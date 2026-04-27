TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Sees Strong Interest In Its Solutions at INTERPHEX 2026 

FREDERICK, Md., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, saw strong interest in its solutions at “INTERPHEX 2026” reflecting broader market awareness and acceptance of its products and positioning the Company to continue to build on the previously reported preliminary Q1 revenue and backlog. INTERPHEX 2026 is one of the premier trade shows in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries held in New York City. INTERPHEX showcases innovative solutions and technologies that drive advancements in the life sciences sector.

TOMI's Chief Operating Officer, iHP Corporate Service Director, and newly hired Director of Business Development, exhibited SteraMist iHP decontamination technology. The SteraMist Integrated System (SIS) and Custom Engineered System (CES) were highlighted, featuring recently completed builds with current customers.

At the event, TOMI engaged with over 200 current and potential new customers - explored new business opportunities with end users to expand its “Fortune 500” customer base, discussed new projects with contractor building designers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and met with our current life science distributors on growth opportunities. Discussions centered on strategizing new projects and expanding the pipeline in integrated automation lines.

Notable visitors to TOMI's booth included, Amgen Inc., American Regent, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer AG, CRB Group, Cytiva, Esco Technologies Inc., Hallandale Pharmaceutical LLC, IPS-Integrated Project Services, Merck & Co., Inc., , Moderna, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and many more.

On the second day of the show, TOMI finalized timelines with a new customer, a prominent American healthcare company renowned for its innovative medications in premixed ready-to-use formulations, known to enhance hospital efficiency and support patient safety protocols. Further, this company owns a proprietary container technology that allows certain premix medicines to have an extended shelf life. TOMI is set to develop an iHP integration for their proprietary system, utilizing iHP as its decontamination method.

“We are happy with the turnout of INTERPHEX 2026, and we look forward to building strong, collaborative partnerships that will drive future success for the SteraMist brand,” said Elissa J. Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “This event remains an excellent platform for us to showcase our advanced technologies and connect with key industry players.”

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions, states, “The momentum we saw at this INTERPHEX reflects the continued increased interest in our solutions that we saw in our preliminary Q1 revenue and backlog. This momentum signals a shift from product validation to broad market acceptance with proven unit economics. I believe we are at a critical inflection point in the business, and we are focused on ensuring the infrastructure and team is in place to strategically scale up the business to service this demand while also entering new markets and regions. As TOMI continues to pursue these conversations and projects, more exciting developments are expected in the coming months.”

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the life sciences market. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com