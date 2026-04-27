MoonFox Alternative Data Redefines China Insights at Neudata Hong Kong Summit: A Triple-Threat of Online, Offline, and Transactional Data

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, MoonFox Data showcased its industry-leading capabilities at the Neudata Hong Kong Summit, the premier event for institutional investors seeking a sophisticated edge through alternative data. As a dominant force in China’s data intelligence landscape, MoonFox Data engaged with elite hedge funds and quantitative analysts to demonstrate how high-frequency signals drive superior investment outcomes.

Keynote: Bridging Local Signals and Earnings Alpha



Joken Liu, Product Director at MoonFox Data, delivered a high-impact presentation titled "China-Specific Alternative Data: From Local Signals to Earnings Forecasts." He showcased MoonFox’s unique methodology for transforming granular, "noisy" local signals into predictive indicators that allow investors to anticipate earnings surprises before the official call.





During the keynote, a highly insightful model was presented, revealing how MoonFox transforms fragmented underlying signals into actionable investment decisions:

Layer 1: Attention — Who is looking? (Monitored via DAU, traffic patterns, and rankings)

— Who is looking? (Monitored via DAU, traffic patterns, and rankings) Layer 2: Usage — Who is actually using? (Monitored via session depth, feature adoption, and retention rates)

— Who is actually using? (Monitored via session depth, feature adoption, and retention rates) Layer 3: Conversion — Who is paying? (Monitored via orders, payments, and revenue proxy metrics)





"We don't just look at who is downloading an app; we care about who is actually opening their wallets," emphasized Yanghang Liu. This layered model allows investors to pierce through the "traffic bubble" and reach the core of a company’s operational reality.





For the quant fund managers in attendance, MoonFox presented hard-hitting backtest data. Factors constructed from MoonFox alternative data demonstrated exceptional ability to generate excess returns across both A-share and HKEX markets:





MoonFox Alternative Data: A Four-Dimensional Matrix for Full-Spectrum Insights



MoonFox showcased its comprehensive alternative data matrix, designed to penetrate every scenario of the Chinese market. This creates a closed-loop data ecosystem—from online to offline, from intent to transaction, and from behavior to sentiment:

Online Metrics : Delivering T+2 tracking of App and Mini-program performance (Active Users, Retention, New Users) to forecast MAU and digital growth.

Delivering tracking of performance (Active Users, Retention, New Users) to forecast MAU and digital growth. Offline Metrics : Monitoring Store Footfall, Resident Base, and Store Counts across millions of POIs to provide real-world visibility into sectors like Hotels, EV, and Retail.

Monitoring across millions of POIs to provide real-world visibility into sectors like Hotels, EV, and Retail. Transactional Metrics : Directly anchoring revenue by tracking Payment Users, Orders, and Payment Rates , allowing for precise GMV and revenue trend monitoring.

Directly anchoring revenue by tracking , allowing for precise GMV and revenue trend monitoring. Social & News (Sentiment & Buzz): Tracking Opinion Volume, Engagement, and Sentiment to help investors monitor brand heat and capture market sentiment catalysts that drive stock valuations.





Unmatched Coverage: 600+ Listed Companies



MoonFox now provides deep coverage for over 600 pivotal listed companies across HKEX, NYSE/NASDAQ, and A-share markets, focusing on Internet, Consumer, Manufacturing, and high-growth Unicorns. Our Real-time Operational Factor Monitoring helps investors flag earnings revisions and seize asymmetric opportunities before the market reacts.

The overwhelming response at the Neudata Hong Kong Summit reinforces MoonFox Data’s position as the definitive source for China-specific alternative data. We continue to empower the global investment community with the precision, frequency, and multi-dimensional insights required to capture Alpha.

For access to our full coverage list of 600+ tickers, industry-specific data samples, or detailed quantitative backtesting reports, please contact us.

About MoonFox Data



As a sub-brand of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), MoonFox Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios. With a comprehensive, stable, secure and compliant mobile big data foundation, as well as professional and precise data analysis technology and AI algorithms, MoonFox Data has launched iAPP, iBrand, iMarketing, Alternative Data and professional research and consulting services of MoonFox Research, aiming to help companies gain insights into market growth and make accurate business decisions.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: zhouxt@jiguang.cn | Website: https://www.moonfoxglobal.com/

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