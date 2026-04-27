Erasca to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Preliminary Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data for Potentially Best-in-Class Pan-RAS Molecular Glue ERAS-0015

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss preliminary Phase 1 dose escalation data for its potentially best-in-class pan-RAS molecular glue ERAS-0015 in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors today, Monday, April 27, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Erasca will hold a conference call and webcast Monday, April 27, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. The webcast link for the conference call is here. The dial-in number is 1-877-407-3982 (U.S./Canada) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) or click the Call me™ Link. The live webcast and replay may be accessed by visiting Erasca’s website at Erasca.com/events.

About ERAS-0015

ERAS-0015 is an investigational, oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue designed to inhibit RAS signaling with a potential best-in-class profile. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-0015 in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. Early dose escalation data in AURORAS-1 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability results, well-behaved, linear PK, and confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses in multiple patients across multiple tumor types with different RAS mutations, including confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses at doses as low as 8 mg once daily (QD). ERAS-0015 is also designed to prevent resistance against mutant-selective inhibitors through inhibition of RAS wildtype variants. In addition, ERAS-0015 has demonstrated favorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties in multiple animal species.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.



Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.