Kaltura Unveils Avatar-Powered Roleplay Solution for Enterprise Training and Simulations

New York, New York, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today unveiled its avatar-powered roleplay solution for enterprise training and simulations. The solution enables organizations to create AI-driven training scenarios where photorealistic avatars play specific roles – such as a potential recruit, an employee, a customer, or a patient - enabling trainees to practice on various conversation scenarios in a safe environment and receive professional evaluation and improvement tips, cost effectively and around the clock.

Kaltura’s roleplay solution is available to beta customers. For more information or to join the beta program, sign up here.



With Kaltura’s solution, a sales team can practice objection handling with an avatar that plays a skeptical prospect. A customer service team can rehearse de-escalation with an avatar that plays a frustrated customer. A healthcare organization can train staff on patient intake interviews with an avatar that responds as a patient would. And all of this occurs in over 30 languages, where every interaction is captured and available for review, giving trainers and managers visibility into how employees are developing their skills over time.

Discussions with prospective users of this solution across industries reflect a growing recognition that traditional training methods - passive video courses, written scenarios, and infrequent live roleplay sessions with limited trainers – do not scale effectively and are not delivering the practice-based learning that employees need to perform in high-stakes conversations. Unlike traditional training, which depends on trainer availability, scheduling, and geography, avatar-powered roleplay is always on. Employees can practice at their own pace, repeat scenarios until they achieve mastery, and access training from anywhere. New training scenarios can be created by updating the avatar’s role and instructions - no actors, no studios, no logistics. For organizations running training across hundreds or thousands of employees in multiple locations and languages, the operational and cost advantages are substantial.

The solution addresses a wide range of enterprise training use cases:

Sales training - Practice discovery calls, negotiations, objection handling, and deal closing with an avatar that plays the prospect, providing consistent and scalable practice across entire sales organizations.

Customer service - Rehearse de-escalation and case resolution with an avatar that simulates real customer scenarios, ensuring consistent quality across support teams.

Healthcare - Train on patient communication, intake interviews, and proper bedside manners in a safe environment that meets regulatory training requirements.

Compliance and ethics - Replace checkbox exercises with interactive scenarios where employees practice proper responses to auditors, ethical dilemmas, and regulatory situations.

Employee recruiting – Train on interviewing and evaluating prospects and employees for new roles, ensuring smart and proper questions are asked, and strengths and weaknesses are properly identified

Employee upskilling and reskilling - Accelerate time-to-productivity by enabling new hires and reskilled employees to practice role-specific conversations from day one.