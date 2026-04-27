Stanley Steemer Gives Moms What They Really Want This Mother’s Day: A Professional Deep Clean

Dublin, OH, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Mother’s Day, skip the bouquet. According to a new national survey of 2,000 U.S. moms, commissioned by Stanley Steemer, 84% say they prefer gifts that are functional and useful, over extravagant presents. Plus, half said they would prefer a deep clean of the home over receiving flowers.

The findings reinforce a broader cultural shift: moms are prioritizing support and a sense of ease at home. 64% of moms say they are more stressed when their home is messy, but reported stress levels drop by nearly half after a professional deep clean.

Beginning today, individuals can visit @stanleysteemerofficial on Instagram to enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Sanctuary Reset: a professional deep clean focused on the areas that matter most, including the kitchen, bathroom, and living room. Entrants may choose to enter for themselves or nominate a mom or mother figure in their life to receive the experience.

“You can feel the difference when a home is truly deep cleaned,” said Andrew Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at Stanley Steemer. “This Mother’s Day, we’re helping families celebrate with a professional clean that brings a sense of calm to the entire home.”

Consumers can visit the brand’s Instagram page for entry details and official rules.

Benefits of Professional Deep Cleaning

Traditional do-it-yourself cleaning, including vacuuming, mopping and using wipes, is good for everyday maintenance of your home, but those methods tend to just move dirt around. Deep cleaning removes dirt, allergens and bacteria from the home and is key to maintaining a healthy environment. From deep cleaning floors and upholstery to air duct cleaning, Stanley Steemer provides an array of services for any type of household. To learn more about Stanley Steemer services, visit the Get a Quote section of the website.

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 moms who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Stanley Steemer and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between April 7 and April 13, 2026.

About Stanley Steemer

For over 75 years, families and businesses have counted on Stanley Steemer to keep their spaces fresh, clean and healthy. We’re the nation’s leading deep cleaning experts you can count on from carpets and tile to hardwood, upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents. With our own state-of-the-art equipment, manufacturing and time-tested techniques, we don’t just clean - we make it Steemer clean. Ready for a cleaner, healthier space? Call 1-800-STEEMER or book online at www.stanleysteemer.com.

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