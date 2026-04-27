Canada B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $10.49 Billion by 2030 - Clearco Leads Fintech Growth While US Entrants and State-Backed Lenders Intensify SME Credit Competition

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 25.4% on an annual basis to reach US$4.71 billion in 2025. Canada B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 16.3% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$4.71 billion in 2025 to US$10.49 billion by 2030.







Canada is a developing B2B BNPL market, with growth constrained by delayed open banking implementation, the dominance of the Big Six banks in SME lending, and a concentrated business population relative to its geographic size. Providers including Clearco, Plastiq, and sector-specific fintechs are building B2B payment term products that leverage third-party bank data aggregators such as Flinks and Inverite in the absence of a formal open banking framework, which is not expected until 2025. The resource and energy sector representing a significant share of Canadian GDP through oil and gas, mining, and forestry has emerged as a primary vertical for Canadian B2B BNPL.



Canada's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada's active SME financing programs, which both compete with and complement private B2B BNPL providers. The Toronto-Waterloo technology corridor and Vancouver's technology ecosystem have generated a cohort of B2B fintech companies with access to Canadian and US venture capital. Over the next 2-4 years, open banking implementation is expected to be the defining catalyst for Canadian B2B BNPL growth.



Open Banking Delay Creates Market Conditions Unique to Canada

Canada's delayed implementation of open banking the regulatory framework is not expected until 2025 or 2026 under the Department of Finance's consultation process means that B2B BNPL providers accessing bank account data have done so through screen scraping or bank data aggregators including Flinks and Inverite. Despite this technological patchwork, providers have built viable underwriting models using aggregated SME financial data.

Canada's open banking delay reflects the cautious approach of OSFI and the political influence of the Big Six banks RBC, TD, BMO, Scotiabank, CIBC, and National Bank which have historically resisted open banking implementation that would reduce their data advantages over fintech competitors. For B2B BNPL fintechs, this creates a temporary data disadvantage relative to UK and Australian peers.

When Canadian open banking is implemented, it will materially improve B2B BNPL underwriting quality by providing reliable, consent-based bank transaction data. Providers that have built bank data relationships through aggregators will have a head start in transitioning to API-based open banking connections.

Key Players and New Entrants

Clearco: Canada's most prominent B2B financing fintech, originally focused on e-commerce revenue-based financing and now expanding into broader B2B payment terms. Clearco's Toronto base and US market presence provide a combined footprint for cross-border Canadian SME financing.

Canada's most prominent B2B financing fintech, originally focused on e-commerce revenue-based financing and now expanding into broader B2B payment terms. Clearco's Toronto base and US market presence provide a combined footprint for cross-border Canadian SME financing. Plastiq: A B2B payment platform that launched B2B BNPL features for Canadian SMEs, enabling businesses to use credit-funded payment instruments to extend effective payment terms without requiring separate BNPL product integration.

A B2B payment platform that launched B2B BNPL features for Canadian SMEs, enabling businesses to use credit-funded payment instruments to extend effective payment terms without requiring separate BNPL product integration. Business Development Bank of Canada: Although not a fintech, BDC's digital lending products for SMEs with same-day decision capabilities represent a significant competitive force in the Canadian B2B BNPL-adjacent market, backed by federal government capital.

Although not a fintech, BDC's digital lending products for SMEs with same-day decision capabilities represent a significant competitive force in the Canadian B2B BNPL-adjacent market, backed by federal government capital. Resolve and TreviPay: Both US B2B BNPL providers have expanded into Canada, targeting Canadian SMEs through cross-border integrations with US procurement platforms that Canadian buyers and sellers already use for US-Canada trade.

Both US B2B BNPL providers have expanded into Canada, targeting Canadian SMEs through cross-border integrations with US procurement platforms that Canadian buyers and sellers already use for US-Canada trade. Export Development Canada: EDC's digital SME financing portal provides export receivables financing that competes with private B2B BNPL providers in the export segment, backed by government capital and mandate.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Clearco expanded its B2B product suite to include non-e-commerce SMEs, adding invoice-based payment terms to its existing revenue-based financing product for Canadian businesses.

BDC launched an updated digital working capital product with accounting software integration for Xero and QuickBooks users, enabling automated credit assessment and same-day decisions for working capital loans.

The Department of Finance Canada published its open banking framework, confirming the government's intention to implement consumer-directed finance by 2025 and outlining the data-sharing standards that will eventually improve B2B BNPL underwriting quality.

Plastiq launched a B2B BNPL product specifically for Canadian SMEs, leveraging its existing payment processing relationships with Canadian businesses to distribute B2B payment term products.

Export Development Canada updated its digital SME financing portal to include faster application processing and automated credit assessment for export receivables, increasing its competitive capabilities relative to private B2B BNPL providers in the export segment.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

Canada's B2B BNPL market will accelerate once open banking is implemented, expected in 2025, as reliable consent-based bank data significantly improves underwriting quality. Technology and resource sector verticals will lead growth in the near term before broader horizontal adoption.

Major bank entry into B2B BNPL is expected following open banking implementation, with RBC and TD most likely to develop digital trade credit products that leverage their dominant SME banking relationships.

US provider expansion into Canada will continue given the CUSMA-USMCA trade relationship and shared credit culture. Providers that have built products for the US market can deploy them in Canada with minimal adaptation.

Consolidation among domestic Canadian B2B BNPL providers is likely as open banking implementation raises the minimum technology investment required to operate competitively.

Regulatory Changes Implemented in the Last 12 Months

OSFI updated its guideline on technology and cyber risk management, which applies to federally regulated financial institutions providing wholesale funding to B2B BNPL fintechs. The updated guideline requires enhanced due diligence on the technology risk management practices of fintech lending partners.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada published guidance on responsible lending practices for digital lenders that, while primarily focused on consumer credit, includes principles applicable to SME lending products where the borrower's business and personal finances are commingled.

Canada's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing legislation, administered by FINTRAC, requires B2B BNPL providers above defined transaction thresholds to register as money services businesses and implement AML compliance programs.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Canada

Report Scope



Canada B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Canada B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

Canada B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Canada B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Canada B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Canada B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Canada B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Canada B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Canada B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Canada B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Canada B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Canada B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

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