

Goodman

NTT DATA

Prologis

Sesterce

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Paris

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Paris

Other Cities

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Amsterdam

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a54k8v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment