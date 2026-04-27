Feedonomics Unlocks Agentic Discovery with Agentic Catalog Exports

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce and data feed optimization leader Feedonomics, today announced that merchants are now syndicating catalog data to key agentic discovery channels including OpenAI and Google Gemini, using Feedonomics Agentic Catalog Exports (ACE), a new enterprise service designed to help merchants make their product catalogs discoverable across emerging AI-powered and agent-driven shopping environments.

Enterprise brands are increasingly seeking to become “agent-ready,” but doing so today often requires engineering resources and ongoing maintenance to keep pace with evolving specifications. ACE provides retailers first-adopter access to agentic shopping experiences by delivering optimized catalogs to participating agentic surfaces, including OpenAI/ChatGPT, Google AI surfaces including Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, PayPal, Stripe, Perplexity and Amazon. Leveraging Feedonomics’ best-in-class data optimization reduces operational overhead and accelerates participation as new channels unlock.

“Agentic commerce is quickly shifting from experimentation to real-world application, and merchants need a reliable way to participate,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of product for AI at Commerce. “With Agentic Catalog Exports, we’re making it easier for enterprises to prepare their product data for this new environment without having to build and maintain complex, one-off integrations for every destination.”

Dell is among the early enterprises leveraging Feedonomics to support its agentic commerce initiatives. Through Feedonomics, Dell has prepared a product catalog of approximately 7,000 items—including laptops, desktops, servers, monitors and accessories—for emerging AI-driven discovery experiences.

“As AI agents become a more common starting point for product discovery, the quality and structure of product data matter more than ever,” said Paul Mansour, global marketing director at Dell. “Feedonomics helped us optimize and structure our catalog so Dell products are not only more discoverable, but also more accurately and completely represented within ChatGPT, ensuring customers can find the right information as they evaluate their options.”

As agentic shopping experiences evolve, Feedonomics expects a growing shift from traditional search feeds to structured agent-ready catalog exports for optimized product discovery across traditional ad channels and agentic surfaces. Early implementations today include a mix of crawled and feed-based experiences, with a long-term trajectory toward fully structured, feed-driven commerce interactions.

Agentic Catalog Exports builds on Feedonomics’ core capabilities in data transformation, enrichment and syndication, extending them into agentic protocol-driven destinations. The offering is designed to complement existing solutions such as data enrichment and channel syndication, while laying the foundation for future agentic commerce capabilities.

Initially available as an enterprise service, ACE is part of Commerce’s broader strategy to make product data “agent-ready” and enable merchants to participate in the next generation of commerce, where AI agents play an active role in product discovery and purchasing decisions.

Future enhancements to ACE are expected to include expanded self-service capabilities within the Feedonomics platform, enabling merchants to configure, schedule and manage exports directly, as well as broader accessibility for self-serve and mid-market customers.

Learn more about how Commerce is powering the era of agentic commerce here: https://www.commerce.com/agentic-commerce/

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

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Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com