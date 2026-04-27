Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2026

 | Source: b1BANK b1BANK

BATON ROUGE, La. , April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $22.2 million or $0.68 per diluted common share, an increase of $1.2 million and a decrease of $0.03, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $24.0 million or $0.73 per diluted common share, an increase of $0.5 million and a decrease of $0.06 from the linked quarter. The quarter ended March 31, 2026, included the consummation of the Progressive Bancorp, Inc. (Progressive) acquisition.

“It was a busy and productive start of the year for b1BANK,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president, and CEO of Business First. “Quantitatively, we continued generating consistent profitability, increased our capital ratios and strengthened our liquidity positioning. Qualitatively, we added a large number of strong teammates through consummation of the Progressive Bank acquisition, the addition of a number of seasoned, respected bankers in Houston, and our partnership with Covecta, with whom we are working on building out Agentic AI capabilities. I’m also proud of our team’s self-managed subordinated-debt issuance through our network of community bank partners. All these deepening partnerships bode well for the continued building of shareholder value over the course of 2026.”

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.15 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 29, 2026, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2026.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Consistent Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, or 1.10% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.04% or 1.16% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.
  • Progressive Acquisition. On January 1, 2026, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Progressive and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Progressive Bank. Progressive had approximately $773.8 million of total assets, $589.7 million of net loans, and $684.9 million of deposits as of December 31, 2025. Business First does not anticipate material synergies to be reflected in its earnings until after conversion in the third quarter. b1BANK added nine banking centers in North Louisiana as a result of the Progressive acquisition.
  • Meaningful Production Additions. On January 15, 2026, Business First announced the hiring of a new regional president to the Houston, Texas market and head of private banking. This individual joined b1BANK from Veritex Community Bank, where he served as senior vice president and Houston market president. Prior to his tenure at Veritex, he had been with Comerica Bank for nearly 20 years in leadership roles across private banking, middle market, and wealth management. By quarter-end, we successfully added four producers and three production support staff to the new Houston team.
  • New Technology Partnership. On February 17, 2026, b1BANK and Covecta announced a strategic partnership to deploy agentic AI across the bank’s day to day workflows. The collaboration focuses on streamlining and automating repeatable, policy-driven activities across core deposit and loan operational processes, reducing manual effort and operational friction so that teams can devote more time towards higher value-adding work including analysis, exception handling and customer engagement.
  • Improving Shareholder Value. During the first quarter, as part of a previously announced stock repurchase program, Business First repurchased 99,105 shares, with a market value of $2.7 million, at a weighted average price of $27.75 per share. Common equity to total assets increased from 10.04% to 10.32%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.53% to 8.65%, 1.37% or 5.57% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Book value per common share increased to $28.18 at March 31, 2026, compared to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $23.36 at the linked quarter to $23.18 at March 31, 2026, -0.76% or -3.08% annualized.
  • Notable Subsequent Events. On April 2, 2026, Business First issued $85.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2036. The subordinated notes were issued to certain qualified institutional and accredited investors in a private placement transaction that was exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This capital raise represented Business First’s third fully self-managed private placement, and was executed entirely with in-house capabilities. Partial use of proceeds were allocated to redeeming Business First’s $66.9 million subordinated debt outstanding as of March 31, 2026.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $494.8 million or 7.99%, 32.42% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding acquired loan balances from Progressive, loans declined $102.7 million or 1.54%, 6.15% annualized. Excluding acquired Progressive loans, organic commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios decreased $58.6 million and $23.0 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 35% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2026, based on unpaid principal balance.

Credit Quality

The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 29 basis points (bps) to 1.53% at March 31, 2026, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 29 bps to 1.38% compared to the linked quarter.
Past due loans greater than 30 days declined by 22 bps to $28.1 million, or 0.42%, down from $39.5 million, or 0.64% compared to the linked quarter. The increases in the nonperforming loans and assets ratios over the linked quarter were largely attributable to previously identified commercial real estate and commercial business relationships that the Company expects to resolve during second and third quarters of this year. Net charge-offs to average quarterly total loans declined to just 1 bps for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, down from 11 bps from the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $56.6 million or 5.72%, from the linked quarter. This increase was impacted by Progressive securities, partially offset by $5.9 million in negative pre-tax fair value adjustments. Excluding the $45.8 million acquired Progressive securities as of January 1, 2026, and excluding the negative swing in fair value adjustments, available-for-sale securities increased $16.6 million from the prior quarter on a net basis. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.74% of total assets as of March 31, 2026.

Deposits

Deposits increased $766.4 million or 11.44%, 46.40% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding acquired deposit balances from Progressive of $684.9 million, organic deposit growth was $81.5 million or 1.1%, or 4.4% annualized. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $659.0 million or 12.61%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $191.2 million or 14.38% from the linked quarter.

During the first quarter, interest-bearing deposits increased $513.3 million or 9.55% and noninterest bearing deposits increased $253.0 million or 19.14%. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely impacted by approximately $325 million in commercial money market accounts and $185 million in personal money market.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $166.8 million or -30.26%, from the linked quarter due primarily to decreases in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $94.3 million or 10.51% compared to the linked quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased from ($33.3) million to ($37.9) million or 13.89%, during the quarter due to after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $28.18 at March 31, 2026, compared to $27.95 at December 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $23.36 at the linked quarter to $23.18 at March 31, 2026, -0.76% or -3.08% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net interest income totaled $75.2 million, compared to $70.9 million from the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased 27 bps to 6.61% compared to 6.88% from the linked quarter and interest-bearing asset yields decreased 22 bps to 5.95% compared to 6.17% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.65% and 2.91% compared to 3.71% and 2.92% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased 19 bps from 2.64% to 2.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) totaled $74.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $69.4 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) were 3.60% and 2.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.64% and 2.84% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, compared to $3.1 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s provision was largely impacted by an increase in outstanding lending commitments, including from Progressive, and required provision totaling $0.9 million. The remaining provision expense was related to net charge-offs and incremental provision on non-performing credits of $0.9 and $0.4 million, respectively. At March 31, 2026, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 1.03%, compared to 0.94% for the linked quarter. The increase in the reserve ratio was largely attributable to the acquired Progressive loan portfolio and the Company’s early adoption of ASU 2025-08, which requires the gross presentation of acquired loan loss estimates.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, other income increased $1.8 million or 14.88%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to growth of $0.6 million in gain on sales of loans.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, other expenses increased $5.1 million or 9.65% compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $1.3 million in occupancy and equipment,
$0.8 million in other expenses and $0.5 million in data processing fees.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 9.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 1.04% and 10.18%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.10% and 10.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 1.16% and 11.40%, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 4364723, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6n7xau4t. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $8.9 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Investor Relation Contact:

Gregory Robertson
337.721.2701
Gregory.Robertson@b1bank.com
Matt Sealy
225.388.6116
Matt.Sealy@b1bank.com
  


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025 
    
Balance Sheet Ratios   
    
Loans (HFI) to Deposits 89.54% 92.40% 92.61%
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 11.13% 10.92% 10.61%
    
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)   
    
Commercial$1,943,412 $1,921,833 $1,862,176 
Real Estate:   
Commercial 2,841,626  2,611,279  2,472,121 
Construction 685,817  639,069  633,698 
Residential 1,141,220  944,065  934,357 
Total Real Estate 4,668,663  4,194,413  4,040,176 
Consumer and Other 72,188  73,244  78,567 
Total Loans (Held for Investment)$6,684,263 $6,189,490 $5,980,919 
    
Allowance for Loan Losses   
    
Balance, Beginning of Period$53,959 $57,062 $54,840 
Progressive - PCD ALLL 9,264  -  - 
Charge-offs – Quarterly (1,104) (7,153) (1,648)
Recoveries – Quarterly 181  309  671 
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 1,355  3,741  3,000 
Balance, End of Period$63,655 $53,959 $56,863 
    
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.95% 0.87% 0.95%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1) 1.03% 0.94% 1.01%
Net Charge-offs to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.01% 0.11% 0.02%
    
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount$15,818 $7,489 $11,322 
    
Nonperforming Assets   
    
Nonperforming Loans:   
Nonaccrual Loans$100,803 $74,471 $35,915 
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 1,404  2,215  5,635 
Total Nonperforming Loans 102,207  76,686  41,550 
Other Nonperforming Assets:   
Other Real Estate Owned 20,898  13,013  1,282 
Other Nonperforming Assets -  -  - 
Total Other Nonperforming Assets 20,898  13,013  1,282 
Total Nonperforming Assets$123,105 $89,699 $42,832 
    
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 1.53% 1.24% 0.69%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.38% 1.09% 0.55%
    
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025  2025 
    
Per Share Data   
    
Basic Earnings per Common Share$0.68 $0.71 $0.65 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.68  0.71  0.65 
Dividends per Common Share 0.15  0.15  0.14 
Book Value per Common Share 28.18  27.95  25.51 
    
    
Average Common Shares Outstanding 32,579,934  29,493,016  29,329,668 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 32,785,554  29,669,253  29,545,921 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 32,624,887  29,510,668  29,572,297 
    
    
Annualized Performance Ratios   
    
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1) 1.01% 1.04% 1.00%
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1) 9.77% 10.18% 10.48%
Net Interest Margin (1) 3.65% 3.71% 3.68%
Net Interest Spread (1) 2.91% 2.92% 2.91%
Efficiency Ratio (2) 64.45% 63.10% 63.85%
    
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets$8,893,419 $8,016,094 $7,750,982 
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity 922,037  818,617  742,930 
    
Other Expenses   
    
Salaries and Employee Benefits$33,039 $30,426 $29,497 
Occupancy and Equipment Expense 8,122  6,809  7,356 
Advertising and Promotions 1,508  1,595  1,291 
Communications 652  619  591 
Ad Valorem Shares Tax 978  870  1,125 
Data Processing Fees 3,712  3,227  3,236 
Directors' Fees 260  224  279 
Insurance 411  421  404 
Legal and Professional Fees 1,085  1,436  1,013 
Office Supplies and Printing 313  337  311 
Regulatory Assessments 984  1,005  1,257 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 1,377  1,257  250 
Other 5,030  4,186  3,968 
Total Other Expenses$57,471 $52,412 $50,578 
    
Other Income   
    
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts$3,142 $2,646 $2,860 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 80  35  (1)
Gain on Sales of Loans 1,341  777  1,256 
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 2,306  1,970  1,858 
Cash Value of Life Insurance Income 831  783  808 
Fees and Brokerage Commission 2,261  2,172  2,148 
Pass-Through Income from Other Investments 135  267  751 
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt -  -  630 
Swap Fee Income 1,537  1,805  739 
Other 2,417  1,775  2,177 
Total Other Income$14,050 $12,230 $13,226 
    
    
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
    
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2026  2025  2025 
    
Assets   
    
Cash and Due From Banks$589,804 $411,175 $312,887 
Federal Funds Sold 88,257  172,393  117,422 
Securities Purchased Under Agreements to Resell 30,743  25,587  50,589 
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 1,045,817  989,229  920,573 
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 480  1,094  - 
Loans and Lease Receivable 6,684,263  6,189,490  5,980,919 
Allowance for Loan Losses (63,655) (53,959) (56,863)
Net Loans and Lease Receivable 6,620,608  6,135,531  5,924,056 
Premises and Equipment, Net 88,421  73,982  81,582 
Accrued Interest Receivable 38,176  38,494  33,741 
Other Equity Securities 40,047  49,342  40,947 
Other Real Estate Owned 20,898  13,013  1,282 
Cash Value of Life Insurance 132,682  120,292  117,950 
Deferred Taxes, Net 22,959  20,477  25,289 
Goodwill 133,564  121,146  121,691 
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 29,409  14,497  16,538 
Other Assets 24,943  28,488  20,181 
    
Total Assets$8,906,808 $8,214,740 $7,784,728 
    
    
Liabilities   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest-Bearing$1,575,086 $1,322,074 $1,308,312 
Interest-Bearing 5,889,863  5,376,516  5,149,869 
Total Deposits 7,464,949  6,698,590  6,458,181 
    
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 21,594  22,622  19,046 
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 260,792  431,200  317,352 
Subordinated Debt 92,472  92,530  92,702 
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 9,666  5,000  5,000 
Accrued Interest Payable 3,692  4,166  5,356 
Other Liabilities 62,467  63,749  60,779 
    
Total Liabilities 7,915,632  7,317,857  6,958,416 
    
Shareholders' Equity   
    
Preferred Stock 71,930  71,930  71,930 
Common Stock 32,625  29,511  29,572 
Additional Paid-In Capital 580,640  502,155  501,609 
Retained Earnings 343,890  326,574  276,045 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (37,909) (33,287) (52,844)
    
Total Shareholders' Equity 991,176  896,883  826,312 
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$8,906,808 $8,214,740 $7,784,728 
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)2026
2025
 2025 
    
Interest Income:   
Interest and Fees on Loans$109,146$105,515$102,992 
Interest and Dividends on Securities 8,462 7,942 7,265 
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 4,886 4,323 3,436 
Total Interest Income 122,494 117,780 113,693 
    
Interest Expense:   
Interest on Deposits 42,758 41,580 42,439 
Interest on Borrowings 4,541 5,338 5,271 
Total Interest Expense 47,299 46,918 47,710 
    
Net Interest Income 75,195 70,862 65,983 
    
Provision for Credit Losses 2,278 3,098 2,812 
    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 72,917 67,764 63,171 
    
Other Income:   
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,142 2,646 2,860 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 80 35 (1)
Gain on Sales of Loans 1,341 777 1,256 
Other Income 9,487 8,772 9,111 
Total Other Income 14,050 12,230 13,226 
    
Other Expenses:   
Salaries and Employee Benefits 33,039 30,426 29,497 
Occupancy and Equipment Expense 8,122 6,809 7,356 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 1,377 1,257 250 
Other Expenses 14,933 13,920 13,475 
Total Other Expenses 57,471 52,412 50,578 
    
Income Before Income Taxes 29,496 27,582 25,819 
    
Provision for Income Taxes 5,932 5,223 5,276 
    
Net Income 23,564 22,359 20,543 
    
Preferred Stock Dividends 1,350 1,350 1,350 
    
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders$22,214$21,009$19,193 
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
            
            
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 Average   Average   Average  
 OutstandingInterest Earned /Average OutstandingInterest Earned /Average OutstandingInterest Earned /Average
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate
            
Assets           
            
Interest-Earning Assets:           
Total Loans$6,698,261 $109,1466.61% $6,087,213 $105,5156.88% $5,972,120 $102,9926.99%
Securities 1,065,447  8,4623.22%  1,008,870  7,9423.12%  924,693  6,6142.90%
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 26,657  3024.59%  25,579  3104.81%  50,836  6515.19%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 558,468  4,5843.33%  448,030  4,0133.55%  315,750  3,4364.41%
Total Interest-Earning Assets 8,348,833  122,4945.95%  7,569,692  117,7806.17%  7,263,399  113,6936.35%
Allowance for Loan Losses (60,553)    (57,450)    (54,711)  
Noninterest-Earning Assets 605,139     503,852     542,294   
Total Assets$8,893,419 $122,494  $8,016,094 $117,780  $7,750,982 $113,693 
            
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-Bearing Deposits$5,884,257 $42,7582.95% $5,225,304 $41,5803.16% $5,141,498 $42,4393.35%
Subordinated Debt 92,163  1,2095.32%  92,564  1,2205.23%  97,251  1,2625.26%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 11,671  1655.73%  5,000  967.58%  5,000  998.03%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 297,588  3,0384.14%  369,410  3,8374.12%  362,092  3,7964.25%
Other Borrowings 20,030  1292.61%  28,197  1852.60%  18,321  1142.52%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 6,305,709  47,2993.04%  5,720,475  46,9183.25%  5,624,162  47,7103.44%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$1,521,252    $1,330,023    $1,244,793   
Other Liabilities 72,491     75,049     67,167   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,593,743     1,405,072     1,311,960   
Shareholders' Equity:           
Common Shareholders' Equity 922,037     818,617     742,930   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 993,967     890,547     814,860   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$8,893,419    $8,016,094    $7,750,982   
            
Net Interest Spread  2.91%   2.92%   2.91%
Net Interest Income $75,195   $70,862   $65,983 
Net Interest Margin  3.65%   3.71%   3.68%
            
Overall Cost of Funds  2.45%   2.64%   2.82%
            
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
            


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025  2025 
    
Interest Income:   
Interest income$122,494 $117,780 $113,693 
Core interest income 122,494  117,780  113,693 
Interest Expense:   
Interest expense 47,299  46,918  47,710 
Core interest expense 47,299  46,918  47,710 
Provision for Credit Losses:(b)   
Provision for credit losses 2,278  3,098  2,812 
Core provision expense 2,278  3,098  2,812 
Other Income:   
Other income 14,050  12,230  13,226 
(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (28) 995  (155)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (80) (35) 1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  (630)
Core other income 13,942  13,190  12,442 
Other Expense:   
Other expense 57,471  52,412  50,578 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) (2,227) (1,406) (679)
Core conversion expenses -  (796) (216)
Core other expense 55,244  50,210  49,683 
Pre-Tax Income:(a)   
Pre-tax income 29,496  27,582  25,819 
(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (28) 995  (155)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (80) (35) 1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  (630)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 2,227  1,406  679 
Core conversion expenses -  796  216 
Core pre-tax income 31,615  30,744  25,930 
Provision for Income Taxes:(1)   
Provision for income taxes 5,932  5,223  5,276 
Tax on (gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (6) 210  (33)
Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities (17) (8) - 
Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  (133)
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 319  281  143 
Tax on core conversion expenses -  168  46 
Core provision for income taxes 6,228  5,874  5,299 
Preferred Dividends:   
Preferred dividends 1,350  1,350  1,350 
Core preferred dividends 1,350  1,350  1,350 
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:   
Net income available to common shareholders 22,214  21,009  19,193 
(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax (22) 785  (122)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (63) (27) 1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  (497)
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 1,908  1,125  536 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax -  628  170 
Core net income available to common shareholders$24,037 $23,520 $19,281 
    
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) (3)$31,774 $30,680 $28,631 
(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (28) 995  (155)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (80) (35) 1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  (630)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 2,227  1,406  679 
Core conversion expenses -  796  216 
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings$33,893 $33,842 $28,742 
    
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 32,785,554  29,669,253  29,545,921 
    
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:   
Diluted earnings per common share$0.68 $0.71 $0.65 
(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax -  0.02  - 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax -  -  - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  (0.02)
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.05  0.04  0.02 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax -  0.02  - 
Core diluted earnings per common share$0.73 $0.79 $0.65 
    
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share$0.97 $1.03 $0.97 
(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment -  0.03  (0.01)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities -  -  - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  (0.02)
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.06  0.05  0.02 
Core conversion expenses -  0.03  0.01 
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share$1.03 $1.14 $0.97 
    
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2026 and 2025. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.  
(3) Before preferred dividends.   
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
    
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025  2025 
    
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$991,176 $896,883 $826,312 
Preferred stock (71,930) (71,930) (71,930)
Total common shareholders' equity 919,246  824,953  754,382 
Goodwill (133,564) (121,146) (121,691)
Core deposit and customer intangible (29,409) (14,497) (16,538)
Total tangible common equity$756,273 $689,310 $616,153 
    
    
Total Assets:   
          
Total assets$8,906,808 $8,214,740 $7,784,728 
Goodwill (133,564) (121,146) (121,691)
Core deposit and customer intangible (29,409) (14,497) (16,538)
Total tangible assets$8,743,835 $8,079,097 $7,646,499 
    
Common shares outstanding 32,624,887  29,510,668  29,572,297 
    
Book value per common share$28.18 $27.95 $25.51 
Tangible book value per common share$23.18 $23.36 $20.84 
Common equity to total assets 10.32% 10.04% 9.69%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.65% 8.53% 8.06%
    


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025  2025 
    
    
Total Quarterly Average Assets$8,893,419 $8,016,094 $7,750,982 
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity$922,037 $818,617 $742,930 
    
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:   
Net income available to common shareholders$22,214 $21,009 $19,193 
(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax (22) 785  (122)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (63) (27) 1 
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax -  -  - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax -  -  (497)
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 1,908  1,125  536 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax -  628  170 
Core net income available to common shareholders$24,037 $23,520 $19,281 
    
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.01% 1.04% 1.00%
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.10% 1.16% 1.01%
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 9.77% 10.18% 10.48%
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.57% 11.40% 10.53%
    
Interest Income:   
Interest income$122,494 $117,780 $113,693 
Core interest income 122,494  117,780  113,693 
Interest Expense:   
Interest expense 47,299  46,918  47,710 
Core interest expense 47,299  46,918  47,710 
Other Income:   
Other income 14,050  12,230  13,226 
(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (28) 995  (155)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (80) (35) 1 
Gain on sale of branch -  -  - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt -  -  (630)
Core other income 13,942  13,190  12,442 
Other Expense:   
Other expense 57,471  52,412  50,578 
Acquisition-related expenses (2,227) (1,406) (679)
Core conversion expenses -  (796) (216)
Core other expense$55,244 $50,210 $49,683 
    
Efficiency Ratio:   
Other expense (a)$57,471 $52,412 $50,578 
Core other expense (c)$55,244 $50,210 $49,683 
Net interest and other income (1) (b)$89,165 $83,057 $79,210 
Core net interest and other income (1) (d)$89,137 $84,052 $78,425 
Efficiency ratio (a/b) 64.45% 63.10% 63.85%
Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 61.98% 59.74% 63.35%
    
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets$8,348,833 $7,569,692 $7,263,399 
    
Net Interest Income:   
Net interest income$75,195 $70,862 $65,983 
Loan discount accretion (1,138) (1,418) (793)
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion$74,057 $69,444 $65,190 
    
Net interest margin (2) 3.65% 3.71% 3.68%
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.60% 3.64% 3.64%
Net interest spread (2) 2.91% 2.92% 2.91%
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.85% 2.84% 2.86%
    
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.   
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.   
    


Media Contact: Misty Albrecht b1BANK
225.286.7879
media@b1BANK.com


Tags

b1bank BFST Q1
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 