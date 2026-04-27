Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines Market Projected to Surpass $113 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines Market size valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 113.41 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 41.68% over 2026-2035. Due to increased awareness of RSV-related difficulties in infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised populations, the market for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines is expanding quickly.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 3.48 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 113.41 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 41.68%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Rising Adoption of mRNA Vaccine Technology to Boost Market Growth Globally

The demand for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine is expected to increase significantly as a result of the mRNA vaccine. You can safely repeat doses, and you can develop quick, strong, and targeted immunity. More worldwide access is made possible by the solution's affordability and scalability. The effective use of COVID-19 vaccines has boosted investment and confidence, which has fueled the development and uptake of RSV vaccines, expanding the market and improving protection for high-risk groups.

Major Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca plc

Moderna, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Novavax, Inc.

Icosavax, Inc.

Meissa Vaccines, Inc.

Codagenix, Inc.

Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc.

Vaxart, Inc.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals

Nuance Pharma

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Seqirus (CSL Limited)

Immunovant, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies are the dominant segment in the global respiratory syncytial virus vaccines market, with a 42.97% market share in 2025, as they have demonstrated strong efficacy in preventing severe RSV among infants globally. The Recombinant Protein + Adjuvant segment is emerging as the fastest growing with a CAGR of 42.05% in the respiratory syncytial virus vaccines market trend, due to its high immunogenicity and safety, especially in the elderly.

By Type

In 2025, the Passive Immunization segment dominated the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines Market trend with a 78.80% market share as it can protect high-risk infants using monoclonal antibodies including Beyfortus (nirsevimab). The Preventive Vaccines segment is the fastest growing aspect of the respiratory syncytial virus vaccines market analysis, as approvals for vaccination for the elderly and pregnant women, such as Arexvy and Abrysvo, have been on the rise.

By Population

Adults held a dominant share in the respiratory syncytial virus vaccines market of 72.22% in 2025, owing to the burden of disease among elderly people. Infants and children are emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the respiratory syncytial virus vaccines market with the highest CAGR of 42.36% as they are at high risk of severe RSV disease.

By Channel

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies are the largest segment of end users for the respiratory syncytial virus vaccines industry, owing to their extensive availability and administration of adult and pediatric vaccinations. The Government Suppliers segment is witnessing the highest growth in the global respiratory syncytial virus vaccines industry.

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Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines Market Key Segments

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Protein + Adjuvant

mRNA-Based Vaccine

Virus-Like Particle (VLP)

By Type

Passive Immunization

Preventive Vaccines

By Population

Adults

Infants and children

By Channel

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines Market was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 27.22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 41.43% over 2026-2035. Large pharmaceutical companies dominate the U.S. respiratory syncytial virus vaccine market with to significant R&D investment, advancements in mRNA and monoclonal antibody platforms, and regulatory expertise.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines industry respiratory syncytial virus vaccines share, with a market share of 32.15% and a CAGR of 42.14% owing to its large population, high RSV burden in children, aging population, and growing investment in healthcare.

The respiratory syncytial virus vaccine industry's second-largest revenue-generating area is North America. The key variables include early regulatory adoption, the availability of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness among the target demographic.

Recent Developments:

April 2024 : GSK’s vaccine Arexvy received regulatory approval in Japan for adults aged 60 and above, expanding the company’s global presence and reinforcing its position in adult immunization.

: GSK’s vaccine Arexvy received regulatory approval in Japan for adults aged 60 and above, expanding the company’s global presence and reinforcing its position in adult immunization. May 2024: Sanofi increased production of Beyfortus (nirsevimab) to meet rising global demand, ensuring broader infant access and reinforcing its leadership in the respiratory syncytial virus market.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & REIMBURSEMENT DYNAMICS – helps you understand market access through insights on vaccine pricing by dose type, public vs. private pricing gaps, and reimbursement coverage trends.

– helps you understand market access through insights on vaccine pricing by dose type, public vs. private pricing gaps, and reimbursement coverage trends. REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess market entry barriers through analysis of approval timelines, accelerated pathways, and post-marketing surveillance requirements.

– helps you assess market entry barriers through analysis of approval timelines, accelerated pathways, and post-marketing surveillance requirements. EPIDEMIOLOGY & DISEASE BURDEN ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate demand drivers through RSV incidence, hospitalization rates, mortality in high-risk populations, and seasonal infection patterns.

– helps you evaluate demand drivers through RSV incidence, hospitalization rates, mortality in high-risk populations, and seasonal infection patterns. VACCINATION COVERAGE & UPTAKE METRICS – helps you identify adoption trends through coverage rates across target groups, maternal immunization uptake, and administration gaps.

– helps you identify adoption trends through coverage rates across target groups, maternal immunization uptake, and administration gaps. CLINICAL EFFICACY & SAFETY BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze product performance through efficacy rates, duration of protection, adverse event incidence, and comparative safety profiles.

– helps you analyze product performance through efficacy rates, duration of protection, adverse event incidence, and comparative safety profiles. PIPELINE & R&D INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you uncover future opportunities through clinical pipeline analysis, R&D investments, platform technologies, and probability of success across development stages.

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Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccines Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.48 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 113.41 billion CAGR CAGR of 41.68% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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