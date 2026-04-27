SBC Medical Announces Full-Scale Rollout of Aesthetic Healthcare-Focused Interpretation App "Talk Bridge" Across All Shonan Beauty Clinic Locations





IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, today announced a comprehensive initiative to enhance English-speaking inbound customer support at Shonan Beauty Clinic. The initiative encompasses four simultaneous measures: the full rollout of "Talk Bridge," an aesthetic healthcare-focused interpretation application; the launch of English-language support at the Company's in-house interpretation center; the placement of a newly established role, the "Global Beauty Advisor (GBA)," equipped to serve customers in Japanese, Chinese, and English; and the overhaul of the Company's English digital marketing infrastructure. By integrating enhancements from front-line operations to digital touchpoints, the Company aims to elevate both service capability and the overall customer experience for English-speaking visitors.

The global medical tourism market is expanding rapidly. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.31% between 2026 and 2034, reaching an estimated market size of approximately USD 250 billion by 2034. Asia is increasingly establishing itself as a leading destination for medical tourism, and Japan — leveraging its high quality of care and distinctive hospitality — is positioning itself as a recognized international medical destination.

*Source: Fortune Business Insights, "Medical Tourism Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, 2026-2034"

As the number of inbound visitors to Japan continues to rise, demand for aesthetic healthcare among international travelers has grown in parallel. Across the clinic network that SBC Medical provides management support to, inbound customer volume has been on a sustained upward trajectory. Historically driven by customers from Chinese-speaking regions, recent years have seen a significant surge in demand from English-speaking markets, including North America and Europe. SBC Medical has identified this segment as a key growth area and is actively investing in the infrastructure needed to accommodate it.

● Full Rollout of Aesthetic Healthcare Interpretation App "Talk Bridge"

At Shonan Beauty Clinic, which receives management support from SBC Medical, a proprietary interpretation application was introduced on a trial basis at select clinic locations starting in January 2025. Building on feedback gathered from front-line staff and implementing a series of adjustments and refinements, the Company has determined to formally deploy the enhanced application across all clinic locations under the name "Talk Bridge." Talk Bridge is designed specifically for aesthetic healthcare settings, optimized for real-world treatment workflows and consultation pathways. The full rollout enables staff to serve English-speaking customers even at locations without dedicated interpretation personnel, addressing missed business opportunities caused by language barriers.

● Launch of English-Language Support at the In-House Interpretation Center

The SBC Medical in-house interpretation center commenced full operations in February 2025, providing a proprietary remote interpretation service that connects clinic locations with interpretation staff via iPad — enabling real-time consecutive interpretation among the customer, clinic staff, and interpreter. By keeping the service in-house rather than outsourcing, the Company achieves high-quality interpretation grounded in a thorough understanding of aesthetic healthcare terminology and service culture. Since launch, the center has handled approximately 300 Chinese-language interpretation sessions per month, with capacity expected to expand to over 800 sessions per month following further operational development. Approximately one month after launching Chinese-language support, English-language support was added in response to growing demand. The interpretation center now operates as a dual-language interpretation infrastructure serving both Chinese- and English-speaking customers. Going forward, the Company plans to expand its roster of participating clinic locations on a phased basis, guided by outreach to interested clinics.

● Placement of the New Role: Global Beauty Advisor (GBA)

The Global Beauty Advisor (GBA) is a newly established role capable of serving customers in Japanese, Chinese, and English. The scope of the GBA role extends well beyond language interpretation. It has been designed with the strategic intent of establishing a specialized professional role to drive SBC Medical's global aesthetic healthcare expansion. The operational expertise developed through domestic inbound customer support is expected to serve as a scalable talent platform applicable to the Company's ongoing expansion into the United States and Southeast Asia.

● Development of English Digital Marketing Infrastructure

In parallel with its front-line capability enhancements, SBC Medical has also focused on strengthening pre-visit touchpoints for English-speaking customers. At the end of 2025, Shonan Beauty Clinic's official English-language website was completely redesigned, with streamlined booking pathways and treatment information curated specifically for locations equipped to serve English-speaking customers, clarifying the journey from first visit to appointment. An inquiry form launched in advance of the website's full redesign received inquiries from 24 countries within just two weeks of the site going live, demonstrating the scale of latent demand.

Shonan Beauty Clinic English Official Website: https://en.sbc-beauty.com/

In March 2026, an official English-language Instagram account was launched for Shonan Beauty Clinic, leveraging one of the primary information channels used by inbound visitors to Japan. The account delivers visual content showcasing treatment processes, clinic atmosphere, and staff interactions — designed not to "explain after inquiry," but to "build trust before the visit." A booking pathway has been integrated directly from the account profile, enabling a complete digital journey from discovery to appointment conversion.

Shonan Beauty Clinic English Official Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/aesthetic.clinic.japan

This suite of initiatives is designed to expand SBC Medical's capacity to serve and engage English-speaking customers in response to the ongoing growth of inbound demand. Through the development of interpretation infrastructure, specialized talent, and digital marketing capabilities, the Company is simultaneously advancing its front-line service quality and digital customer engagement. Inbound customers tend to receive multiple treatments in a single visit, and average spending per customer frequently exceeds that of domestic customers. Taking into account the high-value characteristics of this segment, SBC Medical will continue to strengthen its English-language service infrastructure as part of its broader effort to build a competitive foundation in the English-speaking inbound aesthetic healthcare market.

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose “Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, the Company’s product launch plans and strategies; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” “targets” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Contacts

Hikaru Fukui / Head of IR Department; E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

Akiko Wakiyama / Chief Public Relations Officer; E-mail: pr@sbc.or.jp

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f64079d-47d0-4e3a-82ac-fe43557060de