Abcourt intersects 1.7 g/t gold over 12 metres including 15.2 g/t gold over 1 metre in drilling on its Flordin property, in the eastern extension of the Cartwright stripping

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that it has completed all drilling east of the Cartwright stripping to the boundary of its Flordin property and the Kinebik property now owned by Vior Gold Corporation (see Figure 2). Eleven (11) holes were drilled on two NW-SE lines for a total of 2,960 metres. As of today, 3,900 metres of drilling have been completed during the 2026 drilling campaign, which totals 20,000 metres. The next area to be drilled is located 300 metres west of the Cartwright stripping. Four (4) holes will test the lateral and depth extensions of stripping no 25-02 (9.5 g/t gold over 7 metres including 112.7 g/t gold over 0.5 metres) and no 25-01 (1.4 g/t gold over 4.0 metres). See press release dated September 25, 2025.

Summary of Drilling Completed in the East part of the Property

New drilling in the eastern sector of the property extended the known mineralized zones to the boundary of our Flordin property with the Kinebik property. All the drill hole intersected gold values. Hole FL-26-291 returned 1.7 g/t gold over 12 metres, including 15.2 g/t gold over 1 metre, within 50 metres of our property boundary. Based on geological observations and assay results, we can confirm that despite the continuity of the structure, mineralization, alteration and gold grades are less significant east of the Cartwright stripping than to the west. See Table 1 for a summary of the eastern sector drill results. With the eastern holes completed, the 2026 campaign will move westward and attempt to link the mineralized zones of stripping 25-01 and 25-02 with the holes drilled in 2023, to finally end in the South Zone area. With the 2026 drilling rate reached and steady, we expect to drill no less than 2,000 metres per month, with only one drill rig in operation.

Table 1 : Table of drill results east of Cartwright stripping

Hole# From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t) FL-26-287 62 67 5.0 0.7 including 62 63 1.0 1.6 FL-26-288 67 73.5 6.5 0.7 92 95 3.0 3.0 including 92 93 1.0 4.8 FL-26-289 80 84 4.0 2.6 95 102 7.0 0.5 FL-26-290 100 107 7.0 0.8 including 100 103 3.0 1.7 137 138 1.0 3.5 FL-26-291 126 138 12.0 1.7 including 131 138 7.0 2.7 ou including 132 133 1.0 15.2 FL-26-292 66 67.5 1.5 1.1 153 160 7.0 0.8 including 156 157.5 1.5 1.9 171.5 173.6 2.1 1.2 FL-26-293 201 205 4.0 0.5 203.3 204 0.8 1.1 FL-26-294 89 92 3.0 0.8 including 90 91 1.0 1.7 189 190 1.0 1.4 FL-26-295 180 235 35.0 0.2 180 182 2.0 1.1 FL-26-296 52.5 57 4.5 1.5 143 146 3.0 1.9 including 145 146 1.0 4.9 163.5 166.5 3.0 1.9 240.5 242 1.5 3.4 FL-26-297 Pending

Figure 1 : Regional Location of the Flordin Property







Figure 2 : Location of Exclusive Exploration Rights (EER)









Figure 3: Location of the East Sector Drilling (Cartwright)







Figure 4: Location of the East Sector Drilling (Cartwright)







Figure 5: Longitudinal section view of the East Sector (Cartwright) drilling







Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The eleven holes drilled in the eastern sector of the property confirmed the continuity of the mineralized zones observed east of the Cartwright Trench to the boundary of our Flordin property with the Kinebik property. Given the interest generated by the auction of this property, it became imperative for Abcourt Mines to validate and corroborate the geological information in this area, and it has been done. We can now focus our efforts west of the Cartwright Trench by continuing to define our high-grade gold corridor over 2 kilometres in length to the South Zone."

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. The Company's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Quality Control Measures (QA/QC)

Following an analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to the NQ half core samples and were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec using the Photon Assay™ method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimeters with a 500-gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS' internal procedure, blank and standard samples are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories around the world and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photonic analysis method. The drilling, core description and assay preparation work was carried out under the supervision of Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration of Abcourt Mines, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with mining properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its operations.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T : (819) 768-2857

Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert,

VP Communications and Corporate Development

T : (514) 722-2276, ext. 456

Email: ir@abcourt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in Abcourt's public filings, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0a91bc6-5a32-4286-9089-ba68d6f308a4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad12074a-2d9b-4f11-9550-38791ab43005

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8801808-c21f-4387-bbf2-d3e0da29b661

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da706ea2-2a40-4e49-bcaa-60cf45710104

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1904b333-8c13-47fe-b121-0615769fcb1a