Norwood Financial Corp announces First Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: Norwood Financial Corp Norwood Financial Corp

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Successfully closed acquisition of Presence Bancshares.
  • Completed core system conversion April 13, 2026.
  • Total assets $2.9 billion.
  • Record Net Interest Income of $24.6 million.
  • Tangible Book Value per share $22.43.

HONESDALE, Pa., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) the holding company of Wayne Bank, announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Jim Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to announce our first quarter results as they reflect the underlying strength of our franchise and the progress we are making in a challenging operating environment. On an adjusted basis, we delivered solid pre-provision net revenue growth, expanded our net interest spread and margin, and improved returns on both assets and tangible equity year over year. While reported results were impacted by merger-related and restructuring expenses this quarter, we remain focused on disciplined execution, expense management, and long-term value creation for our shareholders, especially with the strength of our recently integrated teams.”

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked Quarter
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended
Mar-26Mar-25ChangeDec-25Change
Net interest income$24,554 $17,857 $6,697 $20,944 $3,610 
Net interest spread (fte) 1 3.04% 2.61%43 bps 2.93%11 bp
Net interest margin (fte) 1 3.68% 3.30%38 bps 3.60%8 bps
Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) 1$6,279 $8,144 $(1,865)$9,836 $(3,557)
Net income (loss)$3,730 $5,773 $(2,043)$7,442 $(3,712)
Diluted earnings per share$0.35 $0.63 $(0.28)$0.81 $(0.46)
Return on average assets 0.53% 1.01%-48 bps 1.21%-68 bps
Return on average tangible equity 6.04% 12.40%-636 bps 14.01%-797 bps
1 - Non GAAP ratio. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation    


Excluding merger-related expenses and 2026 BOLI Restructuring Fees (see Non-GAAP reconciliations)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Year-Over YearLinked Quarter
3 Months Ended3 Months Ended
Mar-26Mar-25ChangeDec-25Change
Pre Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)$11,445 $8,144 $3,301 $10,356 $1,089 
Net income (loss)$7,811 $5,773 $2,038 $7,853 $(42)
Diluted earnings per share$0.72 $0.63 $0.09 $0.85 $(0.13)
Return on average assets 1.10% 1.01%9 bps 1.28%-18 bps
Return on average tangible equity 12.65% 12.40%25 bps 14.78%-213 bps
      

Discussion of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (all comparison year-Q1 2026 to Q1 2025, unless otherwise noted): 

  • Net income of $3.7 million, a decrease of $2.0 million.
  • Net interest income increased mostly due to the addition of the Presence Bancshares balance sheet on January 5, 2026.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.68% compared to 3.30%. On a linked quarter basis the NIM increased 8 basis points from 3.60%.
  • Non-interest income increased $204 thousand on a linked quarter basis.
  • Total assets were $2.917 billion, compared to $2.376 billion, an increase of 22.8%.
  • Loans receivable were $2.238 billion, compared to $1.771 billion, an increase of 26.4%.
  • Total deposits were $2.507 billion, compared to $2.004 billion, an increase of 25.1%.
  • Tangible Common Equity as a percent of Tangible Assets was 8.49%, versus 8.15%.
  • Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share was $22.43 compared to $20.66 an increase of $1.77. TBV per share decreased $0.47 or 2.1% on a linked quarter basis due to the acquisition of PB Bancshares (see below), payment of our common dividend, and a decrease in the value of our available-for-sale portfolio as reflected in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI).

Discussion of Merger and Purchase Accounting Impacts

The acquisition of PB Bancshares closed on January 5, 2026 (the “Closing Date”). The following are some relevant statistics regarding the impact of Purchase Accounting adjustments as well as Merger Related Charges that were calculated as of the Closing Date.

    • At closing, but before any merger adjustments, PB Bancshares had:
      • Loans - $356 million
      • Investments – $20.8 million
      • Deposits - $358 million
      • Borrowings - $42 million
    • Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share as of the Closing Date was calculated to be $22.38/share. At December 31, 2025 the TBV/share for Norwood was $22.90/share. This implies a TBV/share dilution of $0.52 or 2.24%. The estimated TBV/share dilution at announcement was $0.92 or 4.20%.
    • Subsequent declines in TBV/Share through March 31, 2026 were due to negative AOCI marks on the investment portfolio and common dividends declared.
    • The Core Deposit Intangible (CDI) was calculated to be $3.3 million at closing. At announcement the estimated CDI was $4.9 million.
    • The estimate for merger related expenses was $7.1 million versus $6.1 million incurred to date.
    • The net Goodwill created as a result of the transaction was $7.1 million.
    • The Pre-Tax impact of purchase accounting accretion during the quarter was a positive $435 thousand.

About Norwood Financial Corp 
Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates 33 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Cumberland, and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario, and Yates Counties in New York. The Company has total assets of $2.9 billion. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”. For more information, visit wayne.bank. 

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which describes the future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “target” and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.

The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of Return on Average Assets, Return on Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity, Basic Earnings per Share, Diluted Earnings per Share, Tangible Book Value and Pre Provision Net Revenue. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

Contact:John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com
  


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP    
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   
(unaudited)    
  March 31
  2026 2025
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks$25,480 $31,729 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 75,258  43,678 
Fed funds sold 1,835  0 
Cash and cash equivalents 102,573  75,407 
     
Securities available for sale 431,204  408,742 
Loans receivable 2,238,657  1,771,269 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 24,350  20,442 
Net loans receivable 2,214,307  1,750,827 
Regulatory stock, at cost 7,161  7,616 
Bank premises and equipment, net 25,299  20,273 
Bank owned life insurance 55,078  46,914 
Foreclosed real estate owned 771  - 
Accrued interest receivable 10,815  8,587 
Deferred tax assets, net 19,728  17,859 
Goodwill 36,375  29,266 
Other intangible assets 3,318  136 
Other assets 10,625  10,417 
TOTAL ASSETS$2,917,254 $2,376,044 
     
LIABILITIES    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing demand$470,706 $391,377 
Interest-bearing 2,035,992  1,613,071 
Total deposits 2,506,698  2,004,448 
Other borrowings 88,268  118,590 
Accrued interest payable 9,692  13,864 
Other liabilities 28,658  18,435 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,633,316  2,155,337 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -  - 
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2025: 11,181,491 shares, 2024: 9,489,398 shares1,118  949 
Surplus 174,078  126,785 
Retained earnings 140,843  127,865 
Treasury stock, at cost: 2025: 291,325 shares, 2024: 229,979 shares (7,970) (6,208)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,131) (28,684)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 283,938  220,707 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,917,254 $2,376,044 
     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP    
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
(unaudited)    
   Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026 2025
INTEREST INCOME    
Loans receivable, including fees$33,873 $25,988 
Securities 4,110  3,870 
Other 400  226 
Total Interest income 38,383  30,084 
     
INTEREST EXPENSE    
Deposits 12,787  10,748 
Short-term borrowings 60  458 
Other borrowings 982  1,021 
Total Interest expense 13,829  12,227 
NET INTEREST INCOME 24,554  17,857 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES$1,459 $857 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 23,095  17,000 
     
     
OTHER INCOME    
Service charges and fees 1,755  1,513 
Income from fiduciary activities 238  325 
Gains on sales of loans, net 76  47 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies314  286 
Other 332  180 
Total other income 2,715  2,351 
     
OTHER EXPENSES    
Salaries and employee benefits 8,549  6,472 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,725  1,378 
Data processing and related operations 1,435  1,085 
Taxes, other than income 202  192 
Professional fees 826  659 
FDIC Insurance assessment 507  406 
Foreclosed real estate 36  4 
Amortization of intangibles 165  15 
Merger 4,941  0 
Other 2,604  1,853 
Total other expenses 20,990  12,064 
     
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 4,820  7,287 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,090  1,514 
NET INCOME$3,730 $5,773 
     
Basic earnings per share$0.35 $0.63 
     
Diluted earnings per share$0.35 $0.63 
     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
                   
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, 2026December 31, 2025March 31, 2025
 Average AverageAverage AverageAverage Average
 BalanceInterest   Rate BalanceInterest    Rate BalanceInterest    Rate
 (2)(1)(3)(2)(1)(3)(2)(1)(3)
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Fed funds sold$933  11 4.78 %$    %$    %
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 72,896 $389 2.16   46,766 $474 4.02   20,802 $226 4.41  
Securities available for sale:                  
Taxable 415,567  3,859 3.77   400,094  3,656 3.63   408,427  3,623 3.60  
Tax-exempt (1) 44,634  318 2.89   44,700  316 2.80   44,242  312 2.86  
Total securities available for sale (1) 460,201  4,177 3.68   444,794  3,972 3.54   452,669  3,935 3.53  
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 2,195,033  33,999 6.28   1,835,902  28,786 6.22   1,743,572  26,120 6.08  
Total interest-earning assets 2,729,063  38,576 5.73   2,327,462  33,232 5.66   2,217,043  30,281 5.54  
Non-interest earning assets:                  
Cash and due from banks 30,663      31,388      28,705     
Allowance for credit losses (23,391)     (20,070)     (20,154)    
Other assets 131,739      102,792      93,131     
Total non-interest earning assets 139,011      114,110      101,682     
Total Assets $2,868,074     $2,441,572     $2,318,725     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand and money market$723,966 $3,462 1.94  $640,265 $3,324 2.06  $546,884 $2,801 2.08  
Savings 218,829  137 0.25   198,463  106 0.21   211,905  142 0.27  
Time 1,040,656  9,188 3.58   848,216  7,904 3.70   793,803  7,805 3.99  
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,983,451  12,787 2.61   1,686,944  11,334 2.67   1,552,592  10,748 2.81  
Short-term borrowings 6,358  60 3.83   2,461  25 4.03   44,297  458 4.19  
Other borrowings 95,152  982 4.19   68,025  743 4.33   93,549  1,021 4.43  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,084,961  13,829 2.69   1,757,430  12,102 2.73   1,690,438  12,227 2.93  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits 458,126      413,238      380,544     
Other liabilities 35,188      30,781      29,549     
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 493,314      444,019      410,093     
Stockholders' equity 289,799      240,123      218,194     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$2,868,074     $2,441,572     $2,318,725     
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)   24,747 3.04 %   21,130 2.93 %   18,054 2.61 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (193)     (186)     (197)  
Net interest income  $24,554     $20,944     $17,857   
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)    3.68 %    3.60 %    3.30 %
                   
(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.
                   


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
For the Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025
     
Net interest income$24,554 $17,857 
Net income 3,730  5,773 
     
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.04%  2.61% 
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.68%  3.30% 
Return on average assets 0.53%  1.01% 
Return on average equity 5.22%  10.73% 
Return on average tangible equity 6.04%  12.40% 
Basic earnings per share$0.35 $0.63 
Diluted earnings per share$0.35 $0.63 
     
As of March 31 2026 2025
     
Total assets$2,917,254 $2,376,044 
Total loans receivable 2,238,657  1,771,269 
Allowance for credit losses 24,350  20,442 
Total deposits 2,506,698  2,004,448 
Stockholders' equity 283,938  220,707 
Trust assets under management 213,318  198,761 
     
Book value per share$26.07 $23.84 
Tangible book value per share$22.43 $20.66 
Equity to total assets 9.73%  9.29% 
Allowance to total loans receivable 1.09%  1.15% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46%  0.45% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38%  0.33% 
     


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
  2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks$25,480 $32,118 $50,348 $32,052 $31,729 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 75,258  12,318  24,382  20,993  43,678 
Fed Funds Sold 1,835         
Cash and cash equivalents 102,573  44,436  74,730  53,045  75,407 
           
Securities available for sale 431,204  408,782  403,989  402,460  408,742 
Loans receivable 2,238,657  1,853,422  1,814,682  1,790,574  1,771,269 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 24,350  19,882  19,911  20,908  20,442 
Net loans receivable 2,214,307  1,833,540  1,794,771  1,769,666  1,750,827 
Regulatory stock, at cost 7,161  6,623  6,163  7,538  7,616 
Bank owned life insurance 55,078  46,089  45,821  46,099  46,914 
Bank premises and equipment, net 25,299  22,971  22,292  21,608  20,273 
Foreclosed real estate owned 771  771  -  -  - 
Goodwill and other intangibles 39,693  29,364  29,375  29,387  29,402 
Other assets 41,168  32,266  34,810  35,547  36,863 
TOTAL ASSETS$2,917,254 $2,424,842 $2,411,951 $2,365,350 $2,376,044 
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing demand$470,706 $419,597 $424,027 $406,358 $391,377 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,035,992  1,659,048  1,649,941  1,591,476  1,613,071 
Total deposits 2,506,698  2,078,645  2,073,968  1,997,834  2,004,448 
Borrowings 88,268  74,133  72,071  111,850  118,590 
Other liabilities 38,350  29,907  31,007  30,241  32,299 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,633,316  2,182,685  2,177,046  2,139,925  2,155,337 
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 283,938  242,157  234,905  225,425  220,707 
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$2,917,254 $2,424,842 $2,411,951 $2,365,350 $2,376,044 
           


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Three months ended 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans receivable, including fees$33,873 $28,666 $28,141 $27,115 $25,988 
Securities 4,110  3,906  3,907  3,871  3,870 
Other 400  474  144  220  226 
Total interest income 38,383  33,046  32,192  31,206  30,084 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 12,787  11,334  10,730  10,869  10,748 
Borrowings 1,042  768  1,004  1,272  1,479 
Total interest expense 13,829  12,102  11,734  12,141  12,227 
NET INTEREST INCOME 24,554  20,944  20,458  19,065  17,857 
PROVISION FOR (RELEASE OF) CREDIT LOSSES 1,459  468  (502) 950  857 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF) PROVISION        
FOR CREDIT LOSSES 23,095  20,476  20,960  18,115  17,000 
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service charges and fees 1,755  1,734  1,660  1,514  1,513 
Income from fiduciary activities 238  228  254  226  325 
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities -  -  -  -  - 
Gains on sales of loans, net 76  83  130  65  47 
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned -  -  -  -  - 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 314  268  268  266  286 
Other 332  198  193  177  180 
Total other income 2,715  2,511  2,505  2,248  2,351 
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits 8,549  7,155  6,696  6,605  6,472 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,725  1,390  1,361  2,538  1,378 
Foreclosed real estate 36  -  1  137  4 
FDIC insurance assessment 507  423  368  355  406 
Other 10,173  4,651  4,508  2,896  3,804 
Total other expenses 20,990  13,619  12,934  12,531  12,064 
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 4,820  9,368  10,531  7,832  7,287 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,090  1,926  2,197  1,627  1,514 
NET INCOME$3,730 $7,442 $8,334 $6,205 $5,773 
           
Basic earnings per share$0.35 $0.81 $0.89 $0.67 $0.63 
           
Diluted earnings per share$0.35 $0.81 $0.89 $0.67 $0.63 
           
Book Value per share$26.07 $26.06 $25.36 $24.34 $23.84 
Tangible Book Value per share 22.43  22.90  22.19  21.17  20.66 
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.53%  1.21%  1.40%  1.06%  1.01% 
Return on average equity (annualized) 5.22%  12.30%  14.58%  11.14%  10.73% 
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 6.04%  14.01%  16.76%  12.83%  12.40% 
           
Net interest spread (fte) 3.04%  2.93%  2.94%  2.75%  2.61% 
Net interest margin (fte) 3.68%  3.60%  3.63%  3.43%  3.30% 
           
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09%  1.07%  1.10%  1.17%  1.15% 
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.09%  0.13%  0.13%  0.08%  0.07% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.46%  0.34%  0.36%  0.45%  0.45% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38%  0.29%  0.31%  0.34%  0.33% 
                


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for Merger-Related Expenses and BOLI Restructuring Fee 
          
          
Adjusted Return on Average Assets         
(Dollars in thousands)         
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2025 2025 2026
Net income$5,773  $7,442   3,730  
Average assets 2,318,725   2,441,572   2,868,074  
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 1.21 % 0.53 %
Net income 5,773   7,442   3,730  
Merger-related expenses 0   520   4,941  
Boli restructuring fee 0   0   225  
Tax effect at 21% 0   (109)  (1,085) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773   7,853   7,811  
Average assets 2,318,725   2,441,572   2,868,074  
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)         
(Non-GAAP) 1.01 % 1.28 % 1.10 %
          
          
          
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity         
(Dollars in thousands)         
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2025 2025 2026
Net income$5,773  $7,442   3,730  
Average shareholders' equity 218,194   240,123   289,799  
Average intangible assets (29,424)  (29,369)  (39,334) 
Average tangible shareholders' equity 188,770   210,754   250,465  
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (annualized) 12.40 % 14.01 % 6.04 %
Net income 5,773   7,442   3,730  
Merger-related expenses 0   520   4,941  
Boli restructuring fee 0   0   225  
Tax effect at 21% 0   (109)  (1,085) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773   7,853   7,811  
Average tangible shareholders' equity 188,770   210,754   250,465  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)        
(Non-GAAP) 12.40 % 14.78 % 12.65 %
          
          
          
Adjusted Earnings Per Share         
(Dollars in thousands)         
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2025 2025 2026
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic$0.63  $0.81  $0.35  
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted$0.63  $0.81  $0.35  
Net Income 5,773   7,442   3,730  
Merger-related expenses 0   520   4,941  
Boli restructuring fee 0   0   225  
Tax effect at 21% 0   (109)  (1,085) 
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,773   7,853   7,811  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)$0.63  $0.85  $0.73  
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)$0.63  $0.85  $0.72  
          
          
          
Tangible Book Value         
(Dollars in thousands)         
          
  December 31, March 31,   
  2025 2026   
Total shareholders' equity 242,157   283,938     
Adjustments:         
Goodwill (29,266)  (36,375)    
Other intangible assets (98)  (3,319)    
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) 212,793   244,244     
Common shares outstanding 9,293,858   10,890,166     
Book value per common share 26.06   26.07     
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) 22.90   22.43     
          


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments for Merger-Related Expenses and BOLI Restructuring Fee
       
Pre Provision Net Revenue      
(Dollars in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2026 2025
Income before tax expense (GAAP)$4,820 $7,287 
Provision for credit losses 1,459  857 
Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 6,279  8,144 
Merger-related expenses 4,941  0 
BOLI restructuring fee 225  0 
PPNR adjusted for one time expenses (Non-GAAP) 11,445  8,144 
       
       
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,
   
  2025
  
Income before tax expense (GAAP)$9,368    
Provision for credit losses 468    
Pre provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP) 9,836    
Merger-related expenses 520    
PPNR adjusted for one time expenses (Non-GAAP) 10,356    
       



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