NXP Announces Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on June 10, 2026

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. CET at the Company’s Headquarters, High Tech Campus 60, 5656 AG, Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

NXP has filed its definitive proxy statement and annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and this proxy statement and other related meeting materials are also available at nxp.com/agm. NXP intends to use the notice and access proxy distribution method and expects to distribute the notice of internet availability of proxy materials no later than May 20, 2026.

Shareholders may request paper copies of the proxy materials by sending a request to: NXP Semiconductors N.V., High Tech Campus 60, 5656 AG, Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Attention: Secretary.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.27 billion in 2025. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor:

Jeff Palmer

jeff.palmer@nxp.com

+1 408 205 0687

Media:

Paige Iven

paige.iven@nxp.com

+1 817 975 0602

NXP-CORP