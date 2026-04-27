Keel Infrastructure Schedules First Quarter 2026 Conference Call on May 11, 2026

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keel Infrastructure Corp. (NASDAQ/TSX: KEEL) (“Keel Infrastructure” or “Keel”), a North American digital and energy infrastructure company, will report its first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 11 before the market opens. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 am Eastern. Q1 2026 materials will be available before the call and can be accessed on the ‘Quarterly Results’ section of the Keel investor site.

The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed here. To access the call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.

About Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure is a North American digital infrastructure and energy company that develops and owns data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including AI. With a pipeline of 2.2 gigawatts and established grid interconnections already in place, Keel delivers scalable infrastructure solutions in high-demand power markets across Pennsylvania and Washington in the United States, and Québec in Canada. Keel is headquartered in New York City and trades under the ticker symbol "KEEL" on Nasdaq and TSX. Learn more at www.keelinfra.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Laine Yonker

ir@keelinfra.com Media Contact:

Tara Goldstein

media@keelinfra.com



