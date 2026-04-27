Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Research Report 2026: $7.58 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from $5.6 billion in 2025 to $5.96 billion in 2026, at a 6.5% CAGR. This historic growth is primarily driven by heightened indoor air quality awareness, adoption in HVAC systems, advances in NDIR sensor technologies, industrial process optimization, and building automation. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $7.58 billion by 2030, maintaining a 6.2% CAGR. Key drivers include smart home integrations, wireless solutions, IoT and cloud platform compatibility, stricter safety/emission standards, and expanding applications in healthcare and consumer electronics.

Industry trends indicate further integration of CO2 sensors with HVAC and building automation, alongside an uptick in wireless and retrofit solutions. High-accuracy, real-time monitoring, and versatile applications in smart homes and safety systems are also influencing the market. Automobiles are increasingly incorporating CO2 sensors to address growing demands for air quality and safety, as evident in the rise of licensed vehicles in the UK, marking a 1% increase since end-2022. This automotive evolution enhances the need for advanced sensors to manage CO2 levels, subsequently boosting the market.

Key players such as Siemens AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG are spearheading technological innovations, focusing on photoacoustic spectroscopy for precision and efficiency. For instance, Infineon launched the XENSIV PAS CO2 5V sensor, optimizing HVAC energy consumption and supporting decarbonization. Meanwhile, DwyerOmega's acquisition of Process Sensing Technologies Ltd. underscores strategic expansions in sensing technology offerings.

The global trade landscape, amidst changing tariffs, also impacts the market, mostly increasing the costs of components. However, it fosters local manufacturing and supply chain diversification, contributing to long-term resilience and innovation. Market reports elaborate on these dynamics, delivering essential data on industry performance, opportunities, and regional forecasts, including influential regions like North America and the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific sector.

Advanced CO2 sensors, leveraging optical, photoacoustic, or electrochemical technologies, are deployed across diverse sectors like healthcare, petrochemical, and consumer electronics. Their deployment in HVAC systems, smart homes, and industrial operations illustrates a broad application scope. NDIR CO2 sensors exemplify technological reliability in various configurations, supporting both wired and wireless connectivity tailored to infrastructure demands.

The advanced CO2 sensors market is defined by factory gate values, reflecting direct manufacturer sales, independent of resale revenues along supply chains. This market's value includes associated services and caters to end-users across specified geographies, underpinning its projected growth trajectory in an evolving global context.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Building Automation

5.3 Petrochemical

5.4 Automotive

5.5 Consumer Electronics



6. Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis



8. Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions



9. Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Segmentation by Product

9.2. Global Segmentation by Sensor Fitting

9.3. Global Segmentation by Connectivity

9.4. Global Segmentation by Application

9.5. Global Segmentation by End-Use Industry



10. Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Regional and Country Analysis

Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Vaisala Oyj

Sensirion AG

KMC Controls Inc.

Winson

Building Automation Products Inc. (BAPI)

AZoSensors.com

COMET SYSTEM s.r.o.

Ahlborn Mess- und Regelungstechnik GmbH (ALMEMO)

Digital Control Systems Inc.

smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

Sable Systems International

CO2meter.com

ELT Sensor Co. Ltd.

PP Systems Inc.

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd.

BlueSens Gas Sensor GmbH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3uhpu

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