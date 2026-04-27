HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: HBT Financial, Inc. HBT Financial, Inc.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 0.80%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 6.77%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 7.87%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $22.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.60%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 13.67%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 15.89%
  • Completed merger with CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (“CNB”) on March 1, 2026 and core system conversion successfully completed in March 2026
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.21% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.08%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 4.20% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 9 basis points to 4.25%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”, “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $18.9 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We are off to a great start in 2026 with the closing of our acquisition of CNB and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. (“CNB Bank”), on March 1. We also successfully completed our systems conversions in March and have been busy welcoming our new customers and colleagues. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.

“Results for the first quarter were strong and consistent with adjusted net income(1) of $22.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. Adjusted ROAA(1) was 1.60% and adjusted ROATCE(1) was 15.89% as we continue to report strong returns. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis(1) increased by 9 basis points to 4.25% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by continued higher asset repricing for maturing fixed rate loans and securities. Our tangible book value per share(1) decreased by 1.1% for the quarter to $17.01 due to the CNB acquisition, elevated share repurchase activity, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) due to higher market interest rates; however, our tangible book value per share(1) has nonetheless increased by 10.2% since the first quarter of 2025.

“Our balance sheet remains strong with good liquidity, solid capital ratios, and no significant credit issues. That gives us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of different economic environments. Our capital levels and operational structure support continued organic growth and attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise.”
____________________________________
(1)     See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations, losses on extinguishment of debt, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to adjusted net income of $20.1 million, or $0.64 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Acquisition of CNB Bank Shares, Inc.

On March 1, 2026, HBT Financial completed its previously announced acquisition of CNB and CNB Bank. The combined company will have increased density in the central Illinois, the Chicago MSA, and the St. Louis MSA markets. After considering business combination accounting adjustments, CNB added total assets of $1.8 billion, total loans held for investment of $1.3 billion, and total deposits of $1.5 billion.

Cash consideration of $33.8 million and stock consideration of 5.5 million shares of HBT Financial common stock resulted in aggregate consideration of $182.1 million, based upon the closing price of HBT Financial common stock of $26.96 on February 27, 2026. Goodwill of $23.7 million was recorded in the acquisition.

Acquisition-related expenses consisted of the following during the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025:

 Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
    
Salaries$4,003 $43
Occupancy of bank premises 105  
Furniture and equipment 63  
Data processing 8,668  370
Marketing and customer relations 69  
Loan collection and servicing 320  
Professional fees and other noninterest expense 2,438  586
Total acquisition-related expenses$15,666 $999
      

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $56.4 million, an increase of 11.6% from $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average interest-earning asset balances following the CNB merger. A $0.5 million increase in loan fees and a $0.1 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries further contributed to the overall increase. Additionally, acquired loan discount accretion was $1.0 million during the first quarter of 2026 and $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, net interest income increased 15.8% from $48.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average interest-earning asset balances following the CNB merger, improved yields on debt securities, and lower funding costs. Partially offsetting these improvements were a decrease in loan yields and a $0.4 million decrease in nonaccrual interest recoveries. Additionally, acquired loan discount accretion was $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 4.20%, compared to 4.12% for the fourth quarter of 2025, while net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the first quarter of 2026 was 4.25%, compared to 4.16% for the fourth quarter of 2025. These increases were primarily attributable to higher asset yields and the sale of the vast majority of the CNB securities portfolio, with the proceeds used to pay off higher cost sources of funding. Improvements in loan yields, which increased 6 basis points to 6.28%, and debt securities yields, which increased 20 basis points to 3.01%, were partially offset by higher funding costs, which increased 2 basis points to 1.25%.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased 8 basis points from 4.12% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 9 basis points from 4.16%. These increases were primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities and lower funding costs, which were partially offset by a decrease in loan yields.
____________________________________
(1)     See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $10.9 million, an increase from $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. A $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily driven by an increase in assets under management following the CNB merger, and the absence of $0.2 million in gains (losses) on foreclosed assets contributed to this improvement. Partially offsetting these improvements was a $0.2 million impairment on closed branch premises recognized during the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, a $0.2 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2026 results compared to a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter of 2025 results.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased 17.6% from $9.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily driven by higher values of assets under management and the additional assets under management following the CNB merger, as well as changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.2 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2026 results compared to a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2025 results.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $52.4 million, a 58.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to $15.7 million of nonrecurring acquisition-related expenses included in the first quarter 2026 results. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $4.7 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher base costs following the CNB merger, including a $3.2 million increase in employee salaries and benefits expense, which were also impacted by annual merit increases and higher medical benefits costs, and a $0.9 million increase in other noninterest expense.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased 64.2% from $31.9 million. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $4.8 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher base costs following the CNB merger, including a $2.6 million increase in employee salaries and benefits expense, which was also a result of merit increases and higher medical benefits costs, a $1.1 million increase in other noninterest expense, and a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $4.69 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $3.46 billion at December 31, 2025, and $3.46 billion at March 31, 2025. The $1.23 billion increase from December 31, 2025 included $1.30 billion of loans held for investment acquired in the CNB merger. Excluding this impact, the $65.6 million decrease from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to several larger pay offs due to refinancings across the multi-family, commercial real estate – non-owner occupied, and the municipal, consumer, and other segments, as well as an $8.0 million reduction on two lines of credit that funded shortly before and paid off after December 31, 2025. These headwinds were partially offset by $26.3 million in seasonal draws on grain elevator lines, as well as new originations within the construction and land development and commercial and industrial segments.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.80 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $4.36 billion at December 31, 2025, and $4.38 billion at March 31, 2025. The $1.44 billion increase from December 31, 2025 included $1.52 billion of deposits assumed in the CNB merger. Excluding the impact of the CNB merger, the $72.7 million decrease from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to an $88.9 million decrease in wealth management customer money market deposits, of which $85.0 million was moved off-balance sheet during the first quarter due to strong levels of on-balance sheet liquidity.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $14.4 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, compared with $8.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, and $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The $5.7 million increase in nonperforming assets from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to the CNB merger, which added $6.1 million in nonperforming assets, primarily in the construction and land development segment. Additionally, of the $13.2 million of nonperforming loans held as of March 31, 2026, $2.3 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2026. The negative provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $0.3 million decrease in specific reserves, partially offset by changes within the loan portfolio.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.29% of total loans and 457% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 552% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $5.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $4.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

Capital

As of March 31, 2026, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

  March 31, 2026 For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.99% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.38  8.50 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.42  7.00 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.63  4.00 
       

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) decreased to 9.31% as of March 31, 2026, from 10.82% as of December 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share(1) decreased by $0.19 to $17.01 as of March 31, 2026, when compared to December 31, 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 602,855 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $25.84 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $30.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2027. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $14.4 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.
____________________________________
(1)     See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Subordinated Note Issuance

To further enhance the Company’s strong capital and liquidity positions, HBT Financial successfully completed a private placement of $85.0 million of 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 during the quarter. The subordinated notes qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois, eastern Iowa, and suburban St. Louis through 83 full-service branches. As of March 31, 2026, HBT Financial had total assets of $6.8 billion, total loans of $4.7 billion, and total deposits of $5.8 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology and the negative forms of such words. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures, global energy market conditions, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy); (2) policy changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies, including executive orders; (3) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (4) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (5) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (6) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (7) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, private credit firms, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers, and the inability to attract new customers; (8) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (9) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated, including the acquisition of CNB; (10) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (11) changes in consumer spending; (12) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (13) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (14) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (15) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (16) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (17) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (18) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (19) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (20) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (21) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or those of our third-party servicers; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (23) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework; and (24) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.

Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(309) 664-4556

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
Interest and dividend income $71,839  $64,391  $63,138 
Interest expense  15,452   13,848   14,430 
Net interest income  56,387   50,543   48,708 
Provision for credit losses  (156)  1,463   576 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  56,543   49,080   48,132 
Noninterest income  10,944   9,895   9,306 
Noninterest expense  52,437   33,061   31,935 
Income before income tax expense  15,050   25,914   25,503 
Income tax expense  3,850   6,976   6,428 
Net income $11,200  $18,938  $19,075 
       
Earnings per share - diluted $0.34  $0.60  $0.60 
       
Adjusted net income (1) $22,610  $20,139  $19,253 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1)  0.68   0.64   0.61 
       
Book value per share $20.54  $19.58  $17.86 
Tangible book value per share (1)  17.01   17.20   15.43 
       
Shares of common stock outstanding  36,381,078   31,431,924   31,631,431 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  33,300,096   31,559,005   31,711,671 
       
SUMMARY RATIOS      
Net interest margin *  4.20%  4.12%  4.12%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)  4.25   4.16   4.16 
       
Efficiency ratio  76.56%  53.64%  53.85%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)  75.83   53.15   53.35 
       
Loan to deposit ratio  80.76%  79.28%  78.95%
       
Return on average assets *  0.80%  1.47%  1.54%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  6.77   12.34   13.95 
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)  7.87   14.08   16.20 
       
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)  1.60%  1.57%  1.55%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)  13.67   13.12   14.08 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)  15.89   14.97   16.36 
       
CAPITAL      
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  15.99%  16.82%  16.85%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  13.38   15.72   14.77 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  12.42   14.42   13.48 
Tier 1 leverage ratio  12.63   12.26   11.64 
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.03   12.14   11.10 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  9.31   10.82   9.73 
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *  0.08%  0.10%  0.05%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses  1.29   1.21   1.22 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses  0.28   0.22   0.15 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.21   0.17   0.11 

____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1)     See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)     On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
 Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME     
Loans, including fees:     
Taxable$58,881  $52,600  $53,369 
Federally tax exempt 1,317   1,250   1,168 
Debt securities:     
Taxable 9,544   8,385   6,936 
Federally tax exempt 658   454   469 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,276   1,543   1,065 
Other interest and dividend income 163   159   131 
Total interest and dividend income 71,839   64,391   63,138 
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits 14,109   12,920   12,939 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 16      22 
Borrowings 209   33   109 
Subordinated notes 278      470 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 840   895   890 
Total interest expense 15,452   13,848   14,430 
Net interest income 56,387   50,543   48,708 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (156)  1,463   576 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 56,543   49,080   48,132 
NONINTEREST INCOME     
Card income 2,751   2,708   2,548 
Wealth management fees 3,764   3,358   2,841 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,160   2,088   1,944 
Mortgage servicing 983   1,062   990 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 197   (310)  (308)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans 331   376   252 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities    (151)   
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (112)  43   8 
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 40   (171)  13 
Gains (losses) on other assets (210)  3   54 
Income on bank owned life insurance 188   171   164 
Other noninterest income 852   718   800 
Total noninterest income 10,944   9,895   9,306 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries 23,061   16,486   17,053 
Employee benefits 3,920   3,359   3,285 
Occupancy of bank premises 3,124   2,791   2,625 
Furniture and equipment 608   523   445 
Data processing 11,794   3,571   2,717 
Marketing and customer relations 1,144   984   1,144 
Amortization of intangible assets 887   643   695 
FDIC insurance 588   560   562 
Loan collection and servicing 696   339   383 
Foreclosed assets 60   35   5 
Other noninterest expense 6,555   3,770   3,021 
Total noninterest expense 52,437   33,061   31,935 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 15,050   25,914   25,503 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,850   6,976   6,428 
NET INCOME$11,200  $18,938  $19,075 
      
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.34  $0.60  $0.60 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.34  $0.60  $0.60 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 33,180,009   31,434,409   31,584,989 
            


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$37,371  $24,423  $25,005 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 250,282   97,846   186,586 
Cash and cash equivalents 287,653   122,269   211,591 
      
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 245       
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,025,992   813,101   706,135 
Debt securities held-to-maturity 453,850   458,746   490,398 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,355   3,322   3,323 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 6,395   2,612   2,629 
Restricted stock, at cost 6,000   4,979   5,086 
Loans held for sale 3,247   1,263   2,721 
      
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 4,686,951   3,456,209   3,461,778 
Allowance for credit losses (60,474)  (41,690)  (42,111)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 4,626,477   3,414,519   3,419,667 
      
Bank owned life insurance 37,677   24,660   24,153 
Bank premises and equipment, net 90,973   73,642   67,272 
Bank premises held for sale 337      190 
Foreclosed assets 1,149   1,126   460 
Goodwill 83,504   59,820   59,820 
Intangible assets, net 44,313   15,117   17,148 
Intangible assets held for sale 649       
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 20,090   16,944   18,519 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614   1,614   1,614 
Accrued interest receivable 35,313   23,779   22,735 
Other assets 44,891   33,877   38,731 
Total assets$6,773,724  $5,071,390  $5,092,192 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$1,342,192  $1,049,043  $1,065,874 
Interest-bearing 4,461,256   3,310,220   3,318,716 
Total deposits 5,803,448   4,359,263   4,384,590 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,046      2,698 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,332   12,301   7,209 
Subordinated notes 84,003      39,573 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,924   52,909   52,864 
Other liabilities 68,566   31,419   40,201 
Total liabilities 6,026,319   4,455,892   4,527,135 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 385   329   329 
Surplus 446,555   298,548   297,024 
Retained earnings 371,093   367,163   329,169 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (27,371)  (23,018)  (38,446)
Treasury stock at cost (43,257)  (27,524)  (23,019)
Total stockholders’ equity 747,405   615,498   565,057 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,773,724  $5,071,390  $5,092,192 
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 36,381,078   31,431,924   31,631,431 
            


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
      
LOANS     
Commercial and industrial$528,301 $399,760 $441,261
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 519,847  320,434  321,990
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,099,784  937,094  891,022
Construction and land development 425,335  280,254  376,046
Multi-family 638,653  544,941  424,096
One-to-four family residential 614,563  445,463  455,376
Agricultural and farmland 596,294  275,251  292,240
Municipal, consumer, and other 264,174  253,012  259,747
Total loans$4,686,951 $3,456,209 $3,461,778
         


(dollars in thousands)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
      
DEPOSITS     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,342,192 $1,049,043 $1,065,874
Interest-bearing deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand 1,365,216  1,144,416  1,143,677
Money market 929,671  839,097  812,146
Savings 900,700  564,220  575,558
Time 1,265,669  762,487  787,335
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,461,256  3,310,220  3,318,716
Total deposits$5,803,448 $4,359,263 $4,384,590
         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
                   
ASSETS                  
Loans $3,890,388  $60,198 6.28% $3,432,308  $53,850 6.22% $3,460,906  $54,537 6.39%
Debt securities  1,375,875   10,202 3.01   1,249,183   8,839 2.81   1,204,424   7,405 2.49 
Deposits with banks  163,761   1,276 3.16   177,348   1,543 3.45   120,014   1,065 3.60 
Other  14,389   163 4.60   12,481   159 5.05   12,677   131 4.19 
Total interest-earning assets  5,444,413  $71,839 5.35%  4,871,320  $64,391 5.24%  4,798,021  $63,138 5.34%
Allowance for credit losses  (48,362)      (41,994)      (42,061)    
Noninterest-earning assets  317,393       269,949       276,853     
Total assets $5,713,444      $5,099,275      $5,032,813     
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand $1,223,982  $1,931 0.64% $1,129,642  $1,800 0.63% $1,120,608  $1,453 0.53%
Money market  906,663   4,448 1.99   866,762   4,614 2.11   807,728   4,397 2.21 
Savings  671,852   704 0.43   561,755   397 0.28   569,494   370 0.26 
Time  940,019   7,026 3.03   765,792   6,109 3.16   784,099   6,719 3.48 
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,742,516   14,109 1.53   3,323,951   12,920 1.54   3,281,929   12,939 1.60 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  2,902   16 2.21          8,754   22 1.02 
Borrowings  28,886   209 2.94   7,819   33 1.68   12,890   109 3.41 
Subordinated notes  19,781   278 5.70          39,563   470 4.82 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts  52,916   840 6.44   52,902   895 6.70   52,856   890 6.83 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,847,001  $15,452 1.63%  3,384,672  $13,848 1.62%  3,395,992  $14,430 1.72%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,150,594       1,076,899       1,045,733     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  45,282       28,882       36,373     
Total liabilities  5,042,877       4,490,453       4,478,098     
Stockholders' Equity  670,567       608,822       554,715     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,713,444      $5,099,275      $5,032,813     
                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)   $56,387 4.20%   $50,543 4.12%   $48,708 4.12%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)    649 0.05     558 0.04     545 0.04 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		   $57,036 4.25%   $51,101 4.16%   $49,253 4.16%
Net interest rate spread (4)     3.72%     3.62%     3.62%
Net interest-earning assets (5) $1,597,412      $1,486,648      $1,402,029     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  1.42       1.44       1.41     
Cost of total deposits     1.17%     1.16%     1.21%
Cost of funds     1.25      1.23      1.32 

____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)     On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)     See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)     Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)     Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS     
Nonaccrual$13,229  $7,556  $5,102 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing       4 
Total nonperforming loans 13,229   7,556   5,106 
Foreclosed assets 1,149   1,126   460 
Total nonperforming assets$14,378  $8,682  $5,566 
      
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government$2,291  $2,170  $1,350 
      
Allowance for credit losses$60,474  $41,690  $42,111 
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 4,686,951   3,456,209   3,461,778 
      
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS     
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.29%  1.21%  1.22%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 457.13   551.75   825.38 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 457.13   551.75   824.74 
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.28   0.22   0.15 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.28   0.22   0.15 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21   0.17   0.11 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.31   0.25   0.16 
            


 Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
      
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES     
Beginning balance$41,690  $41,900  $42,044 
Allowance established in acquisition 19,957       
Provision for credit losses (415)  638   496 
Charge-offs (1,001)  (1,221)  (665)
Recoveries 243   373   236 
Ending balance$60,474  $41,690  $42,111 
      
Net charge-offs$758  $848  $429 
Average loans 3,890,388   3,432,308   3,460,906 
      
Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.08%  0.10%  0.05%

____________________________________
* Annualized measure.

 Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
      
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     
Loans$(415) $638 $496
Unfunded lending-related commitments 259   825  80
Total provision for credit losses$(156) $1,463 $576
          


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
       
Net income $11,200  $18,938  $19,075 
Less: adjustments      
Acquisition expenses  (15,666)  (999)   
Net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations  4       
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (210)     59 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities     (151)   
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  197   (310)  (308)
Total adjustments  (15,675)  (1,460)  (249)
Tax effect of adjustments (1)  4,265   259   71 
Total adjustments after tax effect  (11,410)  (1,201)  (178)
Adjusted net income $22,610  $20,139  $19,253 
       
Average assets $5,713,444  $5,099,275  $5,032,813 
       
Return on average assets *  0.80%  1.47%  1.54%
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.60   1.57   1.55 

____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1)     Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%, and excludes non-deductible acquisition expenses.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted
  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
       
Numerator:      
Net income $11,200 $18,938 $19,075
       
Adjusted net income $22,610 $20,139 $19,253
       
Denominator:      
Weighted average common shares outstanding  33,180,009  31,434,409  31,584,989
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  120,087  124,596  126,682
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  33,300,096  31,559,005  31,711,671
       
Earnings per share - basic $0.34 $0.60 $0.60
Earnings per share - diluted $0.34 $0.60 $0.60
       
Adjusted earnings per share - basic $0.68 $0.64 $0.61
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.68 $0.64 $0.61
          


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
       
Net interest income $56,387  $50,543  $48,708 
Noninterest income  10,944   9,895   9,306 
Noninterest expense  (52,437)  (33,061)  (31,935)
Pre-provision net revenue  14,894   27,377   26,079 
Less: adjustments      
Acquisition expenses  (15,666)  (999)   
Net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations  4       
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (210)     59 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities     (151)   
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  197   (310)  (308)
Total adjustments  (15,675)  (1,460)  (249)
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $30,569  $28,837  $26,328 
       
Pre-provision net revenue $14,894  $27,377  $26,079 
Less: net charge-offs  758   848   429 
Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $14,136  $26,529  $25,650 
       
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $30,569  $28,837  $26,328 
Less: net charge-offs  758   848   429 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $29,811  $27,989  $25,899 
             


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)
  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
       
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)      
Net interest income $56,387  $50,543  $48,708 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  649   558   545 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $57,036  $51,101  $49,253 
       
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)      
Net interest margin *  4.20%  4.12%  4.12%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)  0.05   0.04   0.04 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)  4.25%  4.16%  4.16%
       
Average interest-earning assets $5,444,413  $4,871,320  $4,798,021 

____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1)     On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)
  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
       
Total noninterest expense $52,437  $33,061  $31,935 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  887   643   695 
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets  51,550   32,418   31,240 
Less: adjustments to noninterest expense      
Acquisition expenses  15,666   999    
Expenses from closed or sold operations  149       
Total adjustments to noninterest expense  15,815   999    
Adjusted noninterest expense $35,735  $31,419  $31,240 
       
Net interest income $56,387  $50,543  $48,708 
Total noninterest income  10,944   9,895   9,306 
Operating revenue  67,331   60,438   58,014 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  649   558   545 
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  67,980   60,996   58,559 
Less: adjustments to noninterest income      
Revenue from closed or sold operations  153       
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises  (210)     59 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities     (151)   
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  197   (310)  (308)
Total adjustments to noninterest income  140   (461)  (249)
Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $67,840  $61,457  $58,808 
       
Efficiency ratio  76.56%  53.64%  53.85%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  75.83   53.15   53.35 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  52.68   51.12   53.12 

____________________________________
(1)     On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
       
Tangible Common Equity      
Total stockholders' equity $747,405  $615,498  $565,057 
Less: Goodwill  83,504   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets  44,962   15,117   17,148 
Tangible common equity $618,939  $540,561  $488,089 
       
Tangible Assets      
Total assets $6,773,724  $5,071,390  $5,092,192 
Less: Goodwill  83,504   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets  44,962   15,117   17,148 
Tangible assets $6,645,258  $4,996,453  $5,015,224 
       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.03%  12.14%  11.10%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.31   10.82   9.73 
       
Shares of common stock outstanding  36,381,078   31,431,924   31,631,431 
       
Book value per share $20.54  $19.58  $17.86 
Tangible book value per share  17.01   17.20   15.43 
             


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025
       
Average Tangible Common Equity      
Total stockholders' equity $670,567  $608,822  $554,715 
Less: Goodwill  67,977   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets  25,382   15,419   17,480 
Average tangible common equity $577,208  $533,583  $477,415 
       
Net income $11,200  $18,938  $19,075 
Adjusted net income  22,610   20,139   19,253 
       
Return on average stockholders' equity *  6.77%  12.34%  13.95%
Return on average tangible common equity *  7.87   14.08   16.20 
       
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  13.67%  13.12%  14.08%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  15.89   14.97   16.36 

____________________________________
* Annualized measure.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 