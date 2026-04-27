Flo Health, Natural Cycles, and Elvie Led the $4.36 Billion Women's Digital Health Market in 2025: Industry Analysis and Growth Forecasts to 2030 & 2035

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Digital Health Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The women's digital health market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $4.36 billion in 2025 to $5.28 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 20.9%. This growth is largely driven by factors such as increased smartphone penetration among women, heightened awareness of gender-specific health needs, and the expansion of digital health startups. Additionally, the growing acceptance of telehealth services and focus on preventive healthcare are significant contributors.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $11.47 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.4%. This anticipated growth is attributed to the rising demand for personalized healthcare solutions, significant investments in femtech innovation, and the expansion of AI-enabled diagnostics. Key trends include the increased integration of wearables with health apps and the expansion of remote monitoring solutions, which focus on more preventive and holistic care.

Smartphone penetration is a major growth driver, as mobile applications are increasingly being used for a variety of women's health services, from menstrual cycle tracking to pregnancy management. According to Eurostat in 2024, smartphone usage among EU residents is indicative of this trend, with 89% of those aged 16-74 in urban areas accessing the internet via smartphones in 2023.

Leading companies in the women's digital health market are focused on providing advanced technological solutions. Initiatives such as digital health passports aim to improve access to personalized healthcare. A noteworthy example is the collaboration between Algorand and the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) to launch a Digital Health Passport in 2024, enhancing healthcare access for women in the informal economy in India using blockchain technology.

Notable mergers and acquisitions are also shaping the market. For instance, in March 2023, Maven Clinic acquired Naytal to enhance its healthcare services in the UK and Europe. This acquisition allows Maven Clinic to offer a wider array of specialized services by integrating Naytal's offerings, thus enhancing support for its growing member base.

Key players in this market include Flo Health Inc, Natural Cycles, Elvie, Bellabeat, and others. In terms of geography, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region moving forward.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Mobile Apps, Wearable Devices, Diagnostic Tools, Instruments, Services By Component: Software, Services, Hardware By Application: Reproductive Health, General Healthcare, Wellness, Pregnancy, Nursing Care, Pelvic Care

Subsegments:

By Mobile Apps: Health and Fitness Apps, Menstrual Tracking Apps, Mental Health Apps, Pregnancy And Parenting Apps By Wearable Devices: Fitness Trackers, Smartwatches, Health Monitoring Devices By Diagnostic Tools: At-home Testing Kits, Telehealth Platforms for Diagnostics, Remote Monitoring Tools By Instruments: Health Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Tools By Services: Telemedicine Services, Health Coaching Platforms, Educational Services

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Segmentation: Includes country and regional historic and forecast data, market share analysis, and segment distributions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Women's Digital Health market report include:

Flo Health Inc.

Natural Cycles

Elvie

Bellabeat

Clue by Biowink

MobileODT Ltd.

Glow

Veera Health

Biowink GmbH

Ava AG

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

The Women's Wellness Centre

Elara Health

myGynaeDoc

Maven Clinic

Kindbody

Allara Health

Tia

Hera Med Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/158o66

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