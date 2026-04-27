Microsoft ISV Binary Stream Software Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners Ahead of Directions North America 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binary Stream Software, a leading provider of embedded financial solutions for Microsoft, today announced the winners of its Partner Excellence Awards, celebrating top-performing partners who delivered exceptional customer impact, innovation, and growth across the global Microsoft ERP ecosystem.

The announcement comes just ahead of Directions North America 2026 in Orlando, where thousands of Microsoft Dynamics partners, ISVs, and ecosystem leaders will gather to explore the future of cloud ERP, AI, and business transformation.

“Our partners are central to Binary Stream’s success and to the success of customers across the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Lak Chahal, Founder and CEO of Binary Stream Software. “These awards recognize organizations that consistently lead with innovation, execution, and customer commitment. As we celebrate this year’s winners, we’re equally excited to launch the 2026 awards and continue recognizing the partners helping shape what’s next.”

Binary Stream works closely with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central resellers, system integrators, and solution providers to help customers extend the value of Microsoft through solutions for subscription billing, multi-entity management, lease accounting, and advanced financial operations.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition from Binary Stream,” said Ben Bolte, VP of Sales at Western Computer. “Our partnership is built on a shared commitment to helping organizations maximize the value of Dynamics 365 Business Central. We look forward to continuing to innovate together and delivering scalable solutions that help customers grow with confidence.”

Partner Excellence Awards Winners

Binary Stream Software is proud to recognize the following partners for their achievements:

Partner of the Year (Large Business): Armanino

Partner of the Year (Medium Business): Western Computer

New Partner of the Year: Volt Technologies

Rising Star: Aptean

ISV Partner Award: Tipalti

Innovation Excellence Award: Armanino

Each award recognizes excellence in customer success, solution innovation, market growth, and strong collaboration with Binary Stream and Microsoft teams.

Spotlight on the Binary Stream Partners of the Year

Armanino, recognized as Partner of the Year (Large Business), demonstrated exceptional leadership in complex enterprise deployments and innovative implementations of Binary Stream solutions. Their ability to solve sophisticated customer challenges also earned the firm the Innovation Excellence Award.

Western Computer, named Partner of the Year (Medium Business), stood out through consistent execution, deep Business Central expertise, and a customer-first approach that helped growing organizations modernize operations and scale efficiently.

2026 Partner Excellence Awards Now Open

As the Microsoft community gathers at Directions North America 2026, Binary Stream is also announcing the launch of its 2026 Partner Excellence Awards program. Partners across the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem are invited to learn more and submit nominations at the new awards page.

About Binary Stream Software

For more than 25 years, Binary Stream has helped organizations maximize the value of Microsoft with fully embedded solutions for subscription billing, multi-entity management, property and lease management, and advanced financial operations. Binary Stream works with more than 200 Microsoft partners worldwide and supports more than 3,000 customers globally.

Learn more at BinaryStream.com.