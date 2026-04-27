Recognized for Best Use of Tech in HR, Vetty Wins Bronze Stevie® in 2026 American Business Awards®

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Use of Technology in Human Resources category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The Stevie Award Judges applauded Vetty’s continued growth, the introduction of several new product features and updates, and the company’s ongoing commitment to customer service, viewing Vetty as more of a strategic partner to their clients than a traditional vendor.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished this past year, and winning this Stevie is further validation of our efforts,” said Vetty CEO Jason Putnam. “It reflects our relentless focus and the difference we make for our customers and tells me we’re on the right path.”

Putnam joined the company in February 2025 and, with the support of the Vetty team, has driven an 18.3 percent year-over-year increase in revenue.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale .

“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact.”



To learn more about the value and impact Vetty delivers to its clients, visit https://www.vetty.co.

ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform that enables companies to expedite screening, credentialing, hiring, and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver clearly measurable ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.