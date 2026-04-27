CCIB Names Métis Crossing CEO Juanita Marois Indigenous Women in Leadership Award Recipient

TORONTO, ON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) announced today that Juanita Marois has been named the recipient of the Indigenous Women in Leadership Award, which recognizes an Indigenous woman for her achievements, leadership and lasting contributions to Indigenous business and economic growth.

Marois, a citizen of Métis Nation of Alberta, has spent more than 20 years working across the tourism sector, with a career rooted in Indigenous tourism, community development and cultural preservation. She currently serves as CEO of Métis Crossing, Alberta’s first major Métis cultural interpretive destination. Her involvement with the site spans nearly two decades, during which she has helped guide its growth into a nationally and internationally recognized, year-round destination grounded in Métis values and culture.

“Juanita Marois is the kind of leader who builds with intention, care and a deep commitment to community,” said CCIB President and CEO Tabatha Bull. “Through her leadership at Métis Crossing, she is creating lasting economic opportunity while celebrating culture, honouring the wisdom and insights of Elders and opening doors for future generations. Juanita’s vision shows what is possible when Indigenous women are empowered and trusted to lead, and her impact is changing how Indigenous-led tourism is understood in Canada and around the world.”

Since becoming CEO in 2021, Marois has overseen more than $35 million in completed development at Métis Crossing. Today, the destination spans 688 acres and includes a cultural gathering centre, a wildlife park, a lodge, sky-watching domes, an Indigenous spa, and Alberta’s largest Métis-owned solar project. Elders and Knowledge Holders have guided the work throughout, with Métis architects, artists and businesses involved at each stage.

Marois has contributed to the broader Indigenous landscape through board roles with Travel Alberta, the Alberta Métis Investment Corporation, and the Smoky Lake Tourism Company, having also served on the Faculty Council for the Faculty of Native Studies at the University of Alberta. Her professional excellence has been recognized by being named one of the Globe and Mail’s 50 Business Changemakers in 2023.

"I am deeply grateful to receive this recognition,” said Marois. “Métis women are known as the backbone of our homes and communities, providing critical guidance. This award recognizes that we also bring our strengths, resilience, and wisdom to business. I am honoured to lead Métis Crossing, where our culture is lived and celebrated every day. Together, we are working to elevate Indigenous people through Indigenous tourism."

The Indigenous Women in Leadership Award is sponsored by LNG Canada, reflecting a shared commitment to recognizing Indigenous women whose leadership strengthens communities and advances inclusive prosperity.

“LNG Canada is proud to support Canadian Council for Indigenous Business and the Indigenous Women in Leadership Award, celebrating Indigenous women who are creating meaningful, lasting impact in their communities and across Canada," said Chris Cooper, CEO at LNG Canada. “We congratulate Juanita on this well-deserved recognition and commend her leadership and commitment to advancing Indigenous-led economic growth and cultural preservation.”

Marois will be honoured at CCIB’s Indigenous Women in Leadership Forum and Award Dinner on June 4, 2026, in Calgary, AB.

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About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.