DeFi Development Corp. to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, FL, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced it will publish its first quarter 2026 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at https://defidevcorp.com/investor?tab=Earnings on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A video update featuring CEO Joseph Onorati, CFO John Han, COO & CIO Parker White, and CSO Dan Kang will be uploaded to youtube.com/@DeFiDevCorp on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will address strategic highlights and take questions submitted in advance by both retail investors and sell-side analysts. Starting on Wednesday, April 29 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for DFDV management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until Wednesday, May 13th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

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About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

