The Global Market for Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks (2026-2030 & 2035): Rising International Tourism Fuels Global Attraction Sectors

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks is experiencing a steady growth trajectory, with projections indicating an increase from $95.4 billion in 2025 to $99.69 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This upward trend can be attributed to the expansion of cultural tourism activities, governmental support for heritage conservation, enhanced public recreational infrastructure, and a rise in educational outreach programs alongside urban population leisure demand.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand to $120.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. Significant factors contributing to this growth include heightened investments in smart tourism infrastructure, a surge in demand for immersive educational experiences, and the expansion of eco-tourism initiatives. Furthermore, there is an increasing employment of digital engagement platforms and a shift towards conservation-focused funding models. Key trends influencing the industry include the adoption of interactive visitor experiences, integration of digital exhibits, sustainable facility management, and the enhancement of educational and cultural programs.

International tourism is notably boosting the sector. With advances in transportation and connectivity, people worldwide find it easier and more affordable to travel. Museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks are capitalizing on this trend by drawing tourists globally, providing unique opportunities to explore history, diversity of cultures, and environmental conservation. For instance, a report from Hotel Online noted a 9.1% rise in international visitor arrivals in 2024 compared to 2023, heralding positive implications for the market.

Organizations within this industry are increasingly innovating through attractions like augmented reality (AR) experiences, which overlay interactive digital content onto real-world exhibits. An example is the North Carolina Zoo's partnership with RWS Global in August 2025, introducing an AR tracking system that enhances visitor engagement by providing species information and interactive educational content. Such technological advancements are setting new benchmarks for immersive wildlife and zoo experiences.

In corporate developments, Hammons Holdings Pty Ltd acquired Sydney Zoo Pty Ltd in October 2025, aiming to expand its portfolio in wildlife and experiential tourism destinations. This acquisition underscores a strategic initiative to strengthen market positions and boost visitor engagement through integrated conservation and education efforts.

Prominent players in this sphere include The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian Institution, The Art Institute of Chicago, and the Musee du Louvre, among others. North America led the market in 2025, while Eastern Europe is poised to experience the fastest growth in upcoming years.

The regions analyzed extend across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a comprehensive list of countries covered in the assessment to reflect the market's global reach.

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Markets Covered:

By Type: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos & Botanical Gardens, Nature Parks

By Revenue Source: Tickets, Food and Beverages, Others

By Visitors' Age Group: Below 25, 25-39, 40-59, 60-74, 75 and above

By Visitors' Gender: Male, Female

Subsegments:

Museums: Art, Science, Children's, History

Historical Sites: Heritage, Archaeological, Memorials

Zoos & Botanical Gardens: Zoos, Aquariums, Botanical Gardens

Prominent Companies: Leading institutions include the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian Institution, and Musee du Louvre, among others.

Geographic Coverage: Countries include China, India, USA, Germany, and numerous others within regions like Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $99.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $120.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks market report include:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

National Gallery of Art

Smithsonian Institution Washington D.C.

Musei Vaticani

The American Museum of Natural History

Museum of Science and Industry

Georgia Aquarium

Museum of Fine Arts Boston

The Art Institute of Chicago

Woodland Park Zoo

Zoological Garden of Berlin

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

The Museum of Modern Art

Museo Nacional del Prado

British Museum

The State Hermitage Museum

National Museum of China

Musee du Louvre

National Museum of Natural History

National Air and Space Museum

Tokyo National Museum

Musee d'Orsay

Rijksmuseum

National Palace Museum

National Museum of the Philippines

Shanghai Museum

National Museum of Korea

Smithsonian's National Zoo

ZooParc de Beauval

Schloss Schonbrunn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uulkve

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