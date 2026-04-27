Ahead of World Cup 2026, MakaChain Partners with Guardians Of The Ball to Introduce Guardians ID for Fan Passport Infrastructure

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MakaChain has announced a strategic partnership with Guardians Of The Ball, joining as the Official Blockchain Partner supporting the development of Guardians ID, the key to a Fan Passport ecosystem.





The partnership represents a meaningful milestone in MakaChain’s expansion into real-world blockchain applications, bringing its scalable infrastructure into digital sports identity and next-generation fan engagement. Through this collaboration, MakaChain’s Layer 1 network will support the foundation behind Fan Passport, a digital identity framework designed to enable more connected, verifiable, and portable fan experiences across clubs, leagues, national teams, and communities worldwide.

As global sports communities continue evolving, identity is becoming a foundational layer of participation. Fans are increasingly engaging beyond the matchday experience, interacting across digital ecosystems where access, loyalty, and community engagement are taking on new forms. This shift requires infrastructure that is transparent, scalable, and practical for everyday use.

MakaChain was built with this kind of real-world utility in mind. Combining EVM-compatible infrastructure, high-speed performance, and low-cost execution, the network is designed to support applications that require both efficiency and scale. Its architecture also removes a longstanding barrier to blockchain adoption by allowing transaction fees to be paid directly in the asset being used, rather than requiring a separate gas token. This model reduces friction and creates a more simplified experience for users, particularly in consumer-facing ecosystems.

Through its role as blockchain partner, MakaChain will help support the infrastructure needed to enable scalable fan identity systems and smoother digital interactions through the Guardians ID framework. The collaboration is intended to strengthen the digital layer connecting fans, clubs, and communities, while supporting more interoperable and accessible engagement models over time.

The partnership also reflects MakaChain’s broader focus on applying blockchain infrastructure where it can solve practical challenges, whether through payments, digital identity, or asset operations. As the network continues expanding through integrations and ecosystem development, the collaboration with Guardians ID adds a new dimension to its growth within sports and community-driven applications.

Ahead of World Cup 2026, the timing of the partnership carries added significance. With global fan participation expected to reach unprecedented levels, both organizations see an opportunity to help support the infrastructure behind more connected and immersive digital experiences during a defining moment for international sport.

As digital identity continues to emerge as a critical component of modern sports ecosystems, the collaboration between MakaChain and Guardians ID highlights a broader shift toward technology that supports participation, trust, and long-term scalability. Together, the organizations are working toward a future where fan identity is not only recognized, but portable, verifiable, and integrated across a global sports ecosystem.

About Makachain

MakaChain is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to reduce friction in payments with digital assets. Its architecture allows fees to be paid in the same token being transferred, removing the requirement to obtain and hold native tokens for gas fees, facilitating adoption for users, businesses, and institutions.

Contact

contact@makachain.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MakaChain. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daf85f37-15ac-4d06-81b5-b59598ec9267