China B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Ant Group and JD Finance Lead as Banks and Cross-Border Fintechs Expand Digital Supply Chain Credit Solutions - Investment Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 21.2% on an annual basis to reach US$33.97 billion in 2025. China B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 15.5% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$33.97 billion in 2025 to US$71.69 billion by 2030.







China's B2B BNPL market is the largest in Asia by transaction volume but differs fundamentally in structure from Western markets, being organised predominantly through platform ecosystems operated by state-linked enterprises and technology conglomerates rather than through independent fintech providers. Ant Group, JD Finance, and bank-affiliated supply chain finance platforms have built integrated products that function as B2B BNPL within their ecosystems, extending payment terms to SME suppliers in anchor buyer programs sponsored by state-owned enterprises and major private manufacturers.

Cross-border B2B BNPL is a growing sub-segment, driven by China's position as the world's largest exporter and by export fintech platforms that enable Chinese manufacturers to extend payment terms to international buyers while receiving renminbi settlement immediately. Over the next 2-4 years, the market will remain platform-dominated.



Key Players and New Entrants

Ant Group's Mybank supply chain finance offering represents the most sophisticated automated B2B BNPL infrastructure in China. Mybank, which holds a commercial banking licence, provides the regulatory foundation for Ant Group's B2B lending activities following the 2021 restructuring.

JD Finance, operating through JingDong Digits Technology, provides supply chain credit for the JD.com ecosystem's supplier network. JD Finance's integration with JD.com's logistics and warehouse management data provides underwriting data that external B2B BNPL providers cannot access.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has expanded digital supply chain finance capabilities for automotive and manufacturing sector SME suppliers, representing the most advanced traditional bank B2B BNPL-equivalent product in China.

PingPong: The leading cross-border export fintech providing B2B payment terms for Chinese exporters, handling foreign currency settlement and renminbi disbursement for SME manufacturers using international e-commerce platforms.

The leading cross-border export fintech providing B2B payment terms for Chinese exporters, handling foreign currency settlement and renminbi disbursement for SME manufacturers using international e-commerce platforms. Airwallex: The Australian-Chinese co-founded cross-border payments platform offering B2B payment term products for Chinese exporters, providing multi-currency settlement with embedded BNPL functionality for manufacturer-buyer relationships.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

China's B2B BNPL market will remain platform-dominated over the next 2-4 years, with Ant Group, JD Finance, and state bank platforms maintaining dominant positions. Growth will come from expanding existing platform capabilities into new sectors particularly agriculture and healthcare rather than from new independent entrants.

Cross-border B2B BNPL will grow alongside Chinese export volume expansion, with export fintech providers expanding their suite of financial products for Chinese manufacturers accessing international buyers.

Regulatory compliance requirements will continue to raise barriers to entry, consolidating the market further among licensed, well-capitalised platform operators. International fintech providers considering China market entry will need to establish domestic subsidiaries with local licences.

The PBOC's digital yuan (e-CNY) expansion into B2B settlement use cases may eventually provide a government-backed payment infrastructure layer that B2B BNPL providers can use for domestic settlement, reducing reliance on commercial bank transfer rails.

Regulatory Changes

China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and Data Security Law impose strict requirements on the collection, use, and cross-border transfer of business financial data used in B2B BNPL underwriting, requiring explicit consent for data use and domestic storage for all credit-related data.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) updated foreign exchange management regulations affecting cross-border B2B BNPL transactions, requiring export fintech providers to obtain enhanced SAFE registration and report cross-border payment flows above defined thresholds.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $40.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered China

Report Scope



China B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

China B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

China B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

China B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

China B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

China B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

China B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

China B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

China B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

China B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

China B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvvnef

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