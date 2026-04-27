Embargoed Technical Briefing: Canada's Top Moonshot Ventures™ of 2026 Announced at NACO Summit

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) will host an embargoed virtual technical briefing on May 1, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET to present Canada's Top Moonshot Ventures™ of 2026 ahead of the cohort's public unveiling on May 6, 2026 at NACO Summit in Ottawa, ON. The cohort consists of 27 ventures selected from nearly 100 nominations submitted by NACO's national network of more than 100 member organizations comprised of angel networks and early-stage investment organizations across Canada.

The cohort arrives at a significant moment for Canadian innovation policy. The federal government's first-ever Defence Industrial Strategy, the $900 million National Quantum Strategy, the $750 million Budget 2025 commitment to address early growth-stage funding gaps, and the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade environment have placed early-stage capital formation and domestic deep-tech commercialization at the centre of the national policy conversation. Against this backdrop, several of the 2026 Moonshots sit directly in the path of these priorities, representing the kind of ventures that will define Canada’s next chapter of growth.

The briefing will provide an overview of the cohort’s sectoral and regional composition, along with key insights on capital raised to date and the selection process that resulted in the final 27 ventures. Drawn from a record pool of nominations, this year’s cohort reflects both the breadth and strength of Canada’s early-stage ecosystem, prompting an expansion of the program from 23 to 27 companies.

Technical Briefing Details

Date: May 1, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET

Format: Virtual ( zoom.us/meeting/register/xLlomWmwRhe-bUHjHcHcAg )

Eligibility: Accredited media only

Participation requires acceptance of terms of use governing the embargo. All materials shared during the briefing are strictly confidential until the embargo is lifted. Unauthorized disclosure, publication, or distribution of any information obtained during the briefing may result in exclusion from future NACO media events.

About the Cohort

Canada's Top Moonshot Ventures™ of 2026 is the largest and most nationally distributed Moonshots cohort in the program's history. Ventures were nominated on a one-per-organization basis by NACO member organizations, shortlisted and selected on the basis of traction, team, market and global ambition, and will be featured in a closed-door showcase at NACO Summit 2026.

Key facts:

27 ventures selected from nearly 100 nominations. This is the largest Moonshots cohort to date, expanded from last year’s 23 in response to the depth and quality of the 2026 nomination pool.

8 provinces and territories represented: Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon. Prince Edward Island and Yukon are represented on the Moonshots Stage™ for the first time in the program's history.

10 sectors represented, led by healthtech and biotech (7 ventures), cleantech (5), artificial intelligence (4), advanced robotics, IoT and hardware (4), and Defence and Dual-Use Technologies (2). The 2026 cohort introduces a sector first to the Moonshots Stage™, with a quantum venture presenting for the first time.

Approximately 41% of the cohort is women-led.

The cohort has collectively raised more than $140 million CAD to date. 25 of 27 ventures are actively raising or planning to raise.

Selection draws from NACO’s national member network of more than 100 angel networks and early-stage investment organizations. Each member organization is entitled to nominate ventures for the Moonshots showcase.



Speakers

The briefing will feature a presentation by Claudio Rojas, CEO of National Angel Capital Organization, and an opportunity to interview founders from the Moonshots cohort.

About the Moonshots Showcase™

The Moonshots Showcase™ is NACO's flagship showcase of Canada's most promising early-stage ventures on track for Series A funding. Launched in 2023, the 2026 edition is the third in the program's history. Selection is member-driven, with each NACO member organization entitled to nominate ventures each year. Selected ventures are announced in a closed-door showcase during NACO Summit and join the Moonshots Alumni Network™. The 2026 showcase will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa before an invitation-only audience of angel investors and venture capitalists.

About National Angel Capital Organization

Founded in 2002, National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) is Canada's national network for angel investors and early-stage capital. NACO represents more than 4,000 angel investors and over 100 member organizations across Canada, including angel networks and early-stage investment organizations. Collectively, NACO's network has invested more than $1.8 billion in over 2,000 Canadian ventures. NACO supports the development of Canada's early-stage investment ecosystem through research, education, and engagement with policymakers.

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