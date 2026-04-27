HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights

Net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 0.80%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 6.77%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) (1) of 7.87%

Adjusted net income (1) of $22.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA (1) of 1.60%; adjusted ROAE (1) of 13.67%; and adjusted ROATCE (1) of 15.89%

Completed merger with CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (“CNB”) on March 1, 2026 and core system conversion successfully completed in March 2026

Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.21% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.08%, on an annualized basis

Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 4.20% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 9 basis points to 4.25%





BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”, “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $11.2 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $18.9 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We are off to a great start in 2026 with the closing of our acquisition of CNB and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, N.A. (“CNB Bank”), on March 1. We also successfully completed our systems conversions in March and have been busy welcoming our new customers and colleagues. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.

“Results for the first quarter were strong and consistent with adjusted net income(1) of $22.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. Adjusted ROAA(1) was 1.60% and adjusted ROATCE(1) was 15.89% as we continue to report strong returns. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis(1) increased by 9 basis points to 4.25% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by continued higher asset repricing for maturing fixed rate loans and securities. Our tangible book value per share(1) decreased by 1.1% for the quarter to $17.01 due to the CNB acquisition, elevated share repurchase activity, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) due to higher market interest rates; however, our tangible book value per share(1) has nonetheless increased by 10.2% since the first quarter of 2025.

“Our balance sheet remains strong with good liquidity, solid capital ratios, and no significant credit issues. That gives us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of different economic environments. Our capital levels and operational structure support continued organic growth and attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise.”

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(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations, losses on extinguishment of debt, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to adjusted net income of $20.1 million, or $0.64 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Acquisition of CNB Bank Shares, Inc.

On March 1, 2026, HBT Financial completed its previously announced acquisition of CNB and CNB Bank. The combined company will have increased density in the central Illinois, the Chicago MSA, and the St. Louis MSA markets. After considering business combination accounting adjustments, CNB added total assets of $1.8 billion, total loans held for investment of $1.3 billion, and total deposits of $1.5 billion.

Cash consideration of $33.8 million and stock consideration of 5.5 million shares of HBT Financial common stock resulted in aggregate consideration of $182.1 million, based upon the closing price of HBT Financial common stock of $26.96 on February 27, 2026. Goodwill of $23.7 million was recorded in the acquisition.

Acquisition-related expenses consisted of the following during the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 Salaries $ 4,003 $ 43 Occupancy of bank premises 105 — Furniture and equipment 63 — Data processing 8,668 370 Marketing and customer relations 69 — Loan collection and servicing 320 — Professional fees and other noninterest expense 2,438 586 Total acquisition-related expenses $ 15,666 $ 999

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $56.4 million, an increase of 11.6% from $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average interest-earning asset balances following the CNB merger. A $0.5 million increase in loan fees and a $0.1 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries further contributed to the overall increase. Additionally, acquired loan discount accretion was $1.0 million during the first quarter of 2026 and $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, net interest income increased 15.8% from $48.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average interest-earning asset balances following the CNB merger, improved yields on debt securities, and lower funding costs. Partially offsetting these improvements were a decrease in loan yields and a $0.4 million decrease in nonaccrual interest recoveries. Additionally, acquired loan discount accretion was $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 4.20%, compared to 4.12% for the fourth quarter of 2025, while net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the first quarter of 2026 was 4.25%, compared to 4.16% for the fourth quarter of 2025. These increases were primarily attributable to higher asset yields and the sale of the vast majority of the CNB securities portfolio, with the proceeds used to pay off higher cost sources of funding. Improvements in loan yields, which increased 6 basis points to 6.28%, and debt securities yields, which increased 20 basis points to 3.01%, were partially offset by higher funding costs, which increased 2 basis points to 1.25%.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased 8 basis points from 4.12% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 9 basis points from 4.16%. These increases were primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities and lower funding costs, which were partially offset by a decrease in loan yields.

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(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $10.9 million, an increase from $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. A $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily driven by an increase in assets under management following the CNB merger, and the absence of $0.2 million in gains (losses) on foreclosed assets contributed to this improvement. Partially offsetting these improvements was a $0.2 million impairment on closed branch premises recognized during the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, a $0.2 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2026 results compared to a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter of 2025 results.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased 17.6% from $9.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million increase in wealth management fees, primarily driven by higher values of assets under management and the additional assets under management following the CNB merger, as well as changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.2 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2026 results compared to a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter of 2025 results.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $52.4 million, a 58.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to $15.7 million of nonrecurring acquisition-related expenses included in the first quarter 2026 results. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $4.7 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher base costs following the CNB merger, including a $3.2 million increase in employee salaries and benefits expense, which were also impacted by annual merit increases and higher medical benefits costs, and a $0.9 million increase in other noninterest expense.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased 64.2% from $31.9 million. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the $4.8 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to higher base costs following the CNB merger, including a $2.6 million increase in employee salaries and benefits expense, which was also a result of merit increases and higher medical benefits costs, a $1.1 million increase in other noninterest expense, and a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $4.69 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $3.46 billion at December 31, 2025, and $3.46 billion at March 31, 2025. The $1.23 billion increase from December 31, 2025 included $1.30 billion of loans held for investment acquired in the CNB merger. Excluding this impact, the $65.6 million decrease from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to several larger pay offs due to refinancings across the multi-family, commercial real estate – non-owner occupied, and the municipal, consumer, and other segments, as well as an $8.0 million reduction on two lines of credit that funded shortly before and paid off after December 31, 2025. These headwinds were partially offset by $26.3 million in seasonal draws on grain elevator lines, as well as new originations within the construction and land development and commercial and industrial segments.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.80 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $4.36 billion at December 31, 2025, and $4.38 billion at March 31, 2025. The $1.44 billion increase from December 31, 2025 included $1.52 billion of deposits assumed in the CNB merger. Excluding the impact of the CNB merger, the $72.7 million decrease from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to an $88.9 million decrease in wealth management customer money market deposits, of which $85.0 million was moved off-balance sheet during the first quarter due to strong levels of on-balance sheet liquidity.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $14.4 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, compared with $8.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, and $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. The $5.7 million increase in nonperforming assets from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to the CNB merger, which added $6.1 million in nonperforming assets, primarily in the construction and land development segment. Additionally, of the $13.2 million of nonperforming loans held as of March 31, 2026, $2.3 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2026. The negative provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $0.3 million decrease in specific reserves, partially offset by changes within the loan portfolio.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.29% of total loans and 457% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 552% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $5.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $4.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

Capital

As of March 31, 2026, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

March 31, 2026 For Capital

Adequacy Purposes

With Capital

Conservation Buffer Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.99 % 10.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.38 8.50 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.42 7.00 Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.63 4.00

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) decreased to 9.31% as of March 31, 2026, from 10.82% as of December 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share(1) decreased by $0.19 to $17.01 as of March 31, 2026, when compared to December 31, 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 602,855 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $25.84 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $30.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2027. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $14.4 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.

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(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Subordinated Note Issuance

To further enhance the Company’s strong capital and liquidity positions, HBT Financial successfully completed a private placement of $85.0 million of 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 during the quarter. The subordinated notes qualify as Tier 2 regulatory capital.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois, eastern Iowa, and suburban St. Louis through 83 full-service branches. As of March 31, 2026, HBT Financial had total assets of $6.8 billion, total loans of $4.7 billion, and total deposits of $5.8 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology and the negative forms of such words. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures, global energy market conditions, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy); (2) policy changes in, and the interpretation and prioritization of, local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies, including executive orders; (3) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (4) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (5) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (6) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (7) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, private credit firms, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers, and the inability to attract new customers; (8) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (9) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated, including the acquisition of CNB; (10) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (11) changes in consumer spending; (12) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (13) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (14) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (15) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (16) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (17) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (18) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (19) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (20) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (21) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or those of our third-party servicers; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (23) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework; and (24) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.

Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Peter Chapman

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(309) 664-4556



HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Interest and dividend income $ 71,839 $ 64,391 $ 63,138 Interest expense 15,452 13,848 14,430 Net interest income 56,387 50,543 48,708 Provision for credit losses (156 ) 1,463 576 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 56,543 49,080 48,132 Noninterest income 10,944 9,895 9,306 Noninterest expense 52,437 33,061 31,935 Income before income tax expense 15,050 25,914 25,503 Income tax expense 3,850 6,976 6,428 Net income $ 11,200 $ 18,938 $ 19,075 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Adjusted net income (1) $ 22,610 $ 20,139 $ 19,253 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1) 0.68 0.64 0.61 Book value per share $ 20.54 $ 19.58 $ 17.86 Tangible book value per share (1) 17.01 17.20 15.43 Shares of common stock outstanding 36,381,078 31,431,924 31,631,431 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 33,300,096 31,559,005 31,711,671 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 4.20 % 4.12 % 4.12 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2) 4.25 4.16 4.16 Efficiency ratio 76.56 % 53.64 % 53.85 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2) 75.83 53.15 53.35 Loan to deposit ratio 80.76 % 79.28 % 78.95 % Return on average assets * 0.80 % 1.47 % 1.54 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 6.77 12.34 13.95 Return on average tangible common equity * (1) 7.87 14.08 16.20 Adjusted return on average assets * (1) 1.60 % 1.57 % 1.55 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 13.67 13.12 14.08 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1) 15.89 14.97 16.36 CAPITAL Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.99 % 16.82 % 16.85 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.38 15.72 14.77 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.42 14.42 13.48 Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.63 12.26 11.64 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.03 12.14 11.10 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.31 10.82 9.73 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans * 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.29 1.21 1.22 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.28 0.22 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 0.17 0.11

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* Annualized measure.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.



HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 58,881 $ 52,600 $ 53,369 Federally tax exempt 1,317 1,250 1,168 Debt securities: Taxable 9,544 8,385 6,936 Federally tax exempt 658 454 469 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,276 1,543 1,065 Other interest and dividend income 163 159 131 Total interest and dividend income 71,839 64,391 63,138 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 14,109 12,920 12,939 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 16 — 22 Borrowings 209 33 109 Subordinated notes 278 — 470 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 840 895 890 Total interest expense 15,452 13,848 14,430 Net interest income 56,387 50,543 48,708 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (156 ) 1,463 576 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 56,543 49,080 48,132 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,751 2,708 2,548 Wealth management fees 3,764 3,358 2,841 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,160 2,088 1,944 Mortgage servicing 983 1,062 990 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 197 (310 ) (308 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 331 376 252 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities — (151 ) — Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (112 ) 43 8 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 40 (171 ) 13 Gains (losses) on other assets (210 ) 3 54 Income on bank owned life insurance 188 171 164 Other noninterest income 852 718 800 Total noninterest income 10,944 9,895 9,306 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 23,061 16,486 17,053 Employee benefits 3,920 3,359 3,285 Occupancy of bank premises 3,124 2,791 2,625 Furniture and equipment 608 523 445 Data processing 11,794 3,571 2,717 Marketing and customer relations 1,144 984 1,144 Amortization of intangible assets 887 643 695 FDIC insurance 588 560 562 Loan collection and servicing 696 339 383 Foreclosed assets 60 35 5 Other noninterest expense 6,555 3,770 3,021 Total noninterest expense 52,437 33,061 31,935 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 15,050 25,914 25,503 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,850 6,976 6,428 NET INCOME $ 11,200 $ 18,938 $ 19,075 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.34 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.34 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 33,180,009 31,434,409 31,584,989





HBT Financial, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 37,371 $ 24,423 $ 25,005 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 250,282 97,846 186,586 Cash and cash equivalents 287,653 122,269 211,591 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 245 — — Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,025,992 813,101 706,135 Debt securities held-to-maturity 453,850 458,746 490,398 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,355 3,322 3,323 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 6,395 2,612 2,629 Restricted stock, at cost 6,000 4,979 5,086 Loans held for sale 3,247 1,263 2,721 Loans, before allowance for credit losses 4,686,951 3,456,209 3,461,778 Allowance for credit losses (60,474 ) (41,690 ) (42,111 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 4,626,477 3,414,519 3,419,667 Bank owned life insurance 37,677 24,660 24,153 Bank premises and equipment, net 90,973 73,642 67,272 Bank premises held for sale 337 — 190 Foreclosed assets 1,149 1,126 460 Goodwill 83,504 59,820 59,820 Intangible assets, net 44,313 15,117 17,148 Intangible assets held for sale 649 — — Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 20,090 16,944 18,519 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614 1,614 1,614 Accrued interest receivable 35,313 23,779 22,735 Other assets 44,891 33,877 38,731 Total assets $ 6,773,724 $ 5,071,390 $ 5,092,192 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,342,192 $ 1,049,043 $ 1,065,874 Interest-bearing 4,461,256 3,310,220 3,318,716 Total deposits 5,803,448 4,359,263 4,384,590 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,046 — 2,698 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,332 12,301 7,209 Subordinated notes 84,003 — 39,573 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,924 52,909 52,864 Other liabilities 68,566 31,419 40,201 Total liabilities 6,026,319 4,455,892 4,527,135 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 385 329 329 Surplus 446,555 298,548 297,024 Retained earnings 371,093 367,163 329,169 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (27,371 ) (23,018 ) (38,446 ) Treasury stock at cost (43,257 ) (27,524 ) (23,019 ) Total stockholders’ equity 747,405 615,498 565,057 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,773,724 $ 5,071,390 $ 5,092,192 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 36,381,078 31,431,924 31,631,431





HBT Financial, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 528,301 $ 399,760 $ 441,261 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 519,847 320,434 321,990 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,099,784 937,094 891,022 Construction and land development 425,335 280,254 376,046 Multi-family 638,653 544,941 424,096 One-to-four family residential 614,563 445,463 455,376 Agricultural and farmland 596,294 275,251 292,240 Municipal, consumer, and other 264,174 253,012 259,747 Total loans $ 4,686,951 $ 3,456,209 $ 3,461,778





(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,342,192 $ 1,049,043 $ 1,065,874 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1,365,216 1,144,416 1,143,677 Money market 929,671 839,097 812,146 Savings 900,700 564,220 575,558 Time 1,265,669 762,487 787,335 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,461,256 3,310,220 3,318,716 Total deposits $ 5,803,448 $ 4,359,263 $ 4,384,590





HBT Financial, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * ASSETS Loans $ 3,890,388 $ 60,198 6.28 % $ 3,432,308 $ 53,850 6.22 % $ 3,460,906 $ 54,537 6.39 % Debt securities 1,375,875 10,202 3.01 1,249,183 8,839 2.81 1,204,424 7,405 2.49 Deposits with banks 163,761 1,276 3.16 177,348 1,543 3.45 120,014 1,065 3.60 Other 14,389 163 4.60 12,481 159 5.05 12,677 131 4.19 Total interest-earning assets 5,444,413 $ 71,839 5.35 % 4,871,320 $ 64,391 5.24 % 4,798,021 $ 63,138 5.34 % Allowance for credit losses (48,362 ) (41,994 ) (42,061 ) Noninterest-earning assets 317,393 269,949 276,853 Total assets $ 5,713,444 $ 5,099,275 $ 5,032,813 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,223,982 $ 1,931 0.64 % $ 1,129,642 $ 1,800 0.63 % $ 1,120,608 $ 1,453 0.53 % Money market 906,663 4,448 1.99 866,762 4,614 2.11 807,728 4,397 2.21 Savings 671,852 704 0.43 561,755 397 0.28 569,494 370 0.26 Time 940,019 7,026 3.03 765,792 6,109 3.16 784,099 6,719 3.48 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,742,516 14,109 1.53 3,323,951 12,920 1.54 3,281,929 12,939 1.60 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,902 16 2.21 — — — 8,754 22 1.02 Borrowings 28,886 209 2.94 7,819 33 1.68 12,890 109 3.41 Subordinated notes 19,781 278 5.70 — — — 39,563 470 4.82 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,916 840 6.44 52,902 895 6.70 52,856 890 6.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,847,001 $ 15,452 1.63 % 3,384,672 $ 13,848 1.62 % 3,395,992 $ 14,430 1.72 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,150,594 1,076,899 1,045,733 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 45,282 28,882 36,373 Total liabilities 5,042,877 4,490,453 4,478,098 Stockholders' Equity 670,567 608,822 554,715 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,713,444 $ 5,099,275 $ 5,032,813 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 56,387 4.20 % $ 50,543 4.12 % $ 48,708 4.12 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 649 0.05 558 0.04 545 0.04 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 57,036 4.25 % $ 51,101 4.16 % $ 49,253 4.16 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.72 % 3.62 % 3.62 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,597,412 $ 1,486,648 $ 1,402,029 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42 1.44 1.41 Cost of total deposits 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.21 % Cost of funds 1.25 1.23 1.32

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* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.



HBT Financial, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 13,229 $ 7,556 $ 5,102 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing — — 4 Total nonperforming loans 13,229 7,556 5,106 Foreclosed assets 1,149 1,126 460 Total nonperforming assets $ 14,378 $ 8,682 $ 5,566 Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government $ 2,291 $ 2,170 $ 1,350 Allowance for credit losses $ 60,474 $ 41,690 $ 42,111 Loans, before allowance for credit losses 4,686,951 3,456,209 3,461,778 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.29 % 1.21 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 457.13 551.75 825.38 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 457.13 551.75 824.74 Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.28 0.22 0.15 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.28 0.22 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 0.17 0.11 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.31 0.25 0.16





Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Beginning balance $ 41,690 $ 41,900 $ 42,044 Allowance established in acquisition 19,957 — — Provision for credit losses (415 ) 638 496 Charge-offs (1,001 ) (1,221 ) (665 ) Recoveries 243 373 236 Ending balance $ 60,474 $ 41,690 $ 42,111 Net charge-offs $ 758 $ 848 $ 429 Average loans 3,890,388 3,432,308 3,460,906 Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.05 %

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* Annualized measure.

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Loans $ (415 ) $ 638 $ 496 Unfunded lending-related commitments 259 825 80 Total provision for credit losses $ (156 ) $ 1,463 $ 576





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Net income $ 11,200 $ 18,938 $ 19,075 Less: adjustments Acquisition expenses (15,666 ) (999 ) — Net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations 4 — — Gains (losses) on closed branch premises (210 ) — 59 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities — (151 ) — Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 197 (310 ) (308 ) Total adjustments (15,675 ) (1,460 ) (249 ) Tax effect of adjustments (1) 4,265 259 71 Total adjustments after tax effect (11,410 ) (1,201 ) (178 ) Adjusted net income $ 22,610 $ 20,139 $ 19,253 Average assets $ 5,713,444 $ 5,099,275 $ 5,032,813 Return on average assets * 0.80 % 1.47 % 1.54 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.60 1.57 1.55

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* Annualized measure.

(1) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%, and excludes non-deductible acquisition expenses.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Numerator: Net income $ 11,200 $ 18,938 $ 19,075 Adjusted net income $ 22,610 $ 20,139 $ 19,253 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 33,180,009 31,434,409 31,584,989 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 120,087 124,596 126,682 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 33,300,096 31,559,005 31,711,671 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.34 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.61 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.61





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Net interest income $ 56,387 $ 50,543 $ 48,708 Noninterest income 10,944 9,895 9,306 Noninterest expense (52,437 ) (33,061 ) (31,935 ) Pre-provision net revenue 14,894 27,377 26,079 Less: adjustments Acquisition expenses (15,666 ) (999 ) — Net earnings (losses) on closed or sold operations 4 — — Gains (losses) on closed branch premises (210 ) — 59 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities — (151 ) — Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 197 (310 ) (308 ) Total adjustments (15,675 ) (1,460 ) (249 ) Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 30,569 $ 28,837 $ 26,328 Pre-provision net revenue $ 14,894 $ 27,377 $ 26,079 Less: net charge-offs 758 848 429 Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $ 14,136 $ 26,529 $ 25,650 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $ 30,569 $ 28,837 $ 26,328 Less: net charge-offs 758 848 429 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $ 29,811 $ 27,989 $ 25,899





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 56,387 $ 50,543 $ 48,708 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 649 558 545 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 57,036 $ 51,101 $ 49,253 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 4.20 % 4.12 % 4.12 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.04 0.04 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1) 4.25 % 4.16 % 4.16 % Average interest-earning assets $ 5,444,413 $ 4,871,320 $ 4,798,021

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* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Total noninterest expense $ 52,437 $ 33,061 $ 31,935 Less: amortization of intangible assets 887 643 695 Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets 51,550 32,418 31,240 Less: adjustments to noninterest expense Acquisition expenses 15,666 999 — Expenses from closed or sold operations 149 — — Total adjustments to noninterest expense 15,815 999 — Adjusted noninterest expense $ 35,735 $ 31,419 $ 31,240 Net interest income $ 56,387 $ 50,543 $ 48,708 Total noninterest income 10,944 9,895 9,306 Operating revenue 67,331 60,438 58,014 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 649 558 545 Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 67,980 60,996 58,559 Less: adjustments to noninterest income Revenue from closed or sold operations 153 — — Gains (losses) on closed branch premises (210 ) — 59 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities — (151 ) — Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 197 (310 ) (308 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income 140 (461 ) (249 ) Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 67,840 $ 61,457 $ 58,808 Efficiency ratio 76.56 % 53.64 % 53.85 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 75.83 53.15 53.35 Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 52.68 51.12 53.12

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(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 747,405 $ 615,498 $ 565,057 Less: Goodwill 83,504 59,820 59,820 Less: Intangible assets 44,962 15,117 17,148 Tangible common equity $ 618,939 $ 540,561 $ 488,089 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 6,773,724 $ 5,071,390 $ 5,092,192 Less: Goodwill 83,504 59,820 59,820 Less: Intangible assets 44,962 15,117 17,148 Tangible assets $ 6,645,258 $ 4,996,453 $ 5,015,224 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.03 % 12.14 % 11.10 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.31 10.82 9.73 Shares of common stock outstanding 36,381,078 31,431,924 31,631,431 Book value per share $ 20.54 $ 19.58 $ 17.86 Tangible book value per share 17.01 17.20 15.43





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 670,567 $ 608,822 $ 554,715 Less: Goodwill 67,977 59,820 59,820 Less: Intangible assets 25,382 15,419 17,480 Average tangible common equity $ 577,208 $ 533,583 $ 477,415 Net income $ 11,200 $ 18,938 $ 19,075 Adjusted net income 22,610 20,139 19,253 Return on average stockholders' equity * 6.77 % 12.34 % 13.95 % Return on average tangible common equity * 7.87 14.08 16.20 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 13.67 % 13.12 % 14.08 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 15.89 14.97 16.36

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* Annualized measure.