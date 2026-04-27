pharosIQ Introduces atlasIQ Intelligence at Forrester B2B Summit North America 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pharosIQ, a global leader in buyer intelligence and lead generation solutions, today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of Forrester’s B2B Summit North America 2026, where the company is introducing atlasIQ Intelligence, a new data intelligence offering designed to power the next generation of agentic go-to-market (GTM) execution.

pharosIQ’s announcement comes during a period of strong growth for the company, including industry-leading organic double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, and continued momentum in 2026. Importantly, this growth has been driven by market demand for pharosIQ’s products, not through acquisitions or mergers.

As B2B organizations face increasing pressure to drive efficiency, precision, and measurable pipeline impact, traditional intent data and account-level signals are no longer sufficient. Built largely on inferred and probabilistic signals, these approaches often fail to identify real buyers or support modern AI-driven execution. In response, pharosIQ is advancing a new approach, shifting from static intent signals to dynamic, first-party buyer intelligence built on real engagement, AI-driven modeling, and continuous validation.

At the core of this approach is atlasIQ Intelligence, which represents a shift from intent-based targeting to a structured, decision-ready intelligence layer. atlasIQ enables organizations to identify real buying groups, understand how decisions are forming at the contact level, and activate across sales, marketing, and revenue systems in real time. These capabilities are delivered through flexible data models designed to support both enterprise AI initiatives and day-to-day revenue team workflows.

Forrester’s B2B Summit, one of the most influential annual gatherings for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders, is taking place April 26-29 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We are at a turning point in how go-to-market teams operate,” said Jeff Rokuskie, CEO of pharosIQ. “Intent signals can’t tell you who is actually buying or how decisions are forming. With atlasIQ Intelligence, we move beyond intent to a real-time, decision-ready understanding of demand, built on first-party buyer engagement and designed for modern, AI-driven execution.”

Featured Session at Forrester B2B Summit:

Topic: The Future of GTM: Why Buyer Intelligence Is Replacing Intent

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 29 from 11:35 am – 12:05 pm PDT, room 229A (Floor 2)

Overview: During this fireside chat data and AI experts will discuss how most GTM teams can identify accounts that appear to be “in-market” but still struggle to understand who is actually buying, how decisions are forming, and what signals truly matter. That gap leads to wasted spend, misaligned targeting, and missed pipeline. Leading organizations are moving beyond intent toward buyer intelligence – built on first-party, contact-level engagement data, AI-driven contextual insights, and continuous validation to power more precise, agentic GTM execution. Attendees will learn how to:

• Evolve from account-level intent to actionable buyer intelligence

• Power agentic GTM systems with real-time, decision-ready signals

• Align data, activation, and pipeline into a unified GTM motion

Summit attendees can meet the pharosIQ team at Booth 312 in the B2B Summit Marketplace to see atlasIQ Intelligence in action and learn how buyer intelligence can be operationalized across their GTM strategy.

If you are not at the Forrester Summit, click here to request a no-strings-attached demo of atlasIQ Intelligence.

About pharosIQ

pharosIQ is a B2B data intelligence company built for the next era of go-to-market. At its core is atlasIQ, a proprietary signal engine that generates and structures first-party behavioral data across multi-channel ecosystems, transforming anonymous activity into structured, actionable intelligence. The atlasIQ engine delivers real-time visibility into who is in-market, what they care about, and how buying decisions are forming, enabling teams to identify engaged contacts, understand buying group formation, prioritize accounts, and engage with precision. Unlike traditional intent providers, pharosIQ structures intelligence for direct activation, powering both AI-driven workflows and human decision-making. From intelligence delivery to full-funnel activation, pharosIQ helps organizations move beyond static insights to dynamic, outcome-driven execution. For more information visit pharosIQ.com.