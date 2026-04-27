March 2026 – Quarterly Activities Report

SYDNEY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE) (OTCQX: BRELY / BRETF) is pleased to announce highlights for the quarter and subsequent period, including:

MONTE ALTO EXPANDS WITH NEW ULTRA HIGH-GRADE DISCOVERIES

Drilling continues to confirm Monte Alto as a globally significant ultra high-grade rare earth discovery, combining large-scale potential with exceptional grades and valuable critical mineral co-enrichment

Drilling results included ultra high-grades of up to 35.3% TREO , with wide, continuous intercepts including 27.6 m at 19.4% TREO and 23.9 m at 17.4% TREO , and cumulative true thicknesses up to 43 metres with strong continuity

, with wide, continuous intercepts including and , and cumulative true thicknesses up to 43 metres with strong continuity Exceptional Rare Earth Enrichment: NdPr 1 grades up to 59,645 ppm (5.96%) plus heavy rare earths DyTb 2 up to 3,050 ppm and Y₂O₃ up to 10,975 ppm

grades up to plus heavy rare earths up to and up to Critical mineral assays up to 10,498 ppm Nb 2 O 5 , 303 ppm Sc 2 O 3 , 612 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , and 4,047 ppm U 3 O 8

and North Extension: Strike extended 350 m to >1.2 km, supported by auger drilling, geophysical vectors and near-surface intercepts, with diamond drilling underway to test the underlying hard rock system

Eastern Growth Zone: Step-out drilling to the east of the current Monte Alto footprint intersected a new parallel ultra high-grade corridor, highlighted by 9.8 m at 20% TREO , open along strike and at depth

, open along strike and at depth Drilling Program Scale: Monte Alto drilling now totals 32,372 metres, providing a robust foundation for BRE’s planned JORC-Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study, both targeted for mid-2026



Figure 1: Monte Alto 3D View





EXCEPTIONAL ORE SORTING RESULTS: >95% YIELD AND >100% ENRICHMENT

Sensor-based ore sorting testing validated a simple, dry beneficiation pathway for Monte Alto, demonstrating strong grade uplift, high recoveries and efficient waste rejection

Grade Enrichment (>100%): Grade upgrade factors of >2x, increasing feed grades from 12.4% TREO to 27% TREO in a single-pass processing step

High Recoveries (>95%): Cascade ore sorting produced a +20% TREO product, with cumulative recoveries of ~96-99% and upgrade factors of 1.3x-1.7x

Efficient Waste Rejection: Successfully rejected ~25% of feed mass as waste with negligible rare earth loss (<0.3% of contained metal)

Reduced Capital Intensity and Opex: Early waste rejection and significant grade uplift drives reduced downstream processing intensity and enhanced project economics



LOW-TEMPERATURE PROCESS: 97% RARE EARTH RECOVERY AT 150°C

Metallurgical optimisation program validated low-temperature acid-cure processing at 150°C, with a 15 kg blended composite scale-up test confirming high extraction performance and strong scalability

Low-Temperature Flowsheet: Peak extraction achieved at 150°C using a low-temperature, acid-cure process – removing the need for high-temperature (>250°C) rotary kilns

Low-Cost Processing: Low-temperature acid-cure process delivers high recoveries at lower energy intensity - supports potential for lower opex and capex by using conventional paddle mixers

Leading End-to-End System Yields: When combined with ore sorting recovery of +95%, estimated total ‘mineral-to-product’ recovery of 91% TREO and 89% for Uranium

Optimisation Upsides: Opportunities to shorten wash durations, optimise process acids and intensity, while maintaining or improving high extraction performance





Table 1: Blended Composite Extraction Results (15 kg) & End-to-End System Yields

Oxide Head Grade

(ppm) Extraction

(%) End-to-End Yield

(%) Recovered Grade

(ppm) TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides) 196,083 97 91 179,279 NdPr (Neodymium + Praseodymium) 31,050 97 92 28,543 Tb (Terbium) 246 87 82 203 Dy (Dysprosium) 1,383 83 78 1,081 Y (Yttrium) 6,361 84 79 5,019 U (Uranium) 2,627 97 89 2,347

Note: End-to-end yield is calculated as the product of extraction rates achieved in the 15 kg blended composite metallurgical test, an ore-sorting recovery of >95%, and recoveries from additional downstream metallurgical steps previously evaluated by ANSTO to produce a Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate. Recovered grade is calculated as the product of head grade and end-to-end yield. These figures are indicative estimates only, derived by multiplying results from separate, independent test programs conducted on different samples and at different scales, and do not represent results from an integrated flowsheet test.

BRE SECURES TRIAL MINING LICENCE

Monte Alto was awarded a Trial Mining Licence from Brazil’s National Mining Agency (ANM)

The licence authorises production of up to 2,000 tonnes per annum of direct-ship product, enabling BRE to supply bulk shipments for prospective customer offtake evaluation and metallurgical testing

Trial mining will support commissioning and operation of BRE’s fully permitted pilot plant at the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, which remains on schedule to commence operations in Q3 2026

BRE expects to submit an Economic Development Plan to ANM in Q2 2026, representing the next key federal permitting milestone toward a full mining concession for commercial operations

The licence is aligned with BRE’s low-impact, quarry-scale development at Monte Alto, based on dry processing, high-yield ore sorting, low water use, no tailings dams and a small operating footprint



SULISTA RARE EARTHS DISTRICT GROWS TO 17 KM STRIKE

Sulista continues to develop as a high-grade rare earth district, with exploration strike extended from 10 km to +17 km across multiple defined mineralised corridors

Sulista East now defined over +1,000 metres of drill-tested strike and to depths exceeding 230 metres, with multiple stacked mineralised horizons and true thicknesses of up to 40 metres. Mineralisation remains open in both directions along strike and at depth

Step-out drilling at Sulista East confirmed significant expansion of the high-grade bedrock system, with multiple broad parallel mineralised zones intersected with grades of up to 11.8% TREO , including 26,846 ppm NdPr, 1,911 ppm DyTb and 7,839 ppm Y₂O₃

, including and Sulista South emerged as a major southern extension to the 7.5 km Sulista East trend, supported by large-scale magnetic and radiometric anomalies and pathfinder auger results, with a new +10,000 metre diamond drilling program now underway

Drilling highlights at Outcrop Ridge include ultra high-grade rare earth grades of up to 16.7% TREO including 28,295 ppm NdPr, 1,910 ppm DyTb and 14,599 ppm Y₂O₃ , alongside significant critical mineral values up to 4,927 ppm Nb₂O₅, 197 ppm Sc₂O₃, 217 ppm Ta₂O₅ and 2,262 ppm U₃O₈

including and , alongside significant critical mineral values up to and Sulista North has expanded the district by +7 km and represents a major new regional growth corridor, with ultra high-grade surface mineralisation returning up to 19.2% TREO and auger results up to 12.6% TREO, supported by strong geophysical vectors indicating proximity to fertile hard rock source zones

A link to the full release can be found here.

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga, Managing Director and CEO

investors@brazilianrareearths.com

www.brazilianrareearths.com

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1 NdPr = Nd 2 O 3 + Pr 6 O 11

2 DyTb = Dy 2 O 3 + Tb 4 O 7

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f2389d5-6f2e-4891-9fab-c8165bf28bed