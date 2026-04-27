Bank of China (Canada) and Canada China Chamber of Commerce Kick Off National Roadshows to Accelerate Canadian Business Participation in China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2026

Toronto, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of China (Canada) (BOCC) and Canada China Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) announced a national roadshow series across Canada to promote participation in the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), one of the world’s leading platforms for international trade and market access in China.

Taking place across Calgary (April 28), Vancouver (April 30), Montreal (May 19), Toronto (May 22) and Ottawa (June), the roadshow series will convene business leaders, government representatives, and industry stakeholders to explore how Canadian companies can expand into the Chinese market and leverage global trade opportunities.

Established in 2018 and jointly hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, CIIE has become a key gateway for international businesses seeking entry and growth in China. The 2026 edition will be held from November 5–10 in Shanghai.

With Bank of China the sole Strategic Partner of CIIE, Bank of China (Canada) has been leading the initiative of CIIE Roadshows for the 9th year in Canada. “As global trade dynamics continue to evolve, Canadian businesses are increasingly looking for trusted pathways to access international markets,” said Dr. Deng Jun, President and CEO of Bank of China (Canada) and President of Canada-China Chamber of Commerce,“Through this national roadshow, we aim to provide practical insights, strategic connections, and on-the-ground support to help Canadian companies successfully enter and grow with China.”

Participation from Canadian businesses at CIIE has seen strong and consistent growth, rising from approximately 50 companies in 2022 to more than 120 in 2025, with further increases expected this year. Companies such as ​​Arcwell, Dr. Bee, and Avalon Dairy have returned across multiple editions, underscoring the long-term value of the platform for Canadian exporters.

The roadshow will spotlight real-world examples of Canadian companies already operating in China, offering tangible insights into market entry and long-term growth. These perspectives will be complemented by sector-specific insights, with a focus on key Canadian industries including agri-food, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, medical equipment and healthcare products.

Through the CIIE roadshow series, BOCC and CCCC continue to facilitate Canada–China trade, supporting Canadian exporters with tailored financial solutions, trade expertise, and access to global networks. The initiative is further supported by key partners including Canada China Business Council, Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership, Investissement Québec, and a broader network of business associations.

“Our role extends beyond financial services,” added Dr Deng. “We are committed to building the ecosystem that enables Canadian businesses to compete and succeed globally - connecting them with the right partners, platforms, and opportunities.”

Designed as a cohesive annual national program, the roadshow series will build awareness across markets. Each stop will highlight region-specific industries and business opportunities, ensuring relevance for local stakeholders while contributing to a broader national bilateral trade conversation between the countries.

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About the China International Import Expo (CIIE)

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the world's first national-level, import-themed expo, held annually in Shanghai since 2018 to promote high-level opening up. It connects international exhibitors with Chinese buyers, covering sectors like food, automobile, intelligent industry, and healthcare. The upcoming 9th CIIE will take place from November 5–10, 2026.

Visit www.ciie.org to learn more.

About Bank of China (Canada)

Bank of China (Canada), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of China Limited, officially commenced business in Toronto in 1993. Currently, its operations cover the Great Toronto Area, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver. By offering Corporate banking, Personal banking, Institutional banking and Financial Markets services, BOCC is committed to promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchanges between China and Canada, and supporting Canadian enterprises to expand their business in China and other regions globally and the Chinese companies doing business in Canada.

Learn more here

About Canada China Chamber of Commerce

The Canada China Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering trade, investment, and economic opportunities between Canada and China. Headquartered in Toronto, since its founding in 2012, CCCC has become a pivotal bridge connecting approximately 140 companies and associations from diverse sectors, including logistics, transportation, trade, law, food, finance, and pharmaceuticals across both nations. Its mission is to facilitate open dialogue, and advance the growth of bilateral trade, investment, and economic relations between the two countries.