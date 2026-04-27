Go Rentals Named Elite Car Rental Partner of Precision Drive Club and Official Event Supporter of Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the most trusted automotive rental service provider among elite travelers, today announced a new partnership with Precision Drive Club, becoming the Official Elite Car Rental Partner of the invitation-only membership community delivering world-class driving ,elevated hospitality, and unparalleled experiences at Hard Rock Stadium and premier events worldwide.

In connection with this partnership, Go Rentals will support the Precision Drive Club at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix May 1 - May 3, orchestrating bespoke, high-performance transportation for members and VIP guests throughout race weekend. From planeside arrivals to trackside access, every movement is designed with the same precision, discretion, and execution demanded at the highest levels of motorsport.

This collaboration positions Go Rentals at the center of one of the most globally visible sporting stages, reinforcing its role as the preferred car rental partner for elite clientele across aviation, hospitality, and luxury events. It also reflects the brand’s continued expansion into environments where timing, access, and experience are inseparable.

“Precision Drive Club brings together a level of access and expectation that requires everything around it to operate seamlessly,” said Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. “At the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, our role is straightforward—we ensure that transportation is one less thing members have to think about. Every detail is handled, so the experience feels effortless from arrival to departure.”

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is recognized as the most trusted automotive rental service provider among ultra-high-net-worth travelers. As the only Forbes Travel Guide–recognized elite car rental company, Go Rentals delivers a highly personalized, high-touch experience designed around precision, discretion, and consistency.

Through its proprietary Carcierge™ service, every vehicle is staged, fully detailed, climate-controlled, and tailored to each guest’s preferences—ensuring a seamless transition at every point of arrival. Trusted by discerning travelers, partners, and operators alike, Go Rentals delivers a level of care and execution where every detail is considered.



For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com.

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