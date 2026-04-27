Piano Software Names Nick Worth CEO

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piano, the digital analytics and subscription management platform, today announced that COO Nick Worth has been selected as the company’s new CEO after a comprehensive search for a new leader. Before taking the COO role three years ago, Worth was Chief Client Officer (CCO), playing a critical role in reinvigorating the organization both culturally and commercially. He has been serving as interim CEO for the past several months, focusing on driving global growth and building the company’s AI-driven products.

As COO, Worth oversaw Piano’s turnaround to positive EBITDA by increasing customer retention and improving operational discipline. In his tenure at Piano, Worth orchestrated several foundational improvements that have contributed to the company’s success including building repeatable and scalable processes, upgrading the Client Success program and creating a cohesive, positive culture across an international organization. He intends to leverage the company’s new strategic global partnership with Stripe to expand its enterprise media company relationships and enter new subscription verticals. Named a G2 Leader, the Piano Analytics platform provides clean, comprehensive and contextualized data to marketing teams, data analysts and AI agents, using a variety of built-in AI tools to speed analysis.

“Piano has a massive opportunity to redefine how businesses understand and accelerate revenue growth in the era of AI. Nick has proven his ability to lead Piano’s global team and has strong strategic vision for the company’s long-term success. We are very bullish on the company’s future and are excited for Nick to take the helm,” said Jon Seeber, General Partner at Updata Partners and a member of Piano’s Board of Directors.

A seasoned executive, Worth has extensive experience in leadership, operational and marketing roles across various industries. Prior to Piano, Nick consulted for Chameleon Collective, supporting the growth of PE-backed B2B companies. Earlier in his career, Worth served as Chief Marketing Officer and Non-Executive Director at Selligent Marketing Cloud, was Managing Director at Possible, and was President & COO at Schematic, which he co-founded. Worth got his start in strategic consulting at Monitor and market research at Harris Interactive. He earned an undergraduate degree in Social Studies from Harvard and a master’s from Oxford.

“Nick is a successful operator and leader. He deeply understands Piano’s people, products and customers as well as the global market opportunity. He is absolutely the right leader for Piano now, and for our next phase of growth,” said Sloan Gaon, Piano’s Executive Chairman.

“I am confident that Piano is on the right path. We have a comprehensive product, and a strong vision for the future. The company is committed to our strategy and to serving the needs of our clients with innovative, AI-powered technology. I am proud to lead such a talented team with a track record of proven success and execute our plan to deliver even more value for businesses around the world that run on customer relationships,” said Nick Worth, CEO at Piano.

About Piano

Piano is the digital analytics and subscription management platform that empowers businesses to understand their audience, orchestrate journeys, and grow revenue. Its market-leading subscription tools enable clients to engage, acquire and retain paying customers, while Piano Analytics delivers clean, compliant data with AI-powered insights for smarter decision-making. The company serves a global client base including the BBC, Deutsche Telekom, Crédit Agricole, Nikkei, The Telegraph, and the Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit piano.io .

Contact Information: Emily Riley emily@rileystrategic.com 914-330-1128