Global Transplant Box Market Set to Reach USD 391.06 Million by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Transplant Box Market size is valued at USD 177.28 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 391.06 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.31% during 2026–2035. From 2026 to 2035, the market will increase quickly due to a variety of factors, including the rise in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, the expansion of healthcare facilities, the growing usage of biologics and monoclonal antibodies, and the number of transplant surgeries.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 177.28 Million

Market Size (2035): USD 391.06 Million

CAGR (2026–2035): 8.31%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Hospitals, specialist clinics, and home healthcare providers are using advanced transplant systems to make organ transportation and preservation safer. The demand for transplant logistics is being driven by the effectiveness of biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and targeted medications in managing chronic illnesses and preventing transplant rejection. The safety and effectiveness of these medications are also being improved by developments in oral, injectable, and intravenous formulations, which is increasing therapeutic success and adoption.

Major Transplant Box Market Companies Listed in the Report are

TransMedics Inc.

Organ Recovery Systems

Paragonix Technologies Inc.

Institut Georges Lopez (IGL)

OrganOx Ltd.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Preservation Solutions Inc.

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

Waters Medical Systems LLC

Organ Transport Systems Inc.

Biolife Solutions Inc.

Getinge AB

Medtronic Plc

Terumo Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

21st Century Medicine Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Lifeline Scientific Inc.

Organ Preservation Alliance

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Organ Transport Boxes held the largest market share of 39.11% in 2025 driven by the critical need for these boxes to facilitate the safe transfer of organs across hospitals. Organ Preservation Solutions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.68% during 2026–2035 fueled by technological progress in perfusion solutions, biocompatible fluids, and formulations that prolong organ viability.

By Design Type

Single Organ Boxes dominated with 47.32% market share in 2025 due to their extensive usage in kidney, liver, heart, and lung transplantations due to their reliability. Multi-Organ Boxes are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 8.68% through 2026–2035 due to the increased need for these boxes that can facilitate the preservation of various organs simultaneously.

By Application

Hospitals & Transplant Centers accounted for the highest market share of 49.72% in 2025 due to Hospitals & Transplant Centers are used for organ preservation and transplant procedures. Pharmaceutical Companies are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period attributed to the increase in investments for research and development of novel preservation systems, biologics, and therapy development.

By Material

Plastic dominated with a 46.32% share in 2025 due to its affordability, durability, and easy availability in all the hospitals and transplant centers. Composite Materials are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.06% through 2026–2035 due to their high strength, lightweight, and improved thermal insulation.

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinics held the largest share of 39.72% in 2025 due to their facilities in the process of organ preservation and transplantation. Online Stores are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period due to the rise of technology and the convenience of direct procurement.

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Transplant Box Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Organ Transport Boxes

Tissue Transport Boxes

Blood Transport Boxes

Organ Preservation Solutions

Others

By Design Type

Single Organ Boxes

Multi-Organ Boxes

Customizable Boxes

Others

By Application

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Blood Banks

Tissue Banks

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Composite Materials

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Supply Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Stores & Direct Sales

Others

Regional Insights:

The U.S. transplant box market is projected to grow from 51.32 million in 2025 to 107.99 million by 2035, with a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.62% from 2026 to 2035. This growth will be driven by the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the rise in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and the robust adoption of advanced biologics and targeted therapies.

With a 35.59% market share, the transplant box market in North America has remained dominant. This is explained by the established infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada as well as the increasing number of transplants. Growth in this area has been spurred by the high acceptance rate of monoclonal antibodies, biologics, and calcineurin inhibitors in clinics and hospitals.

The transplant box market in Asia-Pacific is rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.94%. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan are increasing their financial investment in healthcare. The market for transplant boxes is also being driven by government initiatives in organ donation programs and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , TransMedics received FDA approval for OCS DCD Heart indication, reinforcing its leadership in advanced organ preservation.

, TransMedics received FDA approval for OCS DCD Heart indication, reinforcing its leadership in advanced organ preservation. In September 2025, ORS expanded its LifePort Preservation Services, further establishing its global leadership in preserving kidneys and livers for transplant.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand market penetration through insights on transplant center adoption rates, usage across organ types, and trends in multi-organ transport solutions.

– helps you understand market penetration through insights on transplant center adoption rates, usage across organ types, and trends in multi-organ transport solutions. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate effectiveness through analysis of organ preservation duration, reduction in discard rates, cost efficiency, and compliance with transplant regulations.

– helps you evaluate effectiveness through analysis of organ preservation duration, reduction in discard rates, cost efficiency, and compliance with transplant regulations. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you uncover growth opportunities through insights on IoT-enabled transplant boxes, real-time monitoring systems, advanced preservation technologies, and R&D investments.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities through insights on IoT-enabled transplant boxes, real-time monitoring systems, advanced preservation technologies, and R&D investments. SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS OPTIMIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify operational risks and efficiencies through tracking of digital logistics tools, transport reliability, and advancements in organ delivery networks.

– helps you identify operational risks and efficiencies through tracking of digital logistics tools, transport reliability, and advancements in organ delivery networks. END-USE DEMAND & MARKET EXPANSION INSIGHTS – helps you assess growth potential through analysis of transplant procedure volumes, healthcare infrastructure development, regulatory impact, and emerging market opportunities.

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Transplant Box Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 177.28 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 391.06 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.31% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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