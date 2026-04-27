Norwood Financial Corp announces First Quarter Financial Results

Quarterly Highlights:

Successfully closed acquisition of Presence Bancshares.

Completed core system conversion April 13, 2026.

Total assets $2.9 billion.

Record Net Interest Income of $24.6 million.

Tangible Book Value per share $22.43.





HONESDALE, Pa., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) the holding company of Wayne Bank, announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to announce our first quarter results as they reflect the underlying strength of our franchise and the progress we are making in a challenging operating environment. On an adjusted basis, we delivered solid pre-provision net revenue growth, expanded our net interest spread and margin, and improved returns on both assets and tangible equity year over year. While reported results were impacted by merger-related and restructuring expenses this quarter, we remain focused on disciplined execution, expense management, and long-term value creation for our shareholders, especially with the strength of our recently integrated teams.”

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Year-Over Year Linked Quarter 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended Mar-26 Mar-25 Change Dec-25 Change Net interest income $ 24,554 $ 17,857 $ 6,697 $ 20,944 $ 3,610 Net interest spread (fte) 1 3.04 % 2.61 % 43 bps 2.93 % 11 bp Net interest margin (fte) 1 3.68 % 3.30 % 38 bps 3.60 % 8 bps Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) 1 $ 6,279 $ 8,144 $ (1,865 ) $ 9,836 $ (3,557 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,730 $ 5,773 $ (2,043 ) $ 7,442 $ (3,712 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.63 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.81 $ (0.46 ) Return on average assets 0.53 % 1.01 % -48 bps 1.21 % -68 bps Return on average tangible equity 6.04 % 12.40 % -636 bps 14.01 % -797 bps 1 - Non GAAP ratio. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation





Excluding merger-related expenses and 2026 BOLI Restructuring Fees (see Non-GAAP reconciliations) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Year-Over Year Linked Quarter 3 Months Ended 3 Months Ended Mar-26 Mar-25 Change Dec-25 Change Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $ 11,445 $ 8,144 $ 3,301 $ 10,356 $ 1,089 Net income (loss) $ 7,811 $ 5,773 $ 2,038 $ 7,853 $ (42 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 0.09 $ 0.85 $ (0.13 ) Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.01 % 9 bps 1.28 % -18 bps Return on average tangible equity 12.65 % 12.40 % 25 bps 14.78 % -213 bps

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (all comparison year-Q1 2026 to Q1 2025, unless otherwise noted):



Net income of $3.7 million, a decrease of $2.0 million.

Net interest income increased mostly due to the addition of the Presence Bancshares balance sheet on January 5, 2026.

Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.68% compared to 3.30%. On a linked quarter basis the NIM increased 8 basis points from 3.60%.

Non-interest income increased $204 thousand on a linked quarter basis.

Total assets were $2.917 billion, compared to $2.376 billion, an increase of 22.8%.

Loans receivable were $2.238 billion, compared to $1.771 billion, an increase of 26.4%.

Total deposits were $2.507 billion, compared to $2.004 billion, an increase of 25.1%.

Tangible Common Equity as a percent of Tangible Assets was 8.49%, versus 8.15%.

Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share was $22.43 compared to $20.66 an increase of $1.77. TBV per share decreased $0.47 or 2.1% on a linked quarter basis due to the acquisition of PB Bancshares (see below), payment of our common dividend, and a decrease in the value of our available-for-sale portfolio as reflected in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI).





Discussion of Merger and Purchase Accounting Impacts

The acquisition of PB Bancshares closed on January 5, 2026 (the “Closing Date”). The following are some relevant statistics regarding the impact of Purchase Accounting adjustments as well as Merger Related Charges that were calculated as of the Closing Date.



At closing, but before any merger adjustments, PB Bancshares had: Loans - $356 million Investments – $20.8 million Deposits - $358 million Borrowings - $42 million Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share as of the Closing Date was calculated to be $22.38/share. At December 31, 2025 the TBV/share for Norwood was $22.90/share. This implies a TBV/share dilution of $0.52 or 2.24%. The estimated TBV/share dilution at announcement was $0.92 or 4.20%. Subsequent declines in TBV/Share through March 31, 2026 were due to negative AOCI marks on the investment portfolio and common dividends declared. The Core Deposit Intangible (CDI) was calculated to be $3.3 million at closing. At announcement the estimated CDI was $4.9 million. The estimate for merger related expenses was $7.1 million versus $6.1 million incurred to date. The net Goodwill created as a result of the transaction was $7.1 million. The Pre-Tax impact of purchase accounting accretion during the quarter was a positive $435 thousand.







About Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates 33 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Cumberland, and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York. The Company has total assets of $2.9 billion. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”. For more information, visit wayne.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which describes the future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “target” and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.

The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of Return on Average Assets, Return on Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity, Basic Earnings per Share, Diluted Earnings per Share, Tangible Book Value and Pre Provision Net Revenue. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

Contact: John M. McCaffery

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

272-304-3003

www.waynebank.com





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) March 31 2026 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,480 $ 31,729 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 75,258 43,678 Fed funds sold 1,835 0 Cash and cash equivalents 102,573 75,407 Securities available for sale 431,204 408,742 Loans receivable 2,238,657 1,771,269 Less: Allowance for credit losses 24,350 20,442 Net loans receivable 2,214,307 1,750,827 Regulatory stock, at cost 7,161 7,616 Bank premises and equipment, net 25,299 20,273 Bank owned life insurance 55,078 46,914 Foreclosed real estate owned 771 - Accrued interest receivable 10,815 8,587 Deferred tax assets, net 19,728 17,859 Goodwill 36,375 29,266 Other intangible assets 3,318 136 Other assets 10,625 10,417 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,917,254 $ 2,376,044 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 470,706 $ 391,377 Interest-bearing 2,035,992 1,613,071 Total deposits 2,506,698 2,004,448 Other borrowings 88,268 118,590 Accrued interest payable 9,692 13,864 Other liabilities 28,658 18,435 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,633,316 2,155,337 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2025: 11,181,491 shares, 2024: 9,489,398 shares 1,118 949 Surplus 174,078 126,785 Retained earnings 140,843 127,865 Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 291,325 shares, 2024: 229,979 shares (7,970 ) (6,208 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,131 ) (28,684 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 283,938 220,707 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,917,254 $ 2,376,044





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 33,873 $ 25,988 Securities 4,110 3,870 Other 400 226 Total Interest income 38,383 30,084 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,787 10,748 Short-term borrowings 60 458 Other borrowings 982 1,021 Total Interest expense 13,829 12,227 NET INTEREST INCOME 24,554 17,857 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $ 1,459 $ 857 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 23,095 17,000 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,755 1,513 Income from fiduciary activities 238 325 Gains on sales of loans, net 76 47 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 314 286 Other 332 180 Total other income 2,715 2,351 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 8,549 6,472 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,725 1,378 Data processing and related operations 1,435 1,085 Taxes, other than income 202 192 Professional fees 826 659 FDIC Insurance assessment 507 406 Foreclosed real estate 36 4 Amortization of intangibles 165 15 Merger 4,941 0 Other 2,604 1,853 Total other expenses 20,990 12,064 INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 4,820 7,287 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,090 1,514 NET INCOME $ 3,730 $ 5,773 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.63





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) (2) (1) (3) Assets Interest-earning assets: Fed funds sold $ 933 11 4.78 % $ % $ % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 72,896 $ 389 2.16 46,766 $ 474 4.02 20,802 $ 226 4.41 Securities available for sale: Taxable 415,567 3,859 3.77 400,094 3,656 3.63 408,427 3,623 3.60 Tax-exempt (1) 44,634 318 2.89 44,700 316 2.80 44,242 312 2.86 Total securities available for sale (1) 460,201 4,177 3.68 444,794 3,972 3.54 452,669 3,935 3.53 Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 2,195,033 33,999 6.28 1,835,902 28,786 6.22 1,743,572 26,120 6.08 Total interest-earning assets 2,729,063 38,576 5.73 2,327,462 33,232 5.66 2,217,043 30,281 5.54 Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 30,663 31,388 28,705 Allowance for credit losses (23,391 ) (20,070 ) (20,154 ) Other assets 131,739 102,792 93,131 Total non-interest earning assets 139,011 114,110 101,682 Total Assets $ 2,868,074 $ 2,441,572 $ 2,318,725 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 723,966 $ 3,462 1.94 $ 640,265 $ 3,324 2.06 $ 546,884 $ 2,801 2.08 Savings 218,829 137 0.25 198,463 106 0.21 211,905 142 0.27 Time 1,040,656 9,188 3.58 848,216 7,904 3.70 793,803 7,805 3.99 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,983,451 12,787 2.61 1,686,944 11,334 2.67 1,552,592 10,748 2.81 Short-term borrowings 6,358 60 3.83 2,461 25 4.03 44,297 458 4.19 Other borrowings 95,152 982 4.19 68,025 743 4.33 93,549 1,021 4.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,084,961 13,829 2.69 1,757,430 12,102 2.73 1,690,438 12,227 2.93 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 458,126 413,238 380,544 Other liabilities 35,188 30,781 29,549 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 493,314 444,019 410,093 Stockholders' equity 289,799 240,123 218,194 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,868,074 $ 2,441,572 $ 2,318,725 Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 24,747 3.04 % 21,130 2.93 % 18,054 2.61 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (193 ) (186 ) (197 ) Net interest income $ 24,554 $ 20,944 $ 17,857 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.68 % 3.60 % 3.30 % (1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances. (3) Annualized (4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income. (5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 Net interest income $ 24,554 $ 17,857 Net income 3,730 5,773 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.04% 2.61% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.68% 3.30% Return on average assets 0.53% 1.01% Return on average equity 5.22% 10.73% Return on average tangible equity 6.04% 12.40% Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.63 As of March 31 2026 2025 Total assets $ 2,917,254 $ 2,376,044 Total loans receivable 2,238,657 1,771,269 Allowance for credit losses 24,350 20,442 Total deposits 2,506,698 2,004,448 Stockholders' equity 283,938 220,707 Trust assets under management 213,318 198,761 Book value per share $ 26.07 $ 23.84 Tangible book value per share $ 22.43 $ 20.66 Equity to total assets 9.73% 9.29% Allowance to total loans receivable 1.09% 1.15% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46% 0.45% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38% 0.33%





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,480 $ 32,118 $ 50,348 $ 32,052 $ 31,729 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 75,258 12,318 24,382 20,993 43,678 Fed Funds Sold 1,835 Cash and cash equivalents 102,573 44,436 74,730 53,045 75,407 Securities available for sale 431,204 408,782 403,989 402,460 408,742 Loans receivable 2,238,657 1,853,422 1,814,682 1,790,574 1,771,269 Less: Allowance for credit losses 24,350 19,882 19,911 20,908 20,442 Net loans receivable 2,214,307 1,833,540 1,794,771 1,769,666 1,750,827 Regulatory stock, at cost 7,161 6,623 6,163 7,538 7,616 Bank owned life insurance 55,078 46,089 45,821 46,099 46,914 Bank premises and equipment, net 25,299 22,971 22,292 21,608 20,273 Foreclosed real estate owned 771 771 - - - Goodwill and other intangibles 39,693 29,364 29,375 29,387 29,402 Other assets 41,168 32,266 34,810 35,547 36,863 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,917,254 $ 2,424,842 $ 2,411,951 $ 2,365,350 $ 2,376,044 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 470,706 $ 419,597 $ 424,027 $ 406,358 $ 391,377 Interest-bearing deposits 2,035,992 1,659,048 1,649,941 1,591,476 1,613,071 Total deposits 2,506,698 2,078,645 2,073,968 1,997,834 2,004,448 Borrowings 88,268 74,133 72,071 111,850 118,590 Other liabilities 38,350 29,907 31,007 30,241 32,299 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,633,316 2,182,685 2,177,046 2,139,925 2,155,337 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 283,938 242,157 234,905 225,425 220,707 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,917,254 $ 2,424,842 $ 2,411,951 $ 2,365,350 $ 2,376,044





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Three months ended 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 33,873 $ 28,666 $ 28,141 $ 27,115 $ 25,988 Securities 4,110 3,906 3,907 3,871 3,870 Other 400 474 144 220 226 Total interest income 38,383 33,046 32,192 31,206 30,084 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 12,787 11,334 10,730 10,869 10,748 Borrowings 1,042 768 1,004 1,272 1,479 Total interest expense 13,829 12,102 11,734 12,141 12,227 NET INTEREST INCOME 24,554 20,944 20,458 19,065 17,857 PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 1,459 468 (502 ) 950 857 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 23,095 20,476 20,960 18,115 17,000 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,755 1,734 1,660 1,514 1,513 Income from fiduciary activities 238 228 254 226 325 Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities - - - - - Gains on sales of loans, net 76 83 130 65 47 Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - - - - - Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 314 268 268 266 286 Other 332 198 193 177 180 Total other income 2,715 2,511 2,505 2,248 2,351 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 8,549 7,155 6,696 6,605 6,472 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,725 1,390 1,361 2,538 1,378 Foreclosed real estate 36 - 1 137 4 FDIC insurance assessment 507 423 368 355 406 Other 10,173 4,651 4,508 2,896 3,804 Total other expenses 20,990 13,619 12,934 12,531 12,064 INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 4,820 9,368 10,531 7,832 7,287 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,090 1,926 2,197 1,627 1,514 NET INCOME $ 3,730 $ 7,442 $ 8,334 $ 6,205 $ 5,773 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 0.89 $ 0.67 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 0.89 $ 0.67 $ 0.63 Book Value per share $ 26.07 $ 26.06 $ 25.36 $ 24.34 $ 23.84 Tangible Book Value per share 22.43 22.90 22.19 21.17 20.66 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.53% 1.21% 1.40% 1.06% 1.01% Return on average equity (annualized) 5.22% 12.30% 14.58% 11.14% 10.73% Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 6.04% 14.01% 16.76% 12.83% 12.40% Net interest spread (fte) 3.04% 2.93% 2.94% 2.75% 2.61% Net interest margin (fte) 3.68% 3.60% 3.63% 3.43% 3.30% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09% 1.07% 1.10% 1.17% 1.15% Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.09% 0.13% 0.13% 0.08% 0.07% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46% 0.34% 0.36% 0.45% 0.45% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38% 0.29% 0.31% 0.34% 0.33%





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for Merger-Related Expenses and BOLI Restructuring Fee Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2025 2026 Net income $ 5,773 $ 7,442 3,730 Average assets 2,318,725 2,441,572 2,868,074 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 1.21 % 0.53 % Net income 5,773 7,442 3,730 Merger-related expenses 0 520 4,941 Boli restructuring fee 0 0 225 Tax effect at 21% 0 (109 ) (1,085 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773 7,853 7,811 Average assets 2,318,725 2,441,572 2,868,074 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 1.01 % 1.28 % 1.10 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2025 2026 Net income $ 5,773 $ 7,442 3,730 Average shareholders' equity 218,194 240,123 289,799 Average intangible assets (29,424 ) (29,369 ) (39,334 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity 188,770 210,754 250,465 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized) 12.40 % 14.01 % 6.04 % Net income 5,773 7,442 3,730 Merger-related expenses 0 520 4,941 Boli restructuring fee 0 0 225 Tax effect at 21% 0 (109 ) (1,085 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773 7,853 7,811 Average tangible shareholders' equity 188,770 210,754 250,465 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 12.40 % 14.78 % 12.65 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2025 2026 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.81 $ 0.35 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.81 $ 0.35 Net Income 5,773 7,442 3,730 Merger-related expenses 0 520 4,941 Boli restructuring fee 0 0 225 Tax effect at 21% 0 (109 ) (1,085 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773 7,853 7,811 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.63 $ 0.85 $ 0.73 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.63 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 Tangible Book Value (Dollars in thousands) December 31, March 31, 2025 2026 Total shareholders' equity 242,157 283,938 Adjustments: Goodwill (29,266 ) (36,375 ) Other intangible assets (98 ) (3,319 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 212,793 244,244 Common shares outstanding 9,293,858 10,890,166 Book value per common share 26.06 26.07 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) 22.90 22.43





NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for Merger-Related Expenses and BOLI Restructuring Fee Pre Provision Net Revenue (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 2025 Income before tax expense (GAAP) $ 4,820 $ 7,287 Provision for credit losses 1,459 857 Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 6,279 8,144 Merger-related expenses 4,941 0 BOLI restructuring fee 225 0 PPNR adjusted for one time expenses (Non-GAAP) 11,445 8,144 Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

Income before tax expense (GAAP) $ 9,368 Provision for credit losses 468 Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 9,836 Merger-related expenses 520 PPNR adjusted for one time expenses (Non-GAAP) 10,356



