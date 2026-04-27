Traction Uranium Announces Spring Exploration Plans for the Aurora Project in the Southeastern Athabasca Basin

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce its planned spring exploration program at the Aurora Project (“Aurora” or the “Project”) in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin region, where the Company intends to complete an airborne radiometric survey across the project land package. The Company holds an option to acquire an 80% interest in Aurora from Cosa Resources Corp. (“Cosa”), the project’s underlying owner and operator, subject to the satisfaction of certain earn-in requirements. Aurora spans approximately 17 kilometres of prospective strike along the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin and is located about 16 kilometres east of the Key Lake uranium mill and past-producing mine, in an area where historical exploration indicates shallow to locally absent sandstone cover. The Company believes these characteristics support the potential for near-surface uranium discoveries and provide Aurora with strategic significance as an exploration project in proximity to existing regional infrastructure.

The survey will be designed to evaluate the Project for radioactive anomalies at a property-wide scale and to support the prioritization of existing targets while also generating additional areas for follow-up. Results from the airborne program are expected to help refine the Company’s exploration focus for the remainder of the 2026 field season, including ground truthing and other potential follow-up work. This program builds on prior exploration completed on Aurora, including airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) surveying, Falcon gravity gradiometer surveying, remote sensing, and a subsequent soil gas program. Collectively, these datasets have contributed to target development across the project area and are being used to guide the next phase of systematic exploration aimed at identifying shallow uranium targets with attributes that may be supportive of future open-pit evaluation.

Jared Suchan, CEO of Traction Uranium, commented, “Aurora has already benefited from several layers of modern exploration, and this program is designed to further refine our focus across the Project. The airborne radiometric survey is an efficient next step to help prioritize targets for follow-up and assess Aurora’s potential for near-surface uranium mineralization.”

The Company expects the airborne radiometric survey to be completed during the spring to early summer window, subject to contractor scheduling, weather, and operating conditions. Follow-up fieldwork is anticipated to be planned once results from the survey have been received and interpreted. In parallel with exploration planning, the Company continues to advance the project through ongoing engagement and permitting processes in support of its work programs.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa’s award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison’s Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.