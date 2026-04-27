Superconductors Market Size to Surpass USD 26.28 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Superconductors Market Size was Valued at USD 10.94 Billion in 2025 and is now anticipated to grow to USD 26.28 Billion by 2035, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 9.16% of during 2026 - 2035.”

Increasing Energy Demands to Drive Market Growth Globally

Reducing power transmission losses becomes a major challenge as the world's energy needs increase. Superconducting materials offer a novel approach in this situation. These unique materials have virtually little electrical resistance, which greatly reduces transmission energy loss. This results in two benefits: energy suppliers save a lot of money, and there is less of an impact on the environment as less electricity is wasted. This is most appropriate for the expanding smart grid project. Superconductors are ideal for accomplishing the goal of smart grids, which are designed to provide a more intelligent and efficient power system. Superconductors can replace conventional cables in smart grids to improve reliability and reduce energy loss.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

American Superconductor Corporation

Japan Superconductor Technology Inc.

Hyper Tech Research, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Cryomagnetics Inc.

Siemens AG

evico GmbH

Metal Oxide Technologies, Inc.

Theva Dünnschichttechnik GmbH

SuperOx

Western Superconducting Technologies Co., Ltd.

Southwire Company, LLC

Nexans SA

Tokamak Energy Ltd.

Superconductor Materials, Inc.

Superconductors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 10.94 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 26.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.16% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Low Temperature, High Temperature)

• By Application (Medical, Electronics, Defense and Military, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Low-temperature superconductors dominate the superconductor market with a significant 50% market share in 2025 as established manufacturing methods help lower production expenses and ensure easily accessible materials globally.

By Application

With a dominant position, the medical sector holds 35% of the market share in 2025, making it the clear leader. This power is established on a solid base & vital component of MRI machines, a dependable technology used to diagnose various medical conditions.

Regional Insights:

With a sizable 40% share in 2025, Asia Pacific leads the global superconductor industry. This dominance stems from a powerful combination of factors. The need for advanced technology including superconductors in the region is being driven by the rapid economic rise of nations, such as China and India.

In 2025, 30% of the superconductor market will be in North America. This person has the potential to become a major figure in the future even though they are not in the forefront right now. Through innovation and significant investment in R&D, North America is committed to advancing superconductor technology.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025 , LS Group, in partnership with KEPCO, announced plans to build the world’s first superconducting power grid at a hyperscale data center in Gapyeong, South Korea, targeting completion by 2028.

, LS Group, in partnership with KEPCO, announced plans to build the world’s first superconducting power grid at a hyperscale data center in Gapyeong, South Korea, targeting completion by 2028. In November 2025, Nexans SA highlighted the role of superconducting power cables in enabling gigawatt-scale, AI-driven data centers, addressing space, heat, and efficiency constraints of conventional copper systems.

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Exclusive Sections of the Superconductors Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate advancements in secure silicon through insights on HRoT adoption, cryptographic support, patent activity, and R&D investments in tamper-resistant solutions.

– helps you evaluate advancements in secure silicon through insights on HRoT adoption, cryptographic support, patent activity, and R&D investments in tamper-resistant solutions. PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess system robustness through analysis of secure boot speed, cryptographic strength, resistance to physical attacks, and compliance with global security standards.

– helps you assess system robustness through analysis of secure boot speed, cryptographic strength, resistance to physical attacks, and compliance with global security standards. DEPLOYMENT & OPERATIONAL METRICS – helps you understand real-world implementation through insights on device integration success, hardware-software co-design adoption, supply chain localization, and cross-industry deployment trends.

– helps you understand real-world implementation through insights on device integration success, hardware-software co-design adoption, supply chain localization, and cross-industry deployment trends. COST & PRICING ANALYSIS – helps you analyze economic feasibility through breakdown of silicon, firmware, and certification costs, pricing premiums, and total cost of ownership for secure platforms.

– helps you analyze economic feasibility through breakdown of silicon, firmware, and certification costs, pricing premiums, and total cost of ownership for secure platforms. RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) INSIGHTS – helps you identify value realization timelines through evaluation of ROI periods, efficiency gains, and long-term benefits of adopting HRoT-enabled solutions.

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