ACM Research Ships First PECVD SiCN System for Advanced Semiconductor Applications

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced it has shipped its first plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) silicon carbonitride (SiCN) system to a leading semiconductor manufacturer. As the latest addition to the Saturn Series of the ACM Planetary Family, this system met customer-defined process specifications in ACM’s Lingang lab and has been shipped to the customer site for validation. Designed to address advanced back-end-of-line (BEOL) requirements, the system also positions ACM to serve the growing opportunity in advanced packaging applications.

ACM’s PECVD SiCN system is built on a proprietary deposition architecture that departs from conventional approaches by distributing the process across three stations within a single reaction chamber, making it the world’s first three-station PECVD design. In this rotating deposition scheme, each station deposits one-third of the total film, enabling tighter control over interface layer formation, gas flow management and film uniformity across the wafer. Complementing this architecture, ACM’s “One Station, One RF” control software technology provides independent plasma control at each station through dedicated radio frequency (RF) systems, helping improve process stability and enhance consistency across stations.

“The shipment of our first PECVD SiCN system marks an important milestone as ACM continues to expand its process technology capabilities,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “This platform features an innovative equipment design to support more advanced process requirements and deliver the control and consistency needed for increasingly complex semiconductor manufacturing and next-generation device integration.”

The system is designed to support PECVD SiCN processes for advanced BEOL applications at 55-nanometer and below, including copper oxidation reduction, copper diffusion barrier layers and etch stop layers. As logic devices scale and integration requirements become more demanding, tighter control of particles, plasma stability and interface layers become increasingly critical. These same requirements are also driving demand for SiCN films in advanced packaging workflows, where their properties are well-suited for applications such as wafer-level bonding in next-generation device integration. In these applications, the strong adhesion, high bonding energy and dense film characteristics of SiCN can help improve integration reliability, inhibit metal ion diffusion and support higher-density device architectures.

About the PECVD SiCN System

The ACM PECVD SiCN system is configured for 300-millimeter wafer processing, supports process temperatures up to 400 degrees Celsius (°C), and features four load ports and three process chambers to support high-efficiency wafer handling and flexible process operation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About ACM Research, Inc.



ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, the trademark appears in this press release without ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.