Ashish Sinha Joins Obra Capital as Managing Director, Asset-Based Finance

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. ("Obra"), a specialized alternative asset management firm, today announced that Ashish Sinha has joined the firm as Managing Director, Asset-Based Finance. He will support the firm's asset-based opportunistic credit strategy out of the firm’s New York office, reporting to Matt Roesler, Senior Managing Director and Head of Multi-Sector Credit.

Mr. Sinha brings nearly two decades of experience investing across public and private asset-backed markets, most recently serving as Managing Director at Encina Capital, where he led a team originating, structuring and underwriting investments across the consumer, residential and commercial sectors. He joins Obra as the firm expands its asset-based finance presence, focusing on less-correlated opportunities in areas of capital scarcity where returns are driven by contractual cash flows and originator fundamentals rather than broader market conditions. The strategy targets niche, structurally-driven investments with attractive risk and income profiles in sectors where long-term economic and societal shifts have outpaced the availability of traditional capital.

"With the addition of Ashish to our team, we further develop our capabilities at the intersection of insurance and credit,” said Mr. Roesler. "Our business is built around insurance-related assets, managing capital on behalf of insurance balance sheets and delivering differentiated, uncorrelated investment strategies across our platform. Ashish’s experience structuring and investing in asset-backed opportunities across sectors strengthens our origination platform and enhances what we can offer investors."

"Obra has built something genuinely distinctive — an integrated platform that bridges insurance capital management and specialty credit in a way few firms can replicate," said Mr. Sinha. "I am excited to contribute to the firm's asset-based finance platform and look forward to helping deliver strong outcomes for investors."

Prior to Encina, Mr. Sinha spent nearly four years as a Senior Sector Analyst in the Structured Products and Specialty Finance Group at Elliott Management, where he managed an ABS portfolio spanning residential, consumer, commercial and esoteric asset classes. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sinha held investment roles at Waterfall Asset Management, Oak Hill Advisors, Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) and Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Sinha holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an M.A. in Mathematics from Columbia University and a B.S.E. in Computer Engineering from New York University's Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated summa cum laude.

About Obra Capital

Obra Capital, Inc. is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance and credit verticals. The firm aims to generate long-term value for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts, with capabilities spanning investing, sourcing, structuring and servicing. As of March 31, 2026, the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management across Obra's registered investment advisors was approximately $7.1 billion. Obra owns and operates a CLO management business, a commercial real estate lending platform and an auto finance company. For more information, please visit www.obra.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Obra@gagnierfc.com

646-569-5897