Carbon Black Research Report 2026: $30.85 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global carbon black market is slated to experience robust growth over the coming years, expanding from $20.42 billion in 2025 to $22.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The historical growth is largely due to the upsurge in global tire production, burgeoning rubber goods industries, and increased demand from printing inks and coatings. Furthermore, the availability of petroleum-based feedstocks and industrial expansion in emerging economies have been critical drivers.

Projections for the market's future are equally promising, with expectations set for a rise to $30.85 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%. This anticipated growth will stem from increasing demand in electric vehicle tire manufacturing, rising adoption of carbon black in conductive plastics, and the expansion of sustainable technologies. In addition, there is a growing emphasis on advanced coatings and investments in emission-reduction technologies.

The automotive industry's development is a pivotal factor propelling the carbon black market. Known for contributing to tire strength and durability, carbon black's applications in vehicle interiors, sidewalls, and treads underline its importance. For instance, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported a significant 17% rise in the UK's vehicle production in 2023, reinforcing the automotive sector's impact on the market.

Prominent companies are capitalizing on the demand for innovation by developing advanced products, such as pelletized reinforcing carbon black, enhancing safety and competitive leverage. Notably, in August 2023, VMware enhanced its Carbon Black platform with Cloud Native Detection and Response capabilities, focusing on improved threat detection and protection within cloud-native infrastructures.

Significant corporate movements also influence the market dynamics, exemplified by Broadcom Inc.'s acquisition of VMware in November 2023. This acquisition aims to bolster Broadcom's enterprise software capabilities, enhancing its cloud and virtualization solutions.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with North America projected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with influential market participants from countries such as China, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA.

Major companies within this sector include BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, and others, continuously pushing the frontiers in technology and market reach.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Growing Demand for High-Performance Tire Reinforcement

Rising Use of Specialty Carbon Blacks in Plastics

Expansion of Conductive Carbon Applications

Increasing Focus on Low-Emission Manufacturing Processes

Enhanced Quality Control in Carbon Black Production

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black

By Grade: Standard Grade, Specialty Grade

By Application: Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks and Coating, Plastic, Other Applications

Subsegments:

Furnace Black: Standard, High-Performance

Channel Black: High-Structure, Low-Structure

Thermal Black: High-Temperature, Low-Temperature

Acetylene Black: Powdered, Granular

Companies Featured

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

China Synthetic Rubber Corp.

International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd

NNPC Limited

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd

Cabot Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Koppers Inc.

BKT Carbon

ADNOC Group

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited

Birla Carbon Public Company Limited

PCBL Limited

Continental Carbon Company

Pyrolyx AG

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Epsilon Carbon Private Limited

Omsk Carbon Group

Black Bear Carbon

Monolith Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uaf5kx

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