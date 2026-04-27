One Bullion Reports High Concentration of Gold During Artisanal Sampling Program at Vumba Project Which Yielded a 679 g/t Gold Sample

Visible Gold and High-Grade Assays from Cursory Sampling Program Expand the Footprint of Known Mineralization Across the Vumba License

Gold Mineralization Identified Across Approximately 2.5 km of North-South Strike Along an Emerging Mineralized Corridor at Vumba

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Bullion Ltd. (“One Bullion” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, is pleased to announce the completion of a targeted geological mapping and sampling program across seven identified artisanal workings within the Vumba Project.

“These results validate our geologic thesis at Vumba and give us increased confidence that we are dealing with a meaningful mineralized corridor that warrants follow-up drilling,” said One Bullion’s CEO, Adam Berk. “A cursory, first-pass sampling program has already returned visible gold and a headline grade of 679 g/t within a documented mineralized corridor, at grades not previously observed in this area. These results, combined with the high-resolution airborne geophysical survey soon to be underway, position One Bullion to rapidly refine drill targets and advance the Vumba License through 2026.”

This initial program marks the start of One Bullion’s 2026 exploration program and is designed to advance the Company’s geologic understanding of the property through increased surface exposure and sampling. This program allows for further evaluation of the gold potential beyond the Company’s previously trenched and drilled areas supporting a broader assessment of the Vumba Property. Although several of the artisanal workings are near historical trenches and drill holes, three previously unrecognized workings returned anomalous gold values, highlighting additional exploration upside and reinforcing the property’s expansion potential. A total of 39 rock samples were collected during the program and have been submitted to ALS Laboratories for geochemical analysis. Veins are hosted in amphibolite gneiss and schist and are characterized by smokey quartz with associated sulphides.

Highlights

Three new showings identified

Seven (7) historical artisanal workings investigated

Thirty nine (39) rock samples collected and submitted for assay

Multiple samples exhibited visible gold a strong indication of high-grade mineralization, particularly sample Z4624

Selective grab samples returned grades up to 679 g/t Au (sample Z4624) and 207 g/t Au (sample Z4619); five additional samples returned >10 g/t Au by fire assay and have been submitted for gravity-finish re-assay

Visible gold and sulphide mineralization observed in several of the quartz veins sampled

Field Observations

Geological mapping and sampling identified multiple occurrences of quartz veining containing sulphides. Visible gold was observed in multiple samples supporting the very high-grade assay results. This program has demonstrated qualitative confirmation of mineralization across the property and particularly new zones of mineralization outside of previously identified mineralized zones.





Figure 1: a) Team prospecting artisanal workings b) Historic artisanal working where Z4624 was taken c) Sample Z4624, quartz vein material with pyrite, chalcopyrite and visible gold d) Close up photo of vein fragment with visible gold









Figure 2: Property Sampling and Geology

Geological Interpretation

Mineralization is interpreted to be structurally controlled and associated with quartz vein hosted within the broader greenstone belt lithologies. These characteristics are consistent with orogenic gold systems, which are known to host significant gold deposits globally.

The identification of mineralization across approximately 2.5 km of north-south strike supports the Company’s interpretation of an emerging mineralized corridor at Vumba, warranting follow-up sampling and drill targeting.





Figure 3: One Bullion Project Location Map

Exploration Context

This program forms part of the Company’s broader strategy to expand its exploration footprint and refine drill targeting across the Vumba License.

The Company will integrate these results into the geologic modelling, which will help prioritize follow-up targets for drilling and advance the planning for the next phase of exploration.





Figure 4: High Grade Surface Samples

Sample ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Lithology Sample Type Au (g/t) Z4624 535,870 7,712,692 1,197 Smokey Quartz Vein Artisanal Dumps 679 Z4619 535,743 7,712,479 1,185 Smokey Quartz Vein Artisanal Stockpile 207 Z4608 535,294 7,711,735 1,162 Smokey Quartz Vein Artisanal Pit >10.0 Z4620 535,751 7,712,487 1,185 Smokey Quartz Vein Artisanal Stockpile >10.0 Z4628 535,755 7,712,608 1,206 Amphibolite Schist Artisanal Dumps >10.0 Z4632 535,517 7,714,369 1,250 Banded Talc Schist Artisanal Stockpile >10.0 Z4639 536,576 7,711,525 1,224 Smokey Quartz Vein Artisanal Pit >10.0 Z4609 535,284 7,711,767 1,167 Amphibolite Gneiss Artisanal Pit 8.59 Z4612 535,330 7,711,643 1,174 Amphibolite Gneiss Artisanal Dumps 5.55 Z4602 535,261 7,711,680 1,368 Amphibolitic Schist Artisanal Pit 5.07

Table 1 Salient Results

Note: Samples reporting >10 g/t Au by fire assay have been submitted for gravity-finish re-assay at ALS; updated values will be disclosed when available.

Next Steps

As previously announced, the Company is set to commence a high-resolution airborne geophysical survey across the Vumba License area, and then subsequently will fly the Maitengwe project to the north. These surveys will be key to the advancement of the Company’s exploration strategy and will be conducted by Xcalibur Smart Mapping. The surveys are expected to deliver detailed structural and lithological insights to significantly enhance target definition at depth and along strike within the broader greenstone belt. The integration of geophysical data along with this mappingand these assay results will accelerate the refinement and prioritization of high-confidence drill targets, positioning the Company to rapidly advance exploration and unlock the full potential of the Vumba mineralized corridor.

Figure 5: Proposed Aeromagnetic Survey Grids

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock samples were collected in the field by Company personnel and transported under chain-of-custody protocols to ALS Laboratories, an independent certified analytical laboratory. Sample preparation and analysis has been conducted using industry-standard procedures. Analytical testing was performed by ALS Geochemistry (Johannesburg, South Africa), the facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and ISO 9001:2015 Certified. The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm mesh, with a 250-gram split pulverized to 85% passing minus 75 microns. A four-acid digest is performed on 0.4g of sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials tested using ICP-AES technique. Then 30 grams of the sample material are fire assayed with an atomic absorption finish. Samples that yield results >10g/t Au undergo an additional test using 30 grams and a gravity finish, which reports up to 10,000 g/t Au with 5 samples that sampled overlimit still pending final results. All samples disclosed herein were selective grab samples collected from historic artisanal dumps and stockpiles. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall grade or tenor of mineralization on the property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who is independent of One Bullion.

About One Bullion

One Bullion Ltd. (TSXV: OBUL) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana, one of Africa’s most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. Established in 2018, the company controls approximately 8,004 km² of prospective land across three greenstone belt-hosted gold projects, including Vumba, Kraaipan, and Maitengwe. One Bullion’s strategy centers on disciplined, data-driven exploration combining modern geological methods with advanced targeting to identify and test high-priority gold targets while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Statements containing the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “will”, “positioned”, “project”, “risk”, “plan”, “may”, “estimate”, or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information, including but not limited to, the nature and timing of future exploration activities of the Company, the success of the Company’s existing and future business strategies and implementation (including with respect to potential future acquisitions, timelines for permitting and exiting of projects and potential return on capital), any resulting growth in the Company’s operations or financial performance as a result of such strategies and implementation, trends in the Company’s business or the mineral exploration industry, the prospective nature of the Company’s properties, the uncertainty of mineral resource estimations and the availability of funding are each subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including risks related to the regulatory and legal framework of the mineral resource industry; general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; market risks; risks with respect to permitting; risks that the Company not be able to develop its properties as currently proposed or at all, foreign currency risk and risks associated with the Company’s operations in Botswana. There may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain statements included in this news release may be considered “financial outlook” for the purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than evaluating the information in this news release. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. In addition, even if the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. There can be no assurance that the performance of the Company will be comparable to that achieved previously. Moreover, past performance is not indicative of future results. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on the beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management, which the Company believes are reasonable as of the current date, and are subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of OBUL and actual future results may differ materially from current expectations. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release to reflect new events or circumstances.

Cautionary Note Regarding United States Securities Laws

This News Release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of OBUL or any entity related thereto, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities of OBUL have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Contact Information:

Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer

OneBullion@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins or Valter Pinto

T: 212-896-1254

OneBullion@kcsa.com

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