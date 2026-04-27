GXO Accelerates Into U.S. Motorsports as Official Partner to Arrow McLaren

GXO brand to be featured on the No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet piloted by Ryan Hunter-Reay at 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

GREENWICH, Conn. and INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure‑play contract logistics provider, today announced its role as an Official Partner of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, supporting the entry of the No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet driven by Ryan Hunter‑Reay at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 next month.

GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher, said: “At GXO, teamwork, precision and performance at speed define who we are. Like racing, the most successful logistics operations are built on trust, seamless coordination and flawless execution. We’re proud to partner with Arrow McLaren in support of Ryan and to celebrate the teams behind the scenes whose work makes every win possible.”

Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said: "We are excited to welcome GXO to the team as an Official Partner for the Indianapolis 500. GXO is a world-class organization set to join our champion fourth car-entry Ryan Hunter-Reay and the rest of the 31-car team in Indianapolis in May, and we look forward to working with them.”

Hunter‑Reay, the 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2012 INDYCAR SERIES champion, brings proven championship experience to Arrow McLaren’s Indianapolis effort. In last year’s race, he led 48 laps and ran at the front before a late fuel‑related issue ended his charge for victory.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Driver, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, said:

“I’m thrilled to be back on track for this year’s Indy 500 and grateful for the incredible support I’ve received from the team and partners like GXO Logistics. I look forward to working with them as we officially get into the Month of May at the Speedway.”

About Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team

Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team builds on McLaren Racing’s rich heritage, giving it a home in North America. Within the INDYCAR SERIES, the team’s legacy includes three McLaren-powered Indianapolis 500 victories (1972, 1974, 1976), alongside McLaren Racing’s broader IndyCar total of 27 wins, 30 poles and 89 podium finishes.

Following a dominant run in the 1970s, McLaren Racing re-entered the INDYCAR SERIES forty years later with Indianapolis 500 entries in 2017 and 2019 with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel. In 2020, McLaren Racing solidified its full-season return through a partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports before securing majority ownership in 2021 and full ownership at the end of 2024.

In 2026, the team will race again race with Pato O’Ward, reigning runner-up in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, who was fifth in the 2025 championship. Ryan Hunter-Reay will also compete with the team at the Indianapolis 500 in the No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Arrow McLaren operates out of the McLaren Racing Center (MRC) in Indianapolis, Indiana, and competes through a shared ambition: to race and to win - for its people, its partners, its fans and the sport.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Kathleen Juviler

+1 203-921-9121

kathleen.juviler@gxo.com

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